Fallon, Collegiate mark return to the field with a victory over Goochland

“It meant the absolute world to win tonight,” said Fallon, who completed 13 of 16 passes for 257 yards, 2 touchdown and no interceptions and also ran for 14 yards and another touchdown. “Just to be out here with all my family and everything, it meant the world.”

Fallon spread the ball to seven players in the passing game. Sophomore wideout L.J. Booker caught two passes for 101 yards.

While the Bulldogs ramped up their defense during the middle portions of the game, Fallon’s chemistry with his receivers, plus his ability to scramble out of the pocket and rip off sizable runs, made the Cougars’ offense hard to pin down. Not only did Fallon run and pass well, but his athleticism opened up opportunities for Donovan Williams to muscle the ball forward in the ground game. Williams carried the ball 24 times for 68 yards.

After a snap flew over Fallon’s head and pinned the Cougars on their 2-yard line in their opening drive, the senior captain’s answer on the next play was a pass that he zipped to Booker, who broke loose and barreled down the sideline before he was tackled at Goochland’s 8, completing a 90-yard catch-and-run.