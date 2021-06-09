Catching up with previous A-List players from 2011-2020

2. Alec Eberle, Atlee, C, Florida State: Became the starting center halfway through 2015 and made 44 consecutive starts through his senior season.

3. Raymon Minor, Benedictine, LB, Virginia Tech: Left the team before the 2016 season, returned as a walk-on, played four games in 2017, left team before 2018 season.

4. Tyler Powell, Cosby, DL, North Carolina: Became a starter in 2017 but suffered a season-ending injury early in the year. Recorded 31 total tackles in 2018.

5. C.J. Reavis, Thomas Dale, DB, Virginia Tech: Played his freshman season at Virginia Tech but was dismissed from the team. Transferred to East Mississippi Community College for one year and Marshall for two years. Played 4 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

6. Tabyus Taylor, Hopewell, RB, Virginia Tech: Went to prep school, later signed with Virginia Union, where he rushed for 865 yards in 2019. Transferred to Notre Dame College and rushed for 1,000 yards in five games.

7. Donovan Dowling, Varina, WR, Virginia: Led the Cavaliers in receiving yards in 2016 with 626 and was third in 2017 with 647.