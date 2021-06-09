Catching up with previous A-List players from 2011-2020

A look at what became of past players ranked on the Richmond Times-Dispatch's A-List.
2020
1. Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale, RB, Notre Dame: Split time at running back, rushing 73 times for 496 yards.
2. Malcolm Greene, Highland Springs, DB, Clemson: Played 12 games, starting 3. Made 1 interception.
3. Joseph Johnson, Life Christian, CB, Penn State: Didn’t play, announced he would transfer.
4. Tyler Warren, Atlee, TE, Penn State: Appeared in 2 games.
5. Ethan West, Cosby, LB, North Carolina: Appeared in 2 games before suffering season-ending injury.
6. Trey Boll, Collegiate, TE, Wake Forest: Played in one game.
7. Nigel Williams, Collegiate, DB, Northwestern: Did not appear in any games.
8. Lorenz Terry, Varina, DE, UVA: Spent the season at Fork Union and will join UVA this fall.
9. David Laney, Highland Springs, DB, East Carolina: Played 2 games, made 9 tackles.
10. Alonzo Ford, Varina, DL, Old Dominion: Season canceled.
11. D’Anta Johnson, Dinwiddie, DL, East Carolina: Played 2 games, made 1 tackle.
12. Isiah Paige, Varina, WR, Old Dominion: Season canceled.
2019
1. Brendon Clark, Manchester, QB, Notre Dame: The backup QB, he played in one game and attempted three asses.
2. Hakeem Beamon, Manchester, DT, Penn State: Played in all but one game, making 7 tackles.
3. Jaden Payoute, L.C. Bird, WR, Virginia Tech: Missed 2020 with an injury.
4. Jalon Jones, Henrico, QB, Florida: Left Florida before freshman season. Transferred to Jackson State, threw for 882 yards as freshman. Started five games in 2020 before being replaced. Transferred to Mississippi Delta Community College.
5. Ja’Had Carter, Henrico, WR, Virginia Tech: Signed with Jireh Preparatory Academy in North Carolina, transferred to Syracuse, where he switched to defense and ranked second on the team with 67 total tackles.
6. Will Pritchard, Manchester, OL, Virginia Tech: Never played, left team because of medical issues.
7. Ali Jennings, Highland Springs, WR, West Virginia: Made 7 catches in 2020. Will transfer to ODU.
8. Rick D’Abreu, Thomas Dale, DE, East Carolina: Played every game, made 24 total tackles.
9. Kei’trel Clark, Manchester, DB, Liberty: After publicly criticizing school leadership, he transferred to Louisville, where he led the team with 10 pass breakups.
10. Immanuel Hickman, Matoaca, DE, East Carolina: Played 8 games, made 14 tackles.
11. C.J. Jackson, Hermitage, RB, JMU: Never played, no longer on the roster.
12. Isaac Abel, Atlee, TE, Old Dominion: Played 4 games in 2019. 2020 season canceled.
2018
1. K’Vaughan Pope, Dinwiddie, LB, Ohio State: Played 6 games, made 2 total tackles.
2. Chris Collins, Benedictine, DE, North Carolina: Switched to LB, appeared in 11 games, made 13 total tackles.
3. Ronnie Walker, Hopewell, RB, Indiana: Transferred to UVA where he played 4 games and rushed for 66 yards.
4. Billy Kemp, Highland Springs, WR, Virginia: Led team with 644 receiving yards.
5. Wendell Davis, Benedictine, LB, Pittsburgh: A starter for the first two games, he missed most of the 2020 season with an injury.
6. Mateo Jackson, Hermitage, LB, James Madison: Played 8 games, made 9 total tackles.
7. Jalen Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, RB, Villanova: Played 4 games, rushed for 222 yards in shortened season.
