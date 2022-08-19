Douglas Freeman, Powhatan football enter final stages of preparation after Thursday scrimmage

Two high school football programs coming off 2021 playoff berths entered the final stages of their preparation for the 2022 campaign Thursday night, when George Bland's Douglas Freeman outfit hosted Mike Henderson's Powhatan squad in front of a couple hundred onlookers.

The Mavericks and Indians did not keep score and only ran the clock for part of the evening, plus quarterbacks were protected in non-rushing situations.

But each coach came away optimistic on their teams' outlooks after about two hours of action in which the hitting on the field and hootin' and hollerin' from the sidelines left attendees eager for impending kickoff.

"I was telling my guys, they're a (class) 5 playoff team with a lot of guys coming back," said Henderson, whose Indians went 7-4 last season and bowed out of the playoffs in a 28-27 (OT) loss to eventual Class 4 champs Varina.

"We hung in there, we didn't back down. I'm proud of our guys, we got a lot better tonight."

Bland, whose Mavericks finished 2021 with an 8-3 record and playoff defeat to Class 5 semifinalist and local power Highland Springs, echoed Henderson with enthusiasm for the growth he saw in his group.

"I was very pleased overall, love Mike and all those guys having worked with them for awhile," he said. "We're lucky to be able to scrimmage a team of that caliber."

The game was Freeman's second scrimmage of the preseason and Powhatan's first. The Mavericks host Prince George in their opener next Friday, while the Indians kickoff Sept. 1 at home against Mechanicsville.

Here's some observations from Thursday's action.

DOUGLAS FREEMAN

- Bland and his staff "were really excited about what (they) saw defensively."

Sophomore linebacker Jefferson Meade, who started as a freshman, flew to the ball with a demonstrative presence. Bland said he'll stand out a lot for a unit that's anchored by Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey, a 6-4, 230-pound defensive end. But the Mavericks are strong at all three levels and should lean on that side of the ball more this year.

- Offensively, junior quarterbacks Ryan Bland and Jadyn Reece rotated under center, and Bland "saw some great stuff" from both. But the protection by the line was his biggest takeaway on that side of the ball.

"Total team effort, really, which is what it's going to take for us this year," Bland said. "We're not going to have any superstars, it's going to be 11 guys getting after it on both sides of the ball."

- Senior running back and defensive back Miguel Martin had a couple eye-opening runs and gains on short passes, as well as an acrobatic interception in the corner of the end zone. He's set to play a key role on both sides of the ball.

POWHATAN

- Henderson was proud of "overall effort," though admitted his Indians made their fair share of mistakes in their first game action of the preseason.

"We're young, we're inexperienced, but the effort was there," he said. "I'm real happy with that."

- Henderson highlighted the play of rising senior quarterback Dylan Trevillian, who gained plenty of experience starting under center as a junior and will be the engine of Powhatan's attack.

"He's really good, I think he's one of the more underrated players in this area," Henderson said, adding that Powhatan has just one offensive lineman back from last year's team, plus ample turnover at the skill positions

"(Trevillian is) threading the needle, putting it on people. As our receivers improve and our line improves, you'll see a tremendous group."

- Sophomore receiver and defensive back Jackson Morris looked electric with the ball in his hands and could see plenty of offensive opportunity, Henderson said. Though the Indians have a couple receivers out right now, so the pecking order is TBD.

- Junior linebacker Nate Yarhouse made the standout play of the night, an instinctive interception on a short pass near the line of scrimmage.

- The Indians are inputting a new 3-3-5 defensive scheme that Henderson said his players are still working to get used to.