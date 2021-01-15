Fath leads No. 2 Midlothian to statement win at No. 1 Monacan

Despite playing Monacan regularly, Midlothian girls basketball's senior-laden roster had never defeated the four-time state champion Chiefs before Thursday night.
That's why, when the No. 2-ranked, undefeated Trojans visited the top-ranked, unbeaten Chiefs, a tension one might associate with playoff basketball pervaded the gym.
"It's been a long time," said Midlothian coach Adam Layton after his Trojans finally overcame their nemesis 50-42 behind senior point guard Madison Fath's 16 points.
"I feel like it's definitely going to give us a boost of confidence because they're always so good. To beat them, it's a big deal."
After Monacan guard Jordan Hodges -- who led all scorers with 23 points -- opened the game with a layup to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead, Midlothian (5-0) caught fire offensively, and closed the first quarter on a 20-6 run.
The Trojans' crisp ball movement and decisive shot selection led to open 3-pointers from the wings, while incisive cuts and off-ball screens opened the way for easy lay-ins.
Monacan (4-1) trimmed the deficit all the way down to 41-40 with a little more than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after Hodges hit a spot-up 3-pointer from the left corner. But the Chiefs never regained the lead after the Trojans' first-quarter blitz.
Fath scored 12 (two 3s) in the first period, and fellow senior Jenna Shadders had 8 (one 3). Fath and Layton said getting into an early rhythm and sinking outside shots gave their team much-needed confidence the rest of the way.
"We've got to set the tempo, we can't let them control our energy, our speed," Fath said. "So being able to start out like that kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game."
Layton said Shadders typically does a lot of the little things to help his team win that might not show up in the box score, so the Trojans were buoyed by her early contribution.
With only about 20 masked and spaced out fans in attendance, the noise generated by Midlothian's bench stood out, putting voice to the Trojans' determination to seize the opportunity for a statement win.
Fath said that energy was vital.
"Everyone plays a role on the team, whether you're on the court or you're screaming from the bench," she said. "And I think that kind of exemplifies our program, everybody is going to be in it."
The Trojans did everything they could to slow the game down and preserve their lead in the second half. But Monacan tried its utmost to do the opposite, sometimes picking up defensive duties full court to push the pace.
Midlothian was called for multiple five-second violations as a result of that contrast. But Fath -- who did a lot of dribbling around to avoid defensive pressure -- said she'd rather take the violations than allow Monacan to convert turnovers into transition opportunities.
"Just still keeping our heads and staying calm instead of frantically trying to go to the basket or throw the ball away," Fath said of her approach on the ball when Monacan turned up the pressure.
Hodges added 5 assists and 5 rebounds, but was somewhat frustrated in the second half when Midlothian shifted to a 2-3 zone. Layton said it's impossible to stop the All-Metro guard, but the zone allowed the Trojans to slow Hodges down by putting multiple sets of eyes on her.
Emily Knabel had 7 points and 7 rebounds for Monacan. All-State forward Sydney Clayton was held to 2 points.
For Midlothian, senior forward Lauren Harrell scored 6, including a key basket late in the fourth quarter to help stave off Monacan's comeback effort. Senior guard Abbie Campbell score 6 as well, four on free throws in the game's final minutes.
Monacan coach Larry Starr said he thought Hodges was "incredible" in her bid to pull the Chiefs back in the second half, and added that his team can use this loss to their advantage.
"They are a good team of senior leaders who outplayed us tonight," Starr said. "We'll definitely grow with this loss and be better because of it."
Midlothian 20 11 10 9 -- 50
Monacan 8 11 14 9 -- 42
MID: Madison Fath 16, Jenna Shadders 9, Lauren Harrell 6, Abbie Campbell 6, Ellie Herndon 6, Danni Marmo 5, Ellie Mulligan 2. Totals: 18 10-14 50
MON: Jordan Hodges 23, Emily Knabel 7, Caitlyn Rodriguez 6, Sydney Clayton 2, Washington 2, Lilly Hoy 2. Totals: 18 4-5 42
3-point goals: MID: Fath 2, Marmo 1, Shadders 1; MON: Hodges 2