8. Henry Schroeder, St. Christopher’s, OL, James Madison: Never appeared in a game, no longer on the roster.
9. Greg Cuffey, Hopewell, DB, William & Mary: Played 2 games, made 1 tackle.
10. Caleb Grimes, Benedictine, RB, Navy: Attended prep school, transferred to Jacksonville State then William & Mary.
11. Jebril Murray, Hermitage, DB, Navy: Redshirted, transferred to JMU and played 4 games.
12. Justin Jasper, St. Christopher’s, WR, Richmond: Played 4 games in shortened season, made 7 receptions.
2017
1. Mekhi Becton, Highland Springs, OL, Louisville: Drafted 11th overall by the Jets in 2020 and started 13 games his rookie season. Three-year starter at Louisville, All-American in 2019.
2. Ellis Brooks, Benedictine, LB, Penn State: Led the team with 60 total tackles. Considered a high draft pick in 2022.
3. Rayshard Ashby, L.C. Bird, LB, Virginia Tech: Second on the team with 69 tackles. Left early for the NFL draft but was not taken.
4. Isaiah Moore, L.C. Bird, LB, N.C. State: Ranked second on the team with 94 tackles.
5. Jermani Brown, Midlothian, DB, Boise State: Never played, transferred to Iowa Western Community College, no longer on roster.
6. Alex Faniel, Glen Allen, QB, Mississippi: Moved to tight end, played 1 game in 2018.
7. Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, RB, Norfolk State: Rushed for 62 yards before transferring.
8. Tye Freeland, Dinwiddie, DB, Howard: Played 4 games in 2019 before leaving team.
9. Joe Hunt, Cosby, RB/LB, JMU: Redshirted one year then left the team.
10. Jack Miller, Douglas Freeman, OL, Old Dominion: Played 3 games in 3 seasons, no longer on the roster.
11. Nate Evans, Lee-Davis, RB, William & Mary: Was the team’s first true freshman to play running back in a decade, leading the team in rushing with 476 yards. Mr. Evans died in March 2019.
12. Clayton Cheatham, Hanover, TE, JMU: Played every game, made 12 catches for 164 yards.
2016
1. Scott Bracey, Benedictine, WR, Duke: Transferred to JMU, made 14 for 180 yards last season.
2. Jalen Elliott, L.C. Bird, DB, Notre Dame: Three-year starter, signed with the Lions in 2020, spent the season on the practice squad.
3. J.J. Givens, Atlee, DB, N.C. State: Transferred to Norfolk State, played one game.
4. K’Von Wallace, Highland Springs, DB, Clemson: Drafted in fourth round by Eagles in 2020, played 15 games, starting 3. Won two national championships at Clemson.
5. Sulaiman Kamara, Hermitage, DT, Wake Forest: Started 7 games last year, made 15 total tackles.
6. Donaven Tennyson, Benedictine, WR, Vanderbilt: Played sparingly at Vanderbilt, transferred to Richmond.
7. Drew Birchmeier, Cosby, DL, Vanderbilt: Played offense and defense, starting five games. Will return as a sixth-year senior in 2021.
8. Cole Blackman, Atlee, WR, Virginia: Never played, transferred to Illinois State.
9. Greg Dortch, Highland Springs WR, Wake Forest: Named all-ACC at all-purpose offense and returner. Went to the NFL in 2019, splitting time between the Jets, Panthers and Rams. Appeared in two games with Panthers. Signed with Falcons.
10. Trevion Armstrong, Trinity Episcopal, WR, Nevada: Transferred to Campbell in 2019.
11. John Kinney, Hermitage, LB, James Madison: Never played, left the team.
12. Mac Patrick, Hanover, OL, James Madison: Three-year starter at center, named first-team all-CAA as a senior.
2015
1. Clelin Ferrell, Benedictine, DE, Clemson: Drafted 4th overall by Raiders in 2019 and started 11 games in 2020. Won two national championships with Clemson, named nation’s top collegiate defensive end and All-American in 2018, AP All-American in 2017, MVP of Fiesta Bowl in 2016.
2. Darvin Taylor II, Thomas Dale, DL, Florida State: Missed his first two years with injuries before retiring.
3. Darrell Taylor, Hopewell, DE, Tennessee: Switched to outside linebacker, became team’s top defensive player. Drafted in second round by Seahawks in 2020 but missed season with an injury.
