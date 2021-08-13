Financial fallout from pandemic still evident for high school sports programs

The Glen Allen Track & Field Invitational in May typically brings in about $5,000 to $7,000 worth of revenue for the school's track & field program, equivalent to roughly 80% to 90% of its budget.
The Steward School's Spartan Golf Classic regularly makes $40,000 to $45,000, all of which goes to the school's athletic programs and pays for everything from equipment to transportation to film study.
And Varina's wrestling team usually helps set up for and break down the Richmond Marathon, while some of the Blue Devils' spring teams sell Brunswick stew to offset costs associated with the season.
But none of those things happened last school year because of the pandemic. And those are just a few examples of the revenue opportunities that high school athletic teams and programs around the Richmond area have lost due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
For local coaches and athletic directors, those effects are still evident.
"We're not hurting, but we're nowhere close to where we usually are going into a school year," said Jaguars track & field coach Matt Walton, who this week posted a link on Twitter asking anyone willing to make a donation to his team as it grapples with the financial fallout of the pandemic.
”That (the invitational) is a big moneymaker for us, and that’s what sustains us primarily for the next year to go to travel meets during the indoor season, do some overnight stuff, buy equipment and whatever needs that we have for our program."
Steward director of athletics Bruce Secrest said the school has maintained its normal athletics budget amid the pandemic. But Steward's booster group, The Spartan Club, had to work with the school to collectively make up for the chunk of athletics funding the golf tournament typically would have provided.
"The school and the administration are totally in on how important athletics are to young people, and on how important it was for them last year to try and do everything they could do," Secrest said.
"We didn't miss a whole lot, but I don't think we'd want to have too many years like that in a row."
The Spartan Club's membership revenue dipped a tad, Secrest said, but not significantly. The booster group recently finished paying off a bus used to transport the school's sports teams, and along with the school was instrumental in supporting the athletic department through the pandemic, Secrest said.
Varina's athletics program is revenue dependent, said Blue Devils AD Kevin Adams. Gate fees for events with spectators makes up a sizeable portion of the program's budget, and revenue from fundraisers supplements that primary stream. Many of those fundraisers fall into the same category as Glen Allen's invitational and Steward's golf tournament -- they have to be held in-person, and they require spectators.
Henrico County helped minimize the financial losses of last school year for its high school athletics programs, Adams said. Revenue generated from online team shops helped as well. And expenses also went down because of the pandemic, as participation numbers declined and some teams were sidelined as counties opted out of seasons altogether.
“We made it through last year, but I don’t know if we could do that another year," Adams said. "If there are more restrictions put on and we don't know where we’re going yet and there are more limitations put on spectators, that really affects us. We are revenue and gate dependent."
Steward hopes to play its golf tournament at Independence Golf Club in October. Glen Allen hopes to hold its track & field invitational, which hasn't happened the past two springs, in May. And Adams hopes for concessions and full crowds at football games in the fall.
Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers associated with the spread of the Delta variant, hope is the key word.
“Athletics budgets are a little strapped because of the spectator limits last year," Walton said. "Bills still had to be paid, it’s just a different financial situation all around for athletic programs but also teams as well. We’ll hopefully get a successful year going this year and be able to go back to the pre-pandemic activates and fundraisers we were able to do.”
Adams worries that, even if events are open to full crowds throughout the school year, some people might not feel comfortable attending while the virus is still prevalent. It's uncertainty like that which has caused him and other local athletic programs to budget conservatively ahead of a school year in which normalcy is the hope, but far from a guarantee.
"You've just had to tighten your belt a little bit and be thrifty about how you spend moving forward, because we don't know," he said.
"We can’t spend as if things are going to come in as they usually do. We budget, and your budget includes what your expectation is for fundraising and gate receipts and stuff like that. And if you overestimate, you can find yourself in a tough situation. So you want to tighten up a little bit and proceed with caution.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim