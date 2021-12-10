Fisher's spirit, injured teammate driving Varina's run to Saturday's state championship against Broad Run

Fisher is one of many Blue Devils who's prone to tell you "We do it for 'Mari." It's a reference to injured teammate Jamari Dabney, who in an Oct. 15 game against Atlee sustained a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

"I think it means a lot," Lewis said of the team's connection with Dabney.

"To have one of your brothers not being able to play football, fighting to be able to walk again and move his arms, they saw how things can be taken away from you that quick. ... You can lose this thing you love at any time. To actually see one of our teammates, brothers, family members go through that, it hit a little different. It definitely means a lot to get to where we're at, and we're trying to win it all for 'Mari."

Lewis said some of the players have been able to communicate with Dabney, and Lewis himself talks to him weekly, spending much of his Sundays at the hospital. Someone on the coaching staff speaks to Dabney most days.

Lewis said Dabney has regained some movement in his arms and hopes to return home just before Christmas. The Dabney family has set up a GoFundMe titled "Let's Do It For Jamari" to help pay for medical costs.