4. Garrett Taylor, St. Christopher’s, S, Penn State: Team captain and two-year starter.
5. Ricky DeBerry, Atlee, LB, Oklahoma: Spent three years at Oklahoma, transferred to Towson.
6. Felton Davis, Highland Springs, WR, Michigan State: Named second-team all-Big Ten in 2017. Produced 1,450 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but spent 2019 on injured reserve.
7. Eli Hanback, Patrick Henry, DL, Virginia: Four-year starter at defensive tackle, named honorable mention all-ACC as a senior.
8. Denzel Williams, Dinwiddie, S, Old Dominion: Made 68 tackles in 2017 then left the team.
9. Gemonta Jackson, Petersburg, RB, Old Dominion: Played 9 games in 2018 then left the team.
10. Rashad Robinson, Hermitage, CB, James Madison: Intercepted 13 passes in his career, tied for third most in school history.
11. A.J. Gray, Manchester, OL, James Madison: Played seven games as a freshman then left the team.
12. Andre Booker, Manchester, DL, Richmond: Played three games in 2018 before graduating.
2014
1. Wilton Speight, Collegiate, QB, Michigan: Started 16 games over three seasons, but cracked three vertebrae in 2017, missing the rest of the year. Transferred to UCLA and threw for 1,527 yards, six TDs and six interceptions. Attended training camp in 2019 with the 49ers.
2. Alec Eberle, Atlee, C, Florida State: Became the starting center halfway through 2015 and made 44 consecutive starts through his senior season.
3. Raymon Minor, Benedictine, LB, Virginia Tech: Left the team before the 2016 season, returned as a walk-on, played four games in 2017, left team before 2018 season.
4. Tyler Powell, Cosby, DL, North Carolina: Became a starter in 2017 but suffered a season-ending injury early in the year. Recorded 31 total tackles in 2018.
5. C.J. Reavis, Thomas Dale, DB, Virginia Tech: Played his freshman season at Virginia Tech but was dismissed from the team. Transferred to East Mississippi Community College for one year and Marshall for two years. Played 4 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.
6. Tabyus Taylor, Hopewell, RB, Virginia Tech: Went to prep school, later signed with Virginia Union, where he rushed for 865 yards in 2019. Transferred to Notre Dame College and rushed for 1,000 yards in five games.
7. Donovan Dowling, Varina, WR, Virginia: Led the Cavaliers in receiving yards in 2016 with 626 and was third in 2017 with 647.
8. Jonathan Duhart, Manchester, WR, Old Dominion: Named second-team all-Conference USA in 2018, led conference with 74 catches. Signed with the Detroit Lions.
9. Shawn Payne, L.C. Bird, WR, Virginia Tech: Played 3 games in the 2016 season.
10. Rashaad Goodwyn, Dinwiddie, S, William & Mary: Never played, left team after the 2015 season.
11. Nick Clarke, Atlee, C, Old Dominion: Became a starter as a freshman and made 43 consecutive starts.
12. Marius Young, Hermitage, C, Richmond: Started eight games at right guard in 2017.
2013
1. Derrick Green, Hermitage, RB, Michigan: Rushed for 488 yards in 2014 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Transferred to Texas Christian in 2016, played sparingly.
2. Tim Harris, Varina, DB, Virginia: Missed most of 2016 and 2017 with injuries, received a sixth year of eligibility and started 8 games in 2018. Signed with 49ers but spent 2019 on injured reserve.
3. Holland Fisher, Manchester, DB, Virginia Tech: Enrolled at Fork Union, transferred to San Jose City College and later Virginia Union.
4. D.J. Reid, Thomas Dale, RB, Virginia Tech: Went to Fork Union Military Academy, played 5 games in 2016.
5. Eric Tetlow, Mills Godwin, OL, Virginia: Appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2013 but missed the next three years with injuries.
6. Jack English, St. Christopher’s, DE, Virginia: Switched from defensive end to tight end to offensive tackle. Started 11 games in each of his last two years.
