Douglas Freeman’s Jake Lohmann is the 804 Varsity football player of the week

Jake Lohmann, Douglas Freeman: 1,412

Xavier Moss, Glen Allen: 1,393

Nick Tyree, Thomas Dale: 718

Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin: 470

Krystian Williams, Collegiate: 449

Alvin Townes-Fox, L.C. Bird: 289

Lee Wells, Monacan: 206

Beau Sahnow, Hanover: 125

Isaiah Robinson, Trinity Episcopal: 122

Dillon Newton-Short, Matoaca: 102

Meet Douglas Freeman's Jake Lohmann

By the numbers: The 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior wide receiver/safety/punt returner had an all-around effort in a 35-6 victory over rival J.R. Tucker. He had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, two punt returns for 31 yards, six tackles and three pass breakups.

Close vote: Lohmann received 1,412 votes in The Times-Dispatch online poll, which was just enough to edge Glen Allen’s Xavier Moss (1,393). “I have a really supportive family and friend group, and I know the Freeman family is pulling for me, too. Just thanks to everyone.”

How he describes himself: “As a player, I’d say I’m willing to play any position the coach wants me at. I’ll play hard and I’ll do what I can to help the team win. As a person, I’ll say I’m a fun person who just likes to hang out with his friends and maybe watch some sports.”

How his coach, George Bland, describes him: “His work ethic is second to none. He’s a very determined young man, and it shows in the weight room specifically. Not being a real large guy, he is very strong and very dedicated to getting better at his craft. And he loves to compete.” Bland says Lohmann is “very smart” and serves as the quarterback of the defensive backfield.

How he describes the team, which is 7-1: “It’s pretty similar to last year, but I would say there’s more motive for this year considering what happened last year, how we went out. We weren’t very happy about that. So I think there’s a new passion for this team.” Freeman went 8-3 but lost to Highland Springs 36-0 in the region semifinals.

Season and personal goals: “The season goal is to contend for a state championship. For me, just make the most of every opportunity I get on the field this year.”

Other sports: While Lohmann wants to play college football, he played basketball on the Freeman JV last year and ran track as a freshman and a sophomore to help improve his speed. Lohmann has speed in the upper-4.5 range in the 40. “Most of my speed comes in the early stages, because I can get to my top speed very fast. Just my top speed might not be as fast as everybody else’s.”

Best piece of advice he’s received: “Use things and love people. Don’t mix up the nouns.” From Freeman assistant coach Kevin Simonds

Whom he admires: Josh Downs, a 5-10, 175-pound junior receiver at North Carolina who led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally last year in receptions (101). “He’s also not the biggest guy, but he finds a way to get it done on the college level. … That’s someone I look up to. My dad went to UNC, and I’ve been a UNC fan ever since. Just watching UNC football, that’s the guy I really picked up on and tried to learn from.”

Best sports memory: “I’d say probably when I was on JV my freshman year and the last game of the season we beat Highland Springs. That was a very good team experience and a great way to end our season.”

Favorite class: “While English is my favorite class, I find my other classes challenging but appreciate the teachers working with me.”

Hobbies: “I do like to play golf when I get the chance. I also like playing video games.”