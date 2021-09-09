Elation, relief for George Wythe football after ending 41-game losing streak

When host Caroline missed a 47-yard field goal with 27 seconds on the clock, coach Jimmy Hart called a timeout for his George Wythe football team, pointing to the field and telling his players where to line up on offense.

It was victory formation, something these Bulldogs had never had to practice before.

George Wythe ran the rest of the clock out for an 8-6 win on the road last Friday to open its season. It broke a streak of 41 consecutive defeats, dating back to the beginning of the 2016 season - another 8-6 win, that one over Armstrong.

"That was a huge relief," said Hart, who earned his first victory in his second year as head coach. "And there was so much going through my mind - about everything from 2019, us not playing sports the next year, to the kids and what it would mean for the community. [The players] were just elated."

The losing streak was long, but, unfortunately, it wasn't new territory for the Bulldogs. They lost 68 straight games from 2004 to 2011, which is the longest skid in VHSL history, according to the league's record books.