Though the day Virginia Union and Virginia State meet on the gridiron might be a little tense, new Thomas Jefferson High football coach Eric Harris and athletics director Shea Collins form a duo that's set to usher in a new era of Vikings athletics.

Harris, a former VUU basketball and football player, takes the helm of the city's most recently successful program as he moves up from offensive coordinator following the departure of previous Vikings coach Joseph Harrison.

Collins, formerly the AD at Midlothian and girls basketball coach at Prince George, is a Virginia State alumna who spent a few months outside of local athletics administration before jumping at the opportunity at Teejay following the retirement of longtime AD Bill Holt.

“It’s always a rivalry with Virginia State and Virginia Union," Collins said with a laugh.

"But that bond right there will just make us closer because we do have the familiarity of the CIAA as well as being an HBCU school.

“Coming to Teejay, there’s definitely a lot of legacy and tradition. Coming after Dr. Holt, who obviously has a great legacy, I’m filling big shoes. But I also have an opportunity to continue the work that was already started, that legacy that’s here, and to work with another set of leaders to ensure the success of the student-athletes."

'That set the foundation'

Harris walks the halls of Teejay's football facilities under the historic Art Deco building, constructed in 1929, reminiscing on how far the program has come.

He saw Vikings football in its leanest days. When Chad Hornik took the helm at Thomas Jefferson in 2012, the program had lost 41 consecutive games.

“One of my greatest seasons as a coach was coming here and being part of that staff that snapped that losing streak," said Harris, who subsequently spent about nine years at Douglas Freeman under now-Powhatan coach Mike Henderson and current Mavericks big whistle George Bland before returning to Teejay last year.

"Some of those seniors were 30 games in on that losing streak. So everyone in the city, everyone in the county, it was ‘Ooh, Teejay sucks.’ Teejay was the homecoming game. So it was about changing their mentality, changing their practice habits. And the most important thing was letting these young men know that we care as coaches.

“If these young men needed us outside the field, we made sure we did it.”

The Vikings went 1-9 in that first 2012 season under Hornik. But he was named region coach of the year. Everyone in the city and surrounding counties saw the roots of a foundation taking hold.

Harris said coaches that season would come into the school and sit in the cafeteria or walk the halls with the players, ingratiating themselves into the educational community they hoped to help transform.

Three wins and a playoff berth followed the next season. Most importantly, Hornik overhauled the program with amenities like new lights, benches, lockers and a scoreboard, plus a renovated weight room. He also helped establish the Vikings Fund, the school's first booster club.

Eight- (2017), seven- (2018), and 11-win (2019, most in school history, reached Class 2 state semifinal) seasons under P.J. Adams bore the true fruit of Hornik and his staff's labors. Harrison led the Vikings to winning seasons and playoff appearances the last two years.

Now in steps Harris, seeking to build on the foundation lain by those that came before him.

“That set the foundation that’s bigger than any guy who sits at this desk," Harris said on Wednesday, rapping his knuckles on the desk previously occupied by Hornik, then Chris Mitchell for a season before Adams's and Harrison's tenures.

"Because it was something that we helped lay.”

'Destined to happen'

The emotion in Harris' voice is palpable while listening to him discuss the state of his program, sitting near framed photos of Teejay standouts, his own personal addition to his new office.

The Vikings last year were 7-0, ranked in the T-D Top 10 for the first time in the 21st century, when Glen Allen paid them a visit on a Saturday afternoon in late October.

The Class 5 Jaguars won 37-31 in overtime as thousands lined the fences surrounding the field, and students leaned out of windows above the stands.

But the Vikings, led by Michigan State recruit and first team All-Metro honoree Aziah Johnson, held their own, and then some.

“People wanted to see. And people left from there saying ‘Teejay is real.’ That was a goal for us, to establish that," Harris said.

“I think we put a stake in the ground last year with that. The gameday environment here is tremendous.”

Harris's affinity for his current program runs deep, but perhaps not as deep as his love for his alma mater, VUU.

“I credit (VUU) with saving my life as a young man," said Harris, who grew up in Detroit before playing basketball and football for the Panthers.

"I love Virginia Union, always and forever.”

So when the staff at Union, made up in part by his former teammates and friends, called in February to offer him a position there as cornerbacks coach, he took some time to consider his future.

A self-described spiritual man, Harris meditated and prayed a good deal. Then over spring break, while he was driving up to Ferrum College to pick up his son, Emmanuel Harris, a linebacker for the Panthers, the realization hit him.

Teejay was where he was supposed to be. He called the coaches at Union, and told them he loved them, but that he planned to stay on as OC under Harrison.

Then a month later, Harrison moved on, and Holt immediately turned to Harris as the next in line to succeed him.

“I felt like it was destined to happen. I am extremely honored to be in this position," Harris said.

"This was a coaching position that, when I first came here, coaches laughed at. Now, this is a treasured position.”

'Tear these stereotypes down'

Harris in June became a published author.

His book, "The Games Have Brought Me Riches: From Trauma to Triumph," details a traumatic upbringing in Detroit.

Homelessness and his mother's and step-father's battles against crack and heroin addiction were just a couple of the obstacles Harris overcame. After two years in VUU's basketball program, delinquency on and off campus lost him his scholarship.

But he righted the ship and, in the process, pivoted to football. Along the way, his coaches, in addition to mother Diane Harris, served as his guiding lights, never hesitant to open up about life beyond the sidelines.

Harris was planning to do promotional work for his book this summer before taking the head job at Teejay. Now, his days are filled with a head coach's always-loaded plate. His phone dinged and buzzed through much of Wednesday morning's interview.

But at his new post, he hopes to prove the same rock of support for young men in the Richmond community that some of his coaches were for him.

Harris is already a regular in such work out in the community -- he owns Next Level Mentoring & Family Services, and is a board member of his wife, Ebony Harris's, mental health services provider, Leaders For Life.

“The pressures that are placed on a lot of young men, they aren’t able to process," he said.

"We’re taught from a very early age, ‘Man up.’ And we need to somehow tear these stereotypes down.”

'A pleasure and an honor'

Harris and Collins, a Panther and a Trojan, shared plenty of laughs walking around their new school's football field, posing for photos on Wednesday.

Though both prominent members of the local athletic community, they had no familiarity prior to Collins taking the AD position in June. Holt raised Harris up to the head job before vacating his post.

But a couple weeks ago, Harris said, his AD texted him to let him know how proud she was of his leadership. Now, the local HBCU graduates move forward with a common purpose of building on the foundations lain by those that came before them on Malvern Avenue.

“We are so thankful to the administrative staff, the coaches, office staff, facilities, all of those individuals that have helped us," Collins said.

"It’s been an awesome transition to help another set of leaders be the best that they can be. So I just want to thank everybody for giving me an opportunity. Although I’m new to them, I'm definitely not new to the business.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to come back into the city at Thomas Jefferson High School.”