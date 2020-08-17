Benedictine joins the list of high schools postponing football

Benedictine is the latest local school to postpone its fall football season. The Cadets hope to play football in the spring, as do most public and private high schools in Virginia.

Benedictine will try to sponsor cross country and boys soccer this fall said, Fran Pochily, who is the athletics director for Benedictine and Saint Gertrude. The brother-and-sister schools will be housed under one roof beginning this fall on Benedictine's Goochland campus.

Saint Gertrude plans to host cross country and tennis this fall, as have other schools in the League of Independent Schools. Saint Gertrude also plans to play field hockey and volleyball this season.

The start dates for boys soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball will be pushed back in the fall to allow more time for planning, Pochily said.

The Virginia High School League, which governs public schools in the state, plans to play three condensed seasons between December and June. Many private schools in Virginia intend to follow a similar path.

Only one school in the Richmond area has announced an intention to play football this fall, Life Christian Academy.