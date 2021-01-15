Fath leads No. 2 Midlothian to statement win at No. 1 Monacan

Fath scored 12 (two 3s) in the first period, and fellow senior Jenna Shadders had 8 (one 3). Fath and Layton said getting into an early rhythm and sinking outside shots gave their team much-needed confidence the rest of the way.

"We've got to set the tempo, we can't let them control our energy, our speed," Fath said. "So being able to start out like that kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game."

Layton said Shadders typically does a lot of the little things to help his team win that might not show up in the box score, so the Trojans were buoyed by her early contribution.

With only about 20 masked and spaced out fans in attendance, the noise generated by Midlothian's bench stood out, putting voice to the Trojans' determination to seize the opportunity for a statement win.

Fath said that energy was vital.

"Everyone plays a role on the team, whether you're on the court or you're screaming from the bench," she said. "And I think that kind of exemplifies our program, everybody is going to be in it."

The Trojans did everything they could to slow the game down and preserve their lead in the second half. But Monacan tried its utmost to do the opposite, sometimes picking up defensive duties full court to push the pace.