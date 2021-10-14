Filling in at quarterback, Beau Sahnow helps Hanover

Quarterback Cole Elrod has been a focal point for the Hanover football team's offense this season. But with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior out with a leg injury last week, the Hawks turned to running back/wide receiver Beau Sahnow.

The 5-10, 170-pound junior ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and threw for 152 yards (8 of 12) and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over Mechanicsville.

The success, Hanover coach Sam Rogers said, was shared by teammates.

“Sometimes in that position you kind of get more credit than you deserve and more blame than you deserve,” Rogers said. “They were people around him who were making really, really good plays. The offensive line did an awesome job blocking, and then our receivers had incredible catches all night.

“I think of Chase [Flora] having three diving, outstretched catches. I think of Jay [Poole] having another one. I think of guys just making plays all the way around. That’s not to minimize what Beau was able to do, but let’s just say it’s a total team effort when someone puts up numbers like that.”

Rogers said on Hanover’s second TD, Flora made a “completely outstretched, like parallel to the ground” catch on a 34-yard pass.