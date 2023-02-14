Senior student-athletes who competed on a varsity sports team for all four years at Douglas Freeman High typically receive a plaque commemorating their continuous commitment.

But some Mavericks senior swimmers last year were ineligible for the honor not by their own volition, but because the pandemic robbed them of the 2020-21 season in which Henrico County canceled winter sports.

So Steven Gromling, at the end of his first school year coaching Freeman's girls and boys swim teams, put his engineering background to use and created plaques for those swimmers.

“Because they deserved it, it was out of their control, they were more than willing to swim during COVID, they just weren’t allowed," said Gromling, who last Thursday led the Mavericks girls to a Region 5C championship, and the boys to a runner-up finish.

"So I made some plaques for them. I do what I can. They’re my swimmers, swimming is like a family sport. You look out for each other.”

Freeman's girls finished with 410 points Thursday at SwimRVA, 40 clear of second-place Deep Run. The Mavericks boys tallied 322 points, second to region champs Mills Godwin with 416.

Among the top scorers for the girls was sophomore Allison Bischoff, who swam the final leg of Freeman's 400-free relay team, which took first place with a time of 3:32.72.

Sophomore Molly Sleman swam the opening leg, followed by junior Claire Stuhlmacher, freshman Ella Barron and Bischoff.

The Mavericks dominated relays, as Bischoff and Stuhlmacher teamed up with Karina Blanco and senior Morgan Strudgeon to take first place in the 200 medley relay (1:48.61).

Sleman and Barron joined forces with sophomores Annalise Mears and Sarah Kang to capture the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.85.

Bischoff won individual region titles in the 100 free (51.72) and 200 free (1:50.09). Sleman captured the 50 free in a blistering 24.31. Strudgeon placed first in the 100 fly at 57.44. And Stuhlmacher was victorious in the 500 free with a time of 4:55.64.

On the boys side, sophomore Nathan Szobota earned victory in the 200 free in 1:43.69 and 500 free in 4:38.44.

The Mavericks 200-free relay team placed second behind Godwin with a time of 1:32.15, that group was comprised of sophomores Nicholas Kuriger and Martin Leif plus juniors George Ferguson and Michael King.

And Freeman's 400 free relay team also finished second behind the Eagles, with King and Szobota joining sophomore Henry Brooks and freshman Caleb Jun.

Szobota and Stuhlmacher, both club swimmers at NOVA, were members of the U.S. roster for the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships. Racing in September 2022 at Beau Vallon Bay in Mahé, Seychelles, Szobota won a junior world title in the 5K race with a time of 48:50.9.

Gromling said, in part thanks to an influx of talented underclassmen, his girls team had aspirations of winning a region title all season long, particularly after proving themselves against some of the area's top competition.

"The girls were optimistic about it once we had a couple meets against Deep Run and Godwin," Gromling said.

“They were definitely optimistic, they were going for it and knew they could win it."

The Freeman boys in 2019 claimed Henrico County's first-ever VHSL state swim title. The programs only date to 2015, and the girls have finished second but never before won a championship.

The Mavericks will send 17 swimmers, eight boys and nine girls, to this weekend's Class 5 and 6 state meet at Hampton Virginia Aquaplex. The teams will arrive Thursday, have a team dinner and stay the night before prepping for the meet the next day.

The girls, who look to have a real shot at the program's first title, have done some scouting to see who their top competition is, Gromling said. They determined that First Colonial (Virginia Beach) and Independence (Loudon) are their primary adversaries, with Riverside (Loudon) also in the mix.

Gromling said the program has 35 girls and 24 boys as local interest in the sport at the high school level continues to grow. The Mavericks practice down the street at the new NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency, a convenience that's helped facilitate 7 a.m. practices, Monday through Friday.

Kids have over the years approached Gromling at school and said they never even knew Freeman had a swimming team.

"They started following it, and they’ve started to realize there’s more than just football or basketball out there," he said, adding that Mavericks swimmers range from year-round club members to more casual athletes who might have swam over the summer and discovered a love for the sport.

"It’s kind of one of those hidden gems where these kids really bust their butt training wise, every morning they’re in the water."

Gromling is originally from Long Island, N.Y., and swam in college at Adelphi University before coaching at the State University of New York Oswego. He taught at Freeman for a couple years before the head coaching job of the school's swim programs opened up, and said a lifelong love of the sport compelled him to return to the pool.

"When there was an opportunity to be their coach, it didn’t matter what kind of work I had to do," Gromling said.

"I just had to do it because I wanted to be part of it."

PHOTOS: 5-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky at TYR Pro Swim Series in Chestefield TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series TYR Pro Swim Series