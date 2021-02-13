During the pandemic, streaming becomes the choice for viewing high school games

Powhatan High activities director Tim Llewellyn did some multitask viewing several weeks ago.
On his TV, he watched the Duke-Virginia Tech men’s basketball game. On his laptop, he watched the stream of his girls basketball team’s game at Midlothian.
While some high schools have been streaming games for a while, the pandemic has made it the choice — as well as more available — for area fans to view high school games.
State COVID-19 guidelines limit indoor sports to 25 spectators. With few people in gyms, schools have been streaming games, either for free through YouTube or other social media platforms, or through a subscription to the NFHS Network. That’s opened up games to parents, family members and friends who can’t get in, as well as people who live out of town.
“We’ve had to improvise,” Llewellyn said. “That’s what this whole season is.”
Powhatan and Goochland are among several area schools that use the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription ($10.99 per month or $69.99 annually). That gives viewers access to games of any school in the country using the network, plus the ability to watch games on demand.
The network installs cameras in gyms and at stadiums. Llewellyn has cameras in a housing mounted on a beam at midcourt in the gym. Two cameras automatically track the action. Another is fixed on the scoreboard to show the score and time on the screen, similar to what you’d see on an ESPN broadcast.
Fowler said Goochland paid $7,000 for the cameras and installation. The school receives 10% of the subscription revenue, he said. Schools also can receive funds from advertisements sold for the broadcasts.
“I think eventually it’ll pay for itself, and even if it doesn’t, it provides a service to our community,” Fowler said. “If you’ve got elderly folks who don’t want to come out, even post-COVID or when the weather is cold on a Friday night, it gives them an opportunity to still be able to watch. Plus the kids love it because they can go home and watch the game immediately.”
Llewellyn wasn’t sure Powhatan would have the NFHS option up and running in time, so for the winter season Powhatan also offered a YouTube channel for free. Several Chesterfield County schools have been using YouTube, along with Facebook.
If schools can get 1,000 users to register (for free) on YouTube, they can stream a game using a mobile device, such as an iPad. Henrico County schools, which didn’t play winter sports, are planning to use that option to stream as many of the upcoming fall sports as possible, including football games, J.R. Tucker AD Chris Brown said.
Without 1,000 subscribers, schools set up a webcam and stream through a laptop on YouTube or Facebook.
Someone may operate the webcam mounted on a tripod to follow the action, or the webcam could be stationary. Without the score and time on the screen, a camera operator pans to the scoreboard from time to time, or someone updates the score by typing in the comment section, although that means viewers can comment back.
“We’ve all just basically learned on the fly and had people helping us,” Midlothian AD Shea Collins said.
ADs usually send out a link on social media to their streams. While viewership hasn’t been tremendous, there have been some interesting numbers at times.
At L.C. Bird’s first boys basketball game, Skyhawks AD Greg Aiken said there were 1,958 views by the time the game ended.
“[The camera operator and I] were both looking at each other like, wow, that’s nuts,” Aiken said.
A couple of ADs said viewership for basketball usually ranges from about 50 to a couple hundred. Matoaca AD Charles Payton said he had one game that had about 300 people watching live, but the number grew to more than 1,900 with fans who watched later (some schools leave their games up for review; some remove them for scouting purposes).
The Class 5, Region B boys and girls championship games on Wednesday at Matoaca have had more than 2,100 views.
Payton and other ADs have streamed wrestling matches, and he sometimes goes on the road to do Matoaca’s events.
Known for his bow ties, tinted glasses and flashy jackets — including one he said “was glittery of everything” and another that one of his coaches dubbed “The Disco Ball Jacket” because it had “like a 1,000 rhinestones” — Payton is all about promoting his alma mater. So he added an extra element on social media to his games.
Matoaca’s specialty center is information technology, and there’s a broadcast studio with a Matoaca backdrop. At halftime of a basketball game, Payton hustled up to the second-floor studio and did a report on the game and other Warriors sports.
That didn’t show up on the game stream, but it was pushed out to different Facebook accounts and Twitter.
Several ADs said streaming games probably is here to stay, although the free option probably isn’t, particularly since it could cut into gate revenue once normal crowds are allowed.
“I do [have concerns,] but so much of our gate money is fickle,” Fowler said. “On a Friday night in the fall, if [a meteorologist] says a drop of rain might fall, that’s 1,000 people who aren’t going to come to the football game.
“I don’t know how much [streaming] will impact [the gate], but it probably will. It’s also going to expand people. Grandma and grandpa might live in Oklahoma, and now they’re able to watch their grandson’s basketball game.”
