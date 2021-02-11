Edmonds' big night pushes Hopewell to Class 3, Region A title and a berth in the state tournament

It’s easy to pigeonhole Elvin Edmonds IV as just a long-range sniper. He has been, after all, Hopewell High’s record-holder for made 3-pointers since his junior year.
But the senior guard has a lot of facets in an all-around game, which came in handy in the second half as he pushed the Blue Devils to the Class 3, Region A basketball championship Thursday.
With his 3-point shot not falling, Edmonds started driving to the basket … and stealing passes … and dishing off … and making free throws. All that added up to a 30-point, 5-assist, 5-rebound night as Hopewell claimed the region title and a berth in the state tournament with a 72-62 victory over visiting Petersburg.
Hopewell will play the Region B winner, either Skyline or Independence, at Hopewell Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Edmonds’ teammates did the heavy lifting in the first half while he struggled to find his shot.
Cartier Strickland (three), James Pelham and Lamonta Ellis Jr. combined for five treys as Hopewell took a 38-35 lead into halftime.
Edmonds, who will play next year at Bucknell, has deep range. But he missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half before starting to attack and finishing the half with 9 points.
“You’ve got to find other ways to help your team win, whether it’s defense, driving and scoring, passing, playing defense,” he said.
Edmonds nailed his only 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter. He poured in all 14 of Hopewell’s points in the third quarter and added 7 more, mostly at the foul line, in the fourth.
“To his credit he has another gear,” said Elvin Edmonds III, his coach and father. “He’s a quiet player, and he scores in bunches. I didn’t know he had scored that many points. It’s just great to see all his hard work and dedication. … It’s just paying off for him.”
Hopewell (6-0) needed every bit of it. Every time the Blue Devils tried to pull away in this storied rivalry, Petersburg countered.
The Crimson Wave (8-3) slowed the Blue Devils with a trapping 1-2-2 press and scored inside with 6-foot-4 sophomore Christopher Fields (22 points) or with interior dishes.
A 48-second sequence in the fourth quarter turned the game in Hopewell’s favor. With the Blue Devils ahead 55-54, Edmonds was fouled and made both free throws. He stole a cross-court pass, was fouled, and made two more free throws.
Petersburg missed a shot, and Trevon Raines converted a layup. Edmonds stole another pass and passed to Strickland on a break for an easy layup and a 63-54 lead.
“I knew they were going to come out at halftime with a higher intensity, and I just wanted to match their intensity or do better than them,” Edmonds said. “I just tried to play as hard as I can.”
Pelham scored 13 points and had six assists and four steals. Strickland scored 11 points, and Ellis added 10.
Jaden Walker had 16 for Petersburg.
Hopewell, which has eight seniors, went to the state tournament when Edmonds was a freshman. The Blue Devils were knocked out of the regional tournament in the semifinals the past two years.
“This is a huge hurdle for us,” Coach Edmonds said. “I’m just happy for the seniors. Those guys have been here through thick and thin. I’ve got five guys who have been with me since the ninth or tenth grade. … It’s just great to see them step up and bring one home for the city.”
