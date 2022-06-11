Douglas Freeman’s girls lacrosse team repeats as state champs

LEESBURG – With her team down 5-4 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the first half, Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse coach Christina D’Angelo called timeout to have a little chat.

“I sort of looked at them and I told them they were playing mediocre and I wanted them to dream about what happened if they played like themselves, and I saw them get excited when I said that,” D’Angelo said.

Freeman played like a defending state champ, which it is. The Mavericks clamped down and outscored homestanding Riverside 8-3 the rest of the way and claimed their second consecutive Class 5 state title with a 12-8 victory Saturday.

The win capped a three-team haul of state championships, plus a title in boys doubles in tennis, this week for Freeman. The girls tennis team won a crown, and the baseball team won its first title earlier Saturday, then stayed to watch the lacrosse team go to back-to-back.

Freeman became the first public school from the Richmond area to win a state championship in girls lacrosse last year. The Mavericks returned quite a few starters but lost some key players.

“We had no idea how any of this was going to turn out,” said junior Bridget Wilson, who scored four goals Saturday. “We just worked super hard, and Christina put her heart and soul into this team. We built it up with the new players, and people really stepped up.”

Freeman (16-1) “just got better every time,” D’Angelo said. “This season wasn’t like we blew everyone away. This season was more like working through setbacks. We had a great season. We only had one loss, but I do think we had ups and downs in games that helped us prepare for today. …

“I think it was just a different season overall but still like that … Freeman fight, grit -- that all stayed the same. I think we can only hope that stays in our legacy of continuing to fight to the very end, win each moment.”

In a rematch of last year’s 16-14 victory over Riverside in the state final, Freeman began to take control of this one with two goals from Ella Davis, one from Wilson and one from Grace Moore in the final 4 minutes of the first half.

Leading 9-6, the Mavericks expanded the lead to 12-6 with goals from Wilson, Lucy Larkin and another from Wilson.

Larkin and Davis finished with three goals. Moore and Claire Desouza each had a goal.

Wilson had one scoring attempt thwarted in the second half when she and a Riverside defender collided in front of the goal. The defender broke her stick.

“We are used to Bridget getting tossed all over the place,” D’Angelo said. “She’s a fantastic player. She’s so quick and she has so much speed and she’s great. I think a lot of times the way people handle Bridget is just physically stepping up to her.

“So Bridget’s got a lot of practice at being knocked down. Last game in the semifinals, she had her nose … split open, blood all over her face. So this is just what Bridget does. Bridget is a gritty player and she loves the game and if her limbs are falling off, she’s going to keep playing.”

Riverside’s comeback attempts were continually thwarted by Freeman’s defense and goalie Zara Issak, who stuffed one shooter with less than 5 minutes to go.

Issak had eight saves.

“Our goalie wasn’t even recognized in the region,” D’Angelo said. “She didn’t get first team, second team, third team. She continuously had six, eight saves a game. She’s sort of that last line of defense that makes that huge momentum-changing save. That’s what happened again today.”