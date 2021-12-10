Fisher's spirit, injured teammate driving Varina's run to Saturday's state championship against Broad Run

After Varina won the Region 4B championship, the Blue Devils followed their typical post-victory routine.
Head coach Marcus Lewis spoke to the players kneeling around him, and gave his assistants chances to chime in. Then they gave the floor to senior do-it-all talisman Anthony Fisher.
"Talk to 'em Ant," his teammates implored him.
Then Fisher, the Region 4B offensive player of the year, gave his usual impassioned speech heralding victory, with lots of hootin' and hollerin' from the Blue Devils listening around him.
In that moment it was evident, as it has been much of the season, that Fisher's spirit is a driving force of Varina's run to the Class 4 championship Saturday at noon at Liberty University against Broad Run (Ashburn, 12-1).
"He's been like that since he was a kid at Varina Rec, and it just led on to high school," Lewis said of Fisher, who exudes a demonstrative competitiveness which the rest of his team mirrors. "What you see is what he's always been from Day One."
It almost feels an injustice to assign Fisher a position. He lines up in the slot, out wide, at running back and quarterback. A former Benedictine player, he's also a game-changing defensive back who's a ball hawk whilst dropping back but isn't afraid to come down into the box and seek out contact.
Fisher had 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown plus an interception at DB in Varina's 7-6 win over East End rivals Highland Springs. Lewis said that's when his staff started using Fisher as a quarterback in a wildcat look, a formation that's paid major dividends in their playoff run.
Fisher carried 10 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 semifinal win over King's Fork (Suffolk).
"We knew, to get to where we're trying to go, we would have to put him back there," Lewis said. "It's hard when you've got a quarterback that can do so much in the backfield, we knew it would hard for defenses to prepare for it. Now, we can spread it out, he can run it, he can throw it."
Fisher is one of many Blue Devils who's prone to tell you "We do it for 'Mari." It's a reference to injured teammate Jamari Dabney, who in an Oct. 15 game against Atlee sustained a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.
"I think it means a lot," Lewis said of the team's connection with Dabney.
"To have one of your brothers not being able to play football, fighting to be able to walk again and move his arms, they saw how things can be taken away from you that quick. ... You can lose this thing you love at any time. To actually see one of our teammates, brothers, family members go through that, it hit a little different. It definitely means a lot to get to where we're at, and we're trying to win it all for 'Mari."
Lewis said some of the players have been able to communicate with Dabney, and Lewis himself talks to him weekly, spending much of his Sundays at the hospital. Someone on the coaching staff speaks to Dabney most days.
Lewis said Dabney has regained some movement in his arms and hopes to return home just before Christmas. The Dabney family has set up a GoFundMe titled "Let's Do It For Jamari" to help pay for medical costs.
Senior receiver and defensive back Carlo Thompson also suffered a scary injury late in the season, a fall on his back after which an ambulance was called to the field. Thompson avoided long-term injury and Lewis hopes he might be able to play Saturday.
The injuries haven't deterred the Blue Devils but, rather, galvanized them.
"Being able to do something they can't do, that keeps our kids motivated," Lewis said.
"Just to see the fact that something can be taken away so quick, something you grew up playing from the age of five. Then for a couple kids, the game got taken away from them. ... So that's definitely been a motivation pushing us to get through the season."
In addition to Fisher, among the most prominent contributors for Varina (13-1) is two-way lineman DeAndre Crump, who missed the Blue Devils' only loss of the season to Patrick Henry.
Kaveion Keys, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound freakish athlete who lines up all over the place on both sides of the ball, was offered by UVA on Thursday. He's a dangerous pass rusher and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the region title game.
Kamaree Wells is a key possession receiver in short yardage situations and physical strong safety Lewis referred to as "the hammer."
Junior dual-threat quarterback Myles Derricott has a smooth delivery and plus-accuracy, first team All-Region guard Wayne Watson has been key in keeping Derricott clean all season, plus the Blue Devils like to get the ball out quick and in the hands of their playmakers.
Second team All-Region cornerback Kenny Faison is one of the best cover corners around. Two-way lineman Marquis Vincent is a force in the trenches. And running back / linebacker Curtis Green is a physical ball carrier and punishing tackler.
Of Saturday's opponent, Lewis sees a disciplined Broad Run team that's big up front and spreads the ball around via senior quarterback Brett Griffis, who's committed to play at Wake Forest. Lewis called Griffis one of the best signal callers his team has faced all season.
Coach Matt Griffis has led the Spartans since 2010, and they've made the playoffs every season since 2013. Their seasons ended against either Stone Bridge or Tuscarora every year since 2014 up until this season, when they upended Tuscarora 35-0 in the Region 4C championship before knocking off reigning Class 4 champion Salem 28-24 in the semifinal to punch their ticket to Lynchburg.
The teams did not play a common opponent this season and have never faced one another before, though the Blue Devils' program dates back to 1940 and Broad Run's to 1969.
But for those who set any store by the transitive property, Broad Run's only loss this season came against Stone Bridge, 64-7 on Oct. 2. Highland Springs went toe to toe with Stone Bridge in a 28-26 Class 5 semifinal loss this past Saturday.
