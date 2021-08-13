Financial fallout from pandemic still evident for high school sports programs

“We made it through last year, but I don’t know if we could do that another year," Adams said. "If there are more restrictions put on and we don't know where we’re going yet and there are more limitations put on spectators, that really affects us. We are revenue and gate dependent."

Steward hopes to play its golf tournament at Independence Golf Club in October. Glen Allen hopes to hold its track & field invitational, which hasn't happened the past two springs, in May. And Adams hopes for concessions and full crowds at football games in the fall.

Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers associated with the spread of the Delta variant, hope is the key word.

“Athletics budgets are a little strapped because of the spectator limits last year," Walton said. "Bills still had to be paid, it’s just a different financial situation all around for athletic programs but also teams as well. We’ll hopefully get a successful year going this year and be able to go back to the pre-pandemic activates and fundraisers we were able to do.”