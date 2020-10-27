All-American Bowl has been canceled, so Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson plans to play in Under Armour game

With the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hopewell High running back TreVeyon Henderson tweeted he plans to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 3. Henderson, who originally was invited to play in the Under Armour game, will be joined by Hopewell coach Ricky Irby, who is coaching in the game.

While not having a game, the All-American Bowl plans to honor players with a two-hour show on Jan. 2 on NBC.

Henderson is the top-ranked running back in the country by ESPN.com and its No. 9 overall prospect. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior has committed to Ohio State and plans to enroll there in January, forgoing the Virginia High School League’s season that is scheduled to begin playing games in late February.