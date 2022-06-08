Douglas Freeman girls will return to states to defend their title

“We’re going to states!!!”

That was the unabashed battle cry of Ella Davis, a key spark plug to the engine that has roared Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse back to the Class 5 state championship after dominating Independence Tuesday night by an 18-8 count in a semifinal matchup.

“I just started doing it this year,” Davis said of her exclamation as the Mavericks returned to their sideline after running across the field to thank their parents. “It’s just something to keep the confidence up for the team and everyone seems to love it.”

Confidence was not an issue for Douglas Freeman (15-1) which, after Independence scored in the first minute of the contest, proceeded on an 8-0 run in just over 10 minutes to establish a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Bridget Wilson scored three of her game-high four goals during the surge, while Davis tallied two of her three goals during the same stretch. The Mavericks began dominating draw control, winning eleven of sixteen in the first half, then the first five of the second half.

Lucy Larkin, who also scored four times for Douglas Freeman, scored twice over a 2:17 span late in the first half to extend the Maverick lead to 12-3. It would be 13-4 at intermission.

Independence improved their defensive play in the second half, only allowing four Maverick goals. The Tigers put together a late 4-0 run, but Larkin’s final tally ended the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Zara Issak had seven saves in goal for Douglas Freeman. Grace Moore scored three times, while Evie Gouldin, Emma Jacoby, Claire DeSouza and Audrey Jones each had a goal.

With Riverside’s victory over Deep Run, the 2022 Class 5 state girls lacrosse championship will be a rematch of last year’s title tilt, taken by the Mavericks in a 16-14 thriller.

Saturday’s final will be played at Riverside, a predetermined “neutral” site, as Class 5 and 6 championships are hosted this year by Loudoun County Public Schools. It’s an irony not lost on Davis.

“We know Riverside is out for blood because we beat them last year on our home turf,” Davis noted. “They want to win on their home turf. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

In the Class 5 boys semifinal, Douglas Freeman held Briar Woods scoreless for the final 11:11 of the first half, scoring six consecutive goals for a 7-4 halftime lead. But it was the Falcon defense who clamped down in the second half, shutting out the Mavericks in the third period, then tying the match in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

From the 7-7 tie, Briar Woods outscored Douglas Freeman 5-3 to eliminate the Mavericks 12-10, ending their season at 12-5.

“We thought we’d come out in the third and continue that momentum, but we just tried to force the ball into the middle too much, turned it over too many times,” noted Mavericks head coach John Neal. “It just wasn’t our night tonight.”

Douglas Freeman broke the early fourth quarter tie with goals from Charles Bernhardt and Matthew McCabe, who had two goals and five assists on the evening. But the Falcons got back on the board, Brady Carmical scoring with 8:39 left to cut the Maverick edge to 9-8.

Over the next 2:56, the Falcons scored four goals, then worked to milk the clock out. The final goal for Douglas Freeman came from senior Dell Vidunas with 4:29 to go.

When asked about offseason priorities, Neal was quick to note what will be leaving as seniors graduate next week.

“We’re losing our goalie, our faceoff guy, two of our attackmen, and our long stick middle,” Neal said. “We’ve seen younger guys step up, forced into roles due to injuries.”