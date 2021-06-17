Douglas Freeman sweeps boys and girls 5B lacrosse titles

Atlee (10-1) finally got its offense on track in the latter part of the first half, scoring three goals in 81 seconds. Ashley Karn and Olivia Ritter, who tallied twice, cut the margin to 8-5. The teams traded goals the remainder of the half with the Mavericks up 12-7 at intermission.

The Raiders found their groove in the middle in the second half, winning 7 of 12 draw controls, keeping the margin at five until the Mavericks scored two during a four-minute span for a 16-9 lead.

While the Raiders scored four of the last five goals of the match, it was too little, too late as the Mavericks began burning time off the clock after a timeout with 7 minutes left. Kate Miller ended her illustrious career with five goals, while Karn added three.

It’s the first region crown for the Mavericks girls, who travel to face Patrick Henry-Roanoke in a Class 5 state semifinal Tuesday. For Douglas Freeman head coach Christina D’Angelo, it’s back to work with some familiarity, as the Patriots feature players that Nease and others have faced on the club circuit. Her postgame perspective was simple.

“We used [the pandemic] to motivate us. We kept saying, this could be the last time, at any moment,” D’Angelo said. “We held on to the feeling we had when [last] season was taken away, reminding ourselves this is precious.”