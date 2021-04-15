'Football is not guaranteed': Highland Springs uses cancellation of 5B title game as teaching moment

Who knows when the foes could meet in the playoffs again as part of the same classification? The Lancers will move back up to Class 6 next season. But the sides are scheduled to play early this upcoming fall, and Johnson said there's some positive irony in that.

He and Hall had a "candid conversation" on Monday about moving forward, and the opportunity to represent the region at states.

It's to that opportunity which Highland Springs now turns its attention. Johnson said it was initially difficult to quell emotions and refocus.

"In the last 72 hours, our emotions have been up, down, twisted in a knot and then released all over again," Johnson said on Tuesday. "That makes it a difficult thing to handle."

After the news broke, he told his players the same things he tells them all the time, Johnson said, though now with added weight and perspective to his words.

"Football is not guaranteed, neither is life. So be mindful of everything that you're doing, everything that you say, who you're hanging around," he said.