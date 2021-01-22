Ellis, Meadowbrook halt Hopewell with fourth-quarter surge on Blue Devils' cheerleaders' senior night

"It was huge tonight, we tried to put the ball inside," Connor said. "But we had to rotate and reverse the ball and try and get our jumpers going."

Ellis finished with 32 points and Faison scored 10. Price chipped in 4, and provided a vital rebounding and defensive presence down low.

For Hopewell (4-2), the tandem of White (18 points, 11 rebounds) and sophomore Alexis Edmonds (13 points, 8 rebounds) dominated the paint, scoring nearly all of the Blue Devils' points in the post and on the offensive glass.

Hopewell athletics director Kerry Gray said he's been immensely impressed with the job coach Jackie Edmonds has done managing this year after first team All-Region honoree Takiyah Purcell, a sophomore, opted out of the season.

Despite the absence of fans, Hopewell's cheerleaders provided the traditional hardwood stomp synonymous with high school basketball. Their energy and enthusiasm was refreshing during a time where pageantry at athletic events is largely absent.

"It's COVID, so we can't do that much. It's kinda sad that this is our last year and we can't have anybody out here to look at us," said senior cheer captain Khaya Walker.