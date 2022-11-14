Football coaches at J.R. Tucker, Henrico step down

The first two head coaching vacancies following the conclusion of the 2022 high school football regular season around the Richmond area opened up on Monday, as J.R. Tucker coach and former UVa player Phillip Sims stepped down, along with Henrico coach Gerald Glasco.

Sims, a star at Chesapeake power Oscar Smith in his playing days who went on to play college football at Alabama before transferring to Virginia, was hired to lead Tucker in January of 2020.

His departure comes as a relative shock after the program at Tucker appeared to be on an upward trajectory under his leadership and following the team's move into its long-awaited new stadium at the outset of the 2022 season.

Sims took the job at Tucker after leading a successful rebuilding process as the head coach at John Marshall.

In 2018, Sims' second year at Jayem, the Justices went 4-7 and made their first playoff appearance since 1992. A year later, they improved to 6-5, their highest win total since 2012.

Tucker won its first three games last year, finished 4-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1992, then went 2-8 this year and missed out on the Region 5C playoff field.

Sims confirmed on Monday that he has resigned as of last week, saying the move was a "personal decision" and he has not yet made a decision about his head coaching future.

Glasco, formerly a coordinator at Highland Springs, took the head job at Henrico in 2013, and led the Warriors to winning records and playoff appearances every year from 2014 to 2019.

But Henrico went 0-6 in the spring 2021 season, then 2-7 in fall 2021 and 2-8 this past season.

Warriors director of athletics Rob Welch confirmed the move on Monday.

"He brought our program from an almost-ran to regional relevance," Welch said of Glasco, another former Oscar Smith standout.

"The last few years were difficult, but he maintained focus on getting our kids up through high school and moving on with life and he did a good job with that. But I think he realized at this point in his life it's a good time to focus on his family and step back a little bit, he's not able to put as much into football as he'd like so he's going to step down and we're going to go a different direction. ... He did a great job over the 10 years and we appreciate his time."

Welch said Henrico will proceed with the hiring process immediately.