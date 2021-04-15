'Football is not guaranteed': Highland Springs uses cancellation of 5B title game as teaching moment

Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson didn't know what to say to Manchester coach Tom Hall. But he knew exactly what to say to his Springers.
Johnson and Hall spoke on Monday, after the highly anticipated Class 5, Region B championship clash between their teams was declared no contest following a positive COVID-19 test within the Lancers program. Highland Springs (7-0) was named the region champion and will play the 5A representative next weekend in the state semifinals.
Johnson apologized to Hall, to which the Manchester coach responded, "You've got nothing to apologize for." But Johnson said that was his instinct, to apologize to his competitor when facing such adversity.
"If you're a competitor, nobody wants to win it like this," Johnson said.
"This is a hard situation. With as much as we've been through, you get the opportunity to kick off in February and go through six, seven weeks of playing football at a high level, then you get thrown a curveball like this, it's a tough pill to swallow."
Manchester (6-1) vs. Highland Springs has become among the most anticipated high school football matchups in the Richmond area. Both won state titles -- the Springers in Class 5, and the Lancers in Class 6 -- in 2018 before Manchester dropped to Class 5. They met in a 2019 regular-season game that Highland Springs won 26-16, scoring 26 unanswered points after Manchester jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Who knows when the foes could meet in the playoffs again as part of the same classification? The Lancers will move back up to Class 6 next season. But the sides are scheduled to play early this upcoming fall, and Johnson said there's some positive irony in that.
He and Hall had a "candid conversation" on Monday about moving forward, and the opportunity to represent the region at states.
It's to that opportunity which Highland Springs now turns its attention. Johnson said it was initially difficult to quell emotions and refocus.
"In the last 72 hours, our emotions have been up, down, twisted in a knot and then released all over again," Johnson said on Tuesday. "That makes it a difficult thing to handle."
After the news broke, he told his players the same things he tells them all the time, Johnson said, though now with added weight and perspective to his words.
"Football is not guaranteed, neither is life. So be mindful of everything that you're doing, everything that you say, who you're hanging around," he said.
"We were saying those things before COVID hit, now we're saying them even more. ... For us, it was one of those deals where we needed to make sure we could reel the kids back in, because they were all amped up to play."
Springs will only have to subdue that competitive fire for a short time. In 5A, No. 3 Deep Creek (6-1) meets No. 4 Maury (5-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. The Commodores are the defending Class 5 champions. Johnson said he'll be watching that game closely online.
He added that the abnormal week off is challenging to handle from a strategic perspective. What Highland Springs practices have looked like this week, what the team has focused on and how they've run their drills, has been quite different to how it would have looked if they were preparing to play Manchester.
"All football coaches try to become creatures of habit. So it changes a lot of things," Johnson said.
"We have to be strategic in this situation and plan the correct way, make sure we don't work our kids too hard or take too much time off."
From Day 1 this season, Johnson has tried to use the pandemic and all the challenges associated with it as a teaching tool to help mold the young men he's charged with mentoring. Using adversity to foster growth is something he tries to do within his program every day, even under normal circumstances.
But perhaps never more so than this week.
"In our environment, in our community, we've had things like this happen before, tragic things or tough decisions or tough situations," Johnson said.
"So it's not new, but it's not something our kids are used to either. It's not normal for us. But it is something our kids can relate to other situations, and it helps us become a stronger program and it helps them become stronger individuals."
