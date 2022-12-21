Early signing day around RVA: Hokies continue local recruiting push at Highland Springs ceremony, but Cavaliers ink one Springer

Highland Springs head football coach Loren Johnson wanted to open the FedEx folder himself, but thought it better left to his son, Braylon.

The envelope, containing Braylon Johnson's National Letter of Intent, arrived at the Johnson house Tuesday night.

And on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for senior football recruits, Braylon joined teammates and friends Takye Heath, Darius Taylor, Miles Greene and Cam Fleming (Trinity Episcopal) in putting pen to paper in a communal ceremony held in the Highland Springs auditorium before family and friends.

Braylon Johnson, a cornerback, Heath, a receiver and defensive back, Taylor, a linebacker and Fleming, a cornerback, made their commitments to play at Virginia Tech official, continuing a sharp influx of Richmond area recruits to join Brent Pry's rebuilding effort in Blacksburg.

"I was extremely excited last night when the FedEx folder came to the house," Coach Johnson said. "I know what it encompasses ... It's an exciting time for [Braylon], this is his time, I just stand in the background and be a great dad, and a great supporter."

Greene, a defensive end, embraced being the odd man out, donning a navy and orange tie and Christmas hat to illustrate his commitment to Virginia, though the rest of the recruits admitted that they tried their utmost to flip his colors to burnt orange and maroon.

"Ever since my first visit, I knew that was the place I needed to be," Greene said.

"There was a lot of peer pressure (to switch to Tech), but God directed me to the right light, he made sure that I knew where home was."

Coach Johnson and the Springer community invited Fleming to join the ceremony.

"It's football, man, it's football in the 804. We wanted to give kids the opportunity to enjoy the day with the crowd in front of them," Coach Johnson said.

"[Fleming] is going to be going to school with the other guys that are playing at Virginia Tech. He's friends with those guys. When it was asked of me, it was easy to do."

All the Springers were key cogs in Highland Springs' 15-0, Class 5 championship season, and Fleming was a talisman for the Titans in their 11-0, VISAA Division I title run.

"Being able to sign with my brothers, with the guys I'll be playing with for the next three or four years, it was exciting, it's a great opportunity," said Fleming, who wore a burnt orange and marron bowtie.

"[Tech coach Brent] Pry trying to bring the whole state of Virginia back to Virginia Tech, that was really big."

Johnson said, in years past, he's talked to Flying Squirrels chief operating officer Todd "Parney" Parnell about holding a signing day event at The Diamond, and discussed the possibility of holding a larger event with local recruits from different schools at Richmond Raceway.

"You just want to give people an opportunity to be in front of family and friends, and do it with a grand fashion," Johnson said. "So that's why we wanted to give Cam an opportunity to come sign with us at Highland Springs.

"If this thing can continue to grow and we can do it on a larger scale somewhere else, it wouldn't bother me."

Johnson, a former Hokies player himself, said seeing the influx of local talent heading to Blacksburg makes him a little bit nervous, but in a good way.

"Because now they've got to live up to it," he said. "Pry stuck his neck out to give these kids an opportunity to go to school there, now they've got to go play and perform at a high level, which everyone expects them to do.

"Am I proud? Yes, I'm proud that they're going to Virginia Tech."

Johnson told Greene that he'd still be rooting for him at UVa., all but one week of the year.

"I'm excited about all five of these guys and what their top end is going to be," Johnson said. "I'm excited for everything that's going on with them and Virginia Tech."

NOTE: Former Highland Springs receiver Ali Jennings made his transfer to Virginia Tech official. A first-team All-Metro honoree in 2018 after helping the Springers win their fourth state title in as many years, Jennings, who will be a senior in 2023, spent two seasons at West Virginia and two at Old Dominion.

Early signing day around the 804

Benedictine

Greg Lilly's Cadets have for years leaned on one of the best defenses the state of Virginia has to offer.

And four members of that defense, foundational pieces of Lilly's program who helped Benedictine win a state title in 2019, and led it to a 4-0 record in spring 2021 and state runner-up finished in fall 2021 and 2022, put pen to paper Wednesday to make their college commitments official.

Defensive tackles Joel Starlings and TJ Baldwin are headed to North Carolina and the University of Richmond, respectively. Defensive end Jacob Moore and linebacker Henry Berling Jr. signed their NLIs to play at VMI.

"They were the backbone of one of the best defenses in the state the past four years," Lilly said, adding that Benedictine will hold a formal ceremony in February or later in the spring.

Hermitage

Panthers senior linebacker and running back Jeremiah Coney, the Region 5C offensive player of the year in 2021 who in July verbally committed to Appalachian State, made his flip to Virginia Tech official on Wednesday.

Life Christian

Eagles four-star cornerback Antonio Cotman, who in July verbally committed to Boston College, made his flip to Virginia Tech official.

"Everybody knows at Virginia Tech we have a rich history of defensive back play," said Hokies defensive recruiting coordinator Derek Jones at an early signing day ceremony that also involved head coach Brent Pry and was held in an NFL draft-esc format.

"As a former Hokie and a part of that rich history, I'm proud to announce this next pick. With the 21st pick in the 2023 national signing day draft, Virginia Tech football selects, from Life Christian Academy by way of Richmond, Virginia, defensive back Antonio Cotman Jr."

Hopewell

Blue Devils quarterback Mason Cumbie signed his NLI to play at Buffalo.

NOTE: This list will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.