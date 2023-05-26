Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two-time reigning Class 5 girls tennis champion Douglas Freeman continued its dominance of Region 5C on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Deep Run in the region-title match.

The win gave the Mavericks their third consecutive region crown. Freeman is 17-2 on the year, with just 14 sets dropped for the season.

Twelve of those came in the Mavs’ only two losses, both 6-3 to Maggie Walker, which finished its regular season 15-0 and will be the favorites in Class 3 to take home a state title.

Freeman coach Larry Parpart said the match against Deep Run was tighter than the score would indicate.

The Wildcats pushed the Mavs on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles courts before Freeman’s standout depth took over.

“Good victory, hard-fought, I was pleased with the way the girls played,” Parpart said while lauding a particularly foundational junior class that will be chasing its third state championship in as many tries.

“We’re really strong down the line with six girls on the court. But our seven, eight, nine, all the way down the line, our depth outside our top six is really important.

“Depth has been a big factor for us the last couple years.”

That junior class includes key players Anne Douglas Council, Caroline Frank, Katherine Pollard, Caroline Verdery and Ellie Wood.

Against Deep Run, Council won 6-1, 6-4 on the No. 2 singles court. Wood’s No. 3 match did not finish. Frank won 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 4 spot. Freshman Caroline Avery was victoriouss on the No. 5 singles court 6-2, 6-1. And Pollard won her No. 6 match 6-3, 6-1.

Aside from those juniors and lone senior Dabney Ransone, the rest of Freeman’s roster is comprised of underclassmen, mostly freshman, a talented group that includes Paige Suter, who’s ascended to the No. 1 spot and pushed the more experienced players around her at the top of the lineup.

Suter defeated the Wildcats’ formidable No. 1, Rosalyn Kara, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the region-title match, which did not go to doubles competition.

Parpart noted that his squad’s depth renders practice as if not more competitive than most matches, a reality that has kept everyone sharp throughout the season.

Parpart said he’s looking for the same consistency and drive from his girls over the next week as they play through the region singles and doubles brackets before commencing their state-title run.

The Class 5 team tournament is scheduled to begin next Friday.

“I love my girls. We’re going to have three tough matches,” Parpart said of the state tournament, noting that the first match will likely be at home and his group needs to keep its focus there.

“You can’t look ahead. I think we’ve got a good team, good depth. We’re looking forward to playing in states. It’s nice getting there. I told the girls to be thankful, because you don’t get there every year.

“We’ve been fortunate for a couple years. Be blessed and be thankful that you have the opportunity to play. Now we’ve got to make the most of it.”