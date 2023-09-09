Every year, fans and teams alike eagerly anticipate the NFL's opening week, as the first game often sets the tone for the rest of the season. Depending on the results of the first matchup, a team might come out looking like it's headed to the playoffs or lose so badly that all hope for a winning season evaporates right away.
Throughout NFL history, Week 1 has unveiled many surprises, including some massive blowouts that had fans cheering—or storming out of the stadium.
The Game Day compiled a ranking of the 10 most lopsided season openers in NFL history using data from Pro Football Reference. Games that occurred before the American Football League and NFL merged in 1970 were not considered. Rankings were determined by the final margin of victory. Ties were broken using the largest point total from the winning team. Sometimes—but not always—the season openers on this list were indicative of a team's performance that year.
Per tradition, the season's first matchup features the defending Super Bowl championship team in a Thursday night home game. For 2023, that means the Detroit Lions will travel to Kansas City on Sept. 7 to face last season's champs, the Chiefs. Will it be a tight match, or will this game replace one on this list? While no win is ever guaranteed, history favors the reigning champs. In the 21st century alone, the winning Super Bowl teams have won the following season's kickoff game 18 times, compared to just four losses.