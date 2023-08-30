Raised on high school athletics playing fields across the Midlothian area and by parents with strong ties in the local coaching community, Benedictine senior baseball and football standout Riley Roarty is staying home to play his college ball.

The right-handed pitcher and first baseman in July committed to VCU baseball after previously committing to Old Dominion amid coaching change within the Rams program.

VCU has sought Roarty’s talents dating to the previous staff under now-Notre Dame coach Shawn Stiffler. His successor, Bradley LeCroy, convinced Roarty, a RISE baseball product, to stick with the Rams for a new era of VCU baseball.

“I’d always had that feeling of ‘Hey, it would be awesome and what I want to do to play where I grew up and stay home,’” said Roarty, who grew up attending Richmond Flying Squirrels/Richmond Braves and VCU games at The Diamond.

“It’s a dream come true for sure.”

Roarty remembers well VCU’s 2015 run to the NCAA super regionals, the furthest the program has ever progressed in the NCAA tournament.

A pitcher who likes to overpower opposing hitters with high velocity on his fastball and a gap-to-gap hitter at the plate, Roarty believes in what the Rams’ program is capable of, a vision of forward momentum pitched by LeCroy and Co.

He’ll have an opportunity to contribute both as a pitcher and hitter with the Rams, another factor that drew his interest.

“For the program as a whole, it’s move fast in the right direction,” Roarty said of the future picture illustrated by LeCroy’s staff.

“We want to win the A-10, we want to go to Omaha and do all those things. We want to play in super regionals. Especially with the classes that we have coming in, a lot of guys from around here, I think we have what it takes to make stuff like that happen.”

Few young area athletes know the local high school sports scene better than Roarty.

His father, Chris Roarty, is an assistant baseball coach at Benedictine who spent time in Riley’s youth coaching at Cosby and James River. His mother, Carrie Roarty, coached field hockey and taught at James River.

A beloved local teacher and coach for whom an outdoor classroom at James River was dedicated, Carrie Roarty died of brain cancer in 2014. But her son carries her memory with him as he competes in the same community on which she had an indelible impact.

“She’s an angel. When I wasn’t with my dad on a football or a baseball field, I was out at the field hockey field at 6 a.m. for their morning runs and their practices,” Riley said.

“Having parents that coach, it’s great, being able to be around high school sports for so long ... She definitely touched a lot of people, and she means the world to me. I still talk to her every day.”

His parents aren’t the only local coaching figures who’ve had a lasting impact on Roarty, he said. Former longtime Cosby baseball coach Tim Lowery and James River’s Greg Dommisse are like “second father figures” to him.

“Two of the best coaches in the area, and two of the best people in the area,” Roarty said of Lowery and Dommisse.

But perhaps no local coaching entities, aside from his parents, have had a greater impact on Roarty than Cadets baseball coach Sean Ryan and football coach Greg Lilly.

“Those two guys are probably two of the biggest influences on my entire sports life and my life in general,” he said. “Two of the best leaders I’ve met in my entire life.”

Though baseball has always been his first love and primary pursuit, Roarty has helped the Cadets compete among the state’s elite in football as well. The big-play receiver led Benedictine with seven touchdown receptions last year while hauling in 30 catches for nearly 600 yards.

This year, he’s developing a strong report with new Cadets quarterback Cody Shelton, a transfer who formerly played for Manchester and Life Christian.

That Shelton-to-Roarty connection should prove a central thrust of Benedictine’s attack in 2023.

“Cody is exactly what you want in a quarterback — he can move, he has a cannon, and he’s definitely not afraid to lower his shoulder when he gets going,” Roarty said of his new signal caller.

“We were so ecstatic when he transferred in last year. I think he’s already meshing with a lot of the guys.”

Benedictine opens its season on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a huge VHSL road test at reigning Region 6A champions Western Branch (1-0; Chesapeake).

“Coach Lilly is making a pretty big emphasis on that one, as he should,” Roarty said.

“It’s a 6A opponent, there’s gonna be a lot of people. We’re going into a hostile environment, we’ve got to try and take care of business.”

