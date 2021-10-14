Filling in at quarterback, Beau Sahnow helps Hanover

Quarterback Cole Elrod has been a focal point for the Hanover football team's offense this season. But with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior out with a leg injury last week, the Hawks turned to running back/wide receiver Beau Sahnow.
The 5-10, 170-pound junior ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and threw for 152 yards (8 of 12) and a touchdown in a 35-28 victory over Mechanicsville.
The success, Hanover coach Sam Rogers said, was shared by teammates.
“Sometimes in that position you kind of get more credit than you deserve and more blame than you deserve,” Rogers said. “They were people around him who were making really, really good plays. The offensive line did an awesome job blocking, and then our receivers had incredible catches all night.
“I think of Chase [Flora] having three diving, outstretched catches. I think of Jay [Poole] having another one. I think of guys just making plays all the way around. That’s not to minimize what Beau was able to do, but let’s just say it’s a total team effort when someone puts up numbers like that.”
Rogers said on Hanover’s second TD, Flora made a “completely outstretched, like parallel to the ground” catch on a 34-yard pass.
Rogers said Flora, who finished with six receptions for 119 yards, made another outstretched reception on the decisive drive late in the game after Mechanicsville came back from a 27-14 deficit to take a 28-27 lead.
Sahnow played some quarterback on JV last year, Rogers said, but had not played it this season.
“Part of the appeal [of having Beau at quarterback is he’s] a very smart guy and he loves to make plays,” Rogers said. “That’s who you want back there, guys who aren’t afraid of the moment. Because he’s so smart, we don’t have to do many things differently.
“I definitely think he offers a different skill set than Cole. Cole is a bigger runner. He’s more of a powerful runner downhill. Beau might be a little bit more elusive at times.”
Rogers said Elrod is day to day. Hanover is scheduled to play No. 1 Highland Springs on Friday.
