Ellis, Meadowbrook halt Hopewell with fourth-quarter surge on Blue Devils' cheerleaders' senior night

When Hopewell senior Bobbie White opened the fourth quarter of a girls basketball game against visiting Meadowbrook Thursday with a rebound and put back, she cut the Monarchs' lead to 32-29.
Meadowbrook had led and been in control since early in the second quarter. But White's basket introduced that certain tension into the gym synonymous with a momentum swing and subsequent comeback.
Celebrating their senior night, the Blue Devils' cheerleaders stomped the floor a little louder. Members of the Hopewell bench stood up, imploring their team onward. If fans had been allowed in, they would have been at full throat.
Then Meadowbrook senior Maya Ellis hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right wing; freshman Naturale Faison sank another trey from the top of the key; Ellis drove the length of the floor off a Hopewell turnover and finished with her left; and senior Trinity Price put back an Ellis miss.
In the blink of an eye, the Monarchs took the air out of the gym with a 10-0 run. They cruised the rest of the way to a 51-33 victory.
"We slowed it down, we took our time, and we made the extra pass," Meadowbrook coach Daniel Connor said of the difference during the fourth-quarter surge.
Making that extra pass consistently helped the Monarchs (3-1, No. 10 in the T-D Top 10) make seven 3s on the night and a handful of long 2s. Connor and Ellis said their outside shooting was vital against a strong, physical Hopewell team that dominated the rebounding battle.
"It was huge tonight, we tried to put the ball inside," Connor said. "But we had to rotate and reverse the ball and try and get our jumpers going."
Ellis finished with 32 points and Faison scored 10. Price chipped in 4, and provided a vital rebounding and defensive presence down low.
For Hopewell (4-2), the tandem of White (18 points, 11 rebounds) and sophomore Alexis Edmonds (13 points, 8 rebounds) dominated the paint, scoring nearly all of the Blue Devils' points in the post and on the offensive glass.
Hopewell athletics director Kerry Gray said he's been immensely impressed with the job coach Jackie Edmonds has done managing this year after first team All-Region honoree Takiyah Purcell, a sophomore, opted out of the season.
Despite the absence of fans, Hopewell's cheerleaders provided the traditional hardwood stomp synonymous with high school basketball. Their energy and enthusiasm was refreshing during a time where pageantry at athletic events is largely absent.
"It's COVID, so we can't do that much. It's kinda sad that this is our last year and we can't have anybody out here to look at us," said senior cheer captain Khaya Walker.
The cheerleaders have only been able to perform at a handful of home games this season, and Hopewell is not allowing any fans at athletic events. Walker's mother was able to attend, but she missed her father and grandmother.
"At least they can see me on the TV," Walker said, pointing to the camera from which the game was livestreamed.
After losing a close game to No. 5 Matoaca (8-0) to start the season, Meadowbrook had two games postponed due to situations with opposing programs.
But now, after finding their feet with a pair of wins this week, Connor and Ellis said their Monarchs have established a rhythm ahead of what they said will be a tough test Monday against a Thomas Dale team that recently paused its season.
"We're in the groove right now, got a winning streak going on," Ellis said, nodding her head.
"It was difficult playing that first game without summer league, without a fall league and without a preseason game," Connor said.
"Each game, it looks as though the chemistry is starting to come together. I think they're gelling pretty good right now."
Meadowbrook 13 11 8 19 -- 51
Hopewell 11 3 13 6 -- 33
MBK: Maya Ellis 32, Naturale Faison 10, Trinity Price 4, Tamiia Anglin 3, Tiona Moore 2. Totals: 20 4-5 51
HOPE: Bobbie White 18, Alexis Edmonds 13, Nevaeh Smyers 2. Totals: 13 6-10 33
3-point goals: MBK: Ellis 4, Faison 2, Anglin 1; HOPE: Edmonds 1
