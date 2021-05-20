Finalists unveiled for 30th anniversary of Scholar-Athlete program

The Richmond Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the Year program made adjustments a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns ordered to combat the deadly virus.

The partnership that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year had to make some different adjustments, but the show goes on. Best of all, sports are back.

One male and one female from the 20 finalists (10 boys and 10 girls) will follow in the footsteps of Walker Wallace of St. Christopher’s and Mary Caroline Heinen of Maggie Walker, last year’s winners of the program’s top scholarships.

The finalists were chosen during a sign-of-the-times Microsoft Teams meeting by a 10-member panel representing The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers. The 20 were selected from a pool of 86 seniors who were nominated by their schools. Usually Scholar-Athlete of the Month winners are included in the pool, but the monthly program took the year off because sports didn’t resume until December.

The annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year banquet and awards ceremony at The Jefferson Hotel didn’t happen last year nor will it this year.

Instead, tune in to richmond.com on June 7, when the finalists will be recognized during a video announcement.