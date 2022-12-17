Down big, Benedictine rallies for boys basketball win over Steward

It was halftime, and in their locker room in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, the Benedictine Cadets were struggling mightily to find their game.

Coming off a week of exams and abbreviated practice sessions, they trailed the talented, poised, and confident Steward Spartans 32-21 Friday night, and now, after two lackluster, out-of-sync quarters, coach Corey Bradt’s worst fears were becoming reality.

That’s when point guard M.J. Winstead chimed in.

“Steward is really good,” the Bradt said, providing context to the transformative locker room moment. “They were outplaying us. We looked tentative. We were nervous. We weren’t playing very hard.

“We were talking in a roundabout way about energy. Before we left, M.J. hit the nail on the head. He said, ‘Guys, if we have energy, we can play with anybody.’”

Empowered by Winstead’s words, the Cadets cut their double-digit deficit to 41-34 after three quarters, then outscored the visitors 22-9 in the fourth to claim a dramatic, well-earned 62-52 victory on the Rut Court.

Winstead led the second-half charge, scoring 19 of his 21 points after the break and lighting up the Spartans with two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and, in the final 34.8 seconds, draining six-of-six free throws.

“We started pressing really well, and we got them out of their game,” said Winstead, a 5-10 junior. “We played man (-to-man) full-court, the whole time. Honestly, it was our rotations. We started getting lanes. We started getting steals. The goal of our defense is to press everybody and make them play out of their game.”

In the first half, the Spartans, No. 3 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, hit 11-of-22 shots, forced the Cadets into 6-of-25 shooting, and outrebounded them 19-11.

“(Exam week) was a really big factor,” Winstead said of Benedictine’s tepid start. “We had low energy from exams. The first quarter seemed like how we’d practiced. We just came together.

“Then we saw our brother (Quenton Toulson) go down (right ankle injury three minutes into the game). We came together at halftime. We did it for him. He brought us energy.”

Luca Puccinelli subbed in for Toulson, but it was early in the second half when he finally found his range.

“Seeing somebody who we put in so much blood, sweat, and tears with in practice on the ground in pain lit a fuse in me,” Puccinelli said. “I thought to myself, I’ve got to get this back. I had a feeling I was going in. I was locking in, getting my emotions straight.”

The 6-6, 240-pound junior with several Division I football offers scored three times from close range and calmly dropped in two free throws in the first 2:40 of the second half to help his guys wrest from the Spartans the momentum that they’d never relinquish.

“I missed two easy shots in the first half,” Puccinelli said. “I was playing soft. That got to me. Coaches were saying, ‘You’re strong, physical. You got to be you when you’re out there.’

“My first shot, it was like, Be you. Make the shot. Go into them. Shoulder. Physicality.

“We thought we shot too many 3’s the first half. We came back, threw it inside, opened up the floor, and started making 3’s from there.”

The Cadets took their first lead (49-47) when Winstead drained a 3-ball from the right wing at 3:29 of the final quarter. A stickback by Steward’s Owen Gray forced a 49-all tie. Then at 2:42, Benedictine’s Omar Johnson hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Trevor Toulson to ignite a 13-3 run to end the game.

“We made a conscious effort to get the ball inside,” Bradt said of the second-half plan. “We thought we had something there. Our defensive effort picked up. That triggers everything for us. We were able to wear them down. Once we did that, we took control of the game.”

Steward…………….14 18 9 11 – 52

Benedictine……….12 9 13 28 – 62

Steward (6-3) – Roberson 9, Smith 10, Nelson 3, Gray 8, Blair 22. Totals: 17 15-21 52.

Benedictine (5-3) – Winstead 21, Thompson 0, Q. Toulson 0, Johnson 12, Pleasants 3, Puccinelli 8, T. Toulson 10, Mitchell 3, Miller 0, Williams 5. Totals: 17 22-24