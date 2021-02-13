During the pandemic, streaming becomes the choice for viewing high school games

Fowler said Goochland paid $7,000 for the cameras and installation. The school receives 10% of the subscription revenue, he said. Schools also can receive funds from advertisements sold for the broadcasts.

“I think eventually it’ll pay for itself, and even if it doesn’t, it provides a service to our community,” Fowler said. “If you’ve got elderly folks who don’t want to come out, even post-COVID or when the weather is cold on a Friday night, it gives them an opportunity to still be able to watch. Plus the kids love it because they can go home and watch the game immediately.”

Llewellyn wasn’t sure Powhatan would have the NFHS option up and running in time, so for the winter season Powhatan also offered a YouTube channel for free. Several Chesterfield County schools have been using YouTube, along with Facebook.

If schools can get 1,000 users to register (for free) on YouTube, they can stream a game using a mobile device, such as an iPad. Henrico County schools, which didn’t play winter sports, are planning to use that option to stream as many of the upcoming fall sports as possible, including football games, J.R. Tucker AD Chris Brown said.

Without 1,000 subscribers, schools set up a webcam and stream through a laptop on YouTube or Facebook.