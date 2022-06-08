 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fake accounts posing as VHSL are pretending to sell streams of high school championship games

A number of fake accounts with harmful links seeking to steal personal information have popped up across social media sites amid VHSL spring state championship week. 

One account named "VHSL Athletics" on Tuesday posted a since deleted tweet purporting to include a link to watch a livestream of the Independence vs. Glen Allen Class 5 baseball quarterfinal.

The real VHSL Twitter account is verified, and it's handle is @VHSL_. NFHS Network is the national provider of livestreams for high school sports, and its real account (@NFHSNetwork) is also verified. 

An account designed to look like NFHS Network posted a phishing link on Tuesday for the Class 3 baseball quarterfinal between Meridian and New Kent.

The VHSL is encouraging fans interested in watching the games to follow links provided by school administrators or the organization's official, verified accounts.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

