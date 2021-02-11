Edmonds' big night pushes Hopewell to Class 3, Region A title and a berth in the state tournament

Edmonds nailed his only 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter. He poured in all 14 of Hopewell’s points in the third quarter and added 7 more, mostly at the foul line, in the fourth.

“To his credit he has another gear,” said Elvin Edmonds III, his coach and father. “He’s a quiet player, and he scores in bunches. I didn’t know he had scored that many points. It’s just great to see all his hard work and dedication. … It’s just paying off for him.”

Hopewell (6-0) needed every bit of it. Every time the Blue Devils tried to pull away in this storied rivalry, Petersburg countered.

The Crimson Wave (8-3) slowed the Blue Devils with a trapping 1-2-2 press and scored inside with 6-foot-4 sophomore Christopher Fields (22 points) or with interior dishes.

A 48-second sequence in the fourth quarter turned the game in Hopewell’s favor. With the Blue Devils ahead 55-54, Edmonds was fouled and made both free throws. He stole a cross-court pass, was fouled, and made two more free throws.

Petersburg missed a shot, and Trevon Raines converted a layup. Edmonds stole another pass and passed to Strickland on a break for an easy layup and a 63-54 lead.