7. Gerard Johnson, Meadowbrook, WR, Old Dominion: Moved to running back and rushed for 865 yards in two seasons. Transferred to Norfolk State in 2015..
8. Cequan Jefferson, Henrico, DB, Virginia Tech: Went to Fork Union and transferred Temple.
9. Connor Wingo-Reeves, Monacan, LB, Virginia: Moved to fullback in 2015 and appeared in 10 games in 2016.
10. Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, RB, Hampton: Played two games in 2014 then left the team after the season.
11. Larry Spears, Varina, LB, Delaware: Appeared in all 11 games in 2016 and recorded 11 total tackles.
12. Sharif Finch, Henrico, LB, Temple: Played four years, set NCAA career record with five blocked punts. Signed with Titans, making 20 tackles in 2018. Played sparingly in 2019 and signed with the Bengals.
2012
1. Joel Caleb, Clover Hill, ATH, Virginia Tech: Switched between RB and WR but never became a regular starter. Transferred to Norfolk State.
2. Deon Clarke, L.C. Bird, LB, Virginia Tech: Started 11 games as a senior in 2015 and attended training camp with Seahawks in 2016.
3. Desmond Frye, Thomas Dale, DB, Virginia Tech: Transferred to Toledo in 2016 for his senior season.
4. Tyrell Chavis, Varina, DL, Virginia: Attended prep school, transferred to Nassau Community College, then Penn State, where he played for two years. Attended training camp with the Giants in 2018.
5. Nigel Williams, Benedictine, DL, Virginia Tech: Two-year starter who played in almost every game.
6. Maurice Canady, Varina, DB, Virginia: Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round in 2016. Signed with the Jets midway through 2019. Signed with Cowboys in 2020 but opted out because of pandemic.
7. Andre Miles-Redmond, Hermitage, OL, Virginia: Switched to defensive tackle, appeared in four games in 2016.
8. Augie Conte, BSH, OL, Virginia Tech: Three-year starter.
9. Colby Cooke, Goochland, K, Vanderbilt: Was the starting punter in 2014 and a backup in 2015.
10. Thomas Meadows, Goochland, P, Purdue: Handled kickoffs in 2012 and 2013, switched to punter in 2014.
11. Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, RB, Nassau Communit College: Played two seasons for Nassau Community College, transferred to Hampton and was team’s leading rusher in 2016.
12. Michael Birdsong, Matoaca, QB, James Madison: Threw for 2,700 yards in 2013, transferred to Marshall and later Tennessee Tech, where he threw for 2,600 yards in 2016.
2011
1. Curtis Grant, Hermitage, LB, Ohio State: The starting middle linebacker for the national championship team in 2015. Played for the New York Giants in 2017, recording 18 tackles.
2. Corey Marshall, Dinwiddie, DE, Virginia Tech: Briefly left the team in 2013 but returned. Started six games in 2015. Attended training camp with the Saints.
3. Anthony Harris, L.C. Bird, ATH, Virginia: Six-year NFL veteran who started 47 games with Vikings after going undrafted. Signed with Eagles. All-American at UVA, leading country with 8 interceptions.
4. Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, ATH, Virginia Union: Played for Fork Union and later Virginia Union.
5. Jake Goins, Manchester, OL, Virginia Tech: Never played.
6. Thompson Brown, St. Christopher’s, DE, Virginia: Played in 11 games as a freshman, left football and joined the lacrosse team.
7. Kevin Green, Petersburg, ATH, Virginia: Played for Virginia Union in 2016.
8. Diamonte Bailey, Hermitage, DE, Virginia: Never played.
9. Josh Doggett, Atlee, LB, Hampden-Sydney: Won the Lanier Award in 2015 as the state’s top Division II/Division III/NAIA player.
10. Alex Mosley, Highland Springs, DT, James Madison: Played all 12 games as a senior in 2015 and was named second-team all-CAA.
11. Keith Johnson, Petersburg, WR, Richmond: Transferred to Norfolk State, where he played all four years.
12. Deane Cheatham, Hanover, RB, James Madison: Moved to tight end, was second-team all-CAA as a senior.