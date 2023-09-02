Four weeks ago when Collegiate’s football team convened for its first official pre-season practice, Collin McConaghy looked each of his players in the eye and issued a simple but heartfelt challenge.

We expect buy-in, the Cougars’ first-year head coach told them in no uncertain terms. Total buy-in. Nothing less.

Friday night, shortly after his guys combined aerial pyrotechnics and lock-down defense to defeat Goochland 41-0 on the road, McConaghy stood on the glistening, dew-covered turf amidst the celebration and spoke with pride and excitement not just of the victory but of the 48-minute, wire-to-wire intensity that emphatically ensured it.

“Awesome,” McConaghy said. “Awesome. These kids have put in so much work. The coaching staff has done an excellent job. This is the fruits of their labor, which is absolutely awesome.”

From the time he succeeded Mark Palyo last December, McConaghy has made clear that the Cougars (1-0) will attack opposing defenses mostly through the air.

Against the Bulldogs (0-2), quarterback Jack Callaghan completed 23 of 26 passes to seven different receivers for 342 yards and six – yes, six – touchdowns.

“I couldn’t do it without my guys up front, my coaches, and obviously my receivers as well,” said Callaghan, a 6-2, 210-pound junior. “They’re the ones making the catches, making the big plays.

“They (the Bulldogs) like to blitz a lot. The middle of the field was opening up, and I took advantage of that. Take what the defense gives you. Don’t try to force anything. Take care of the ball.”

Callaghan needed just two plays to set the tone for the evening.

After Xay Davis returned the opening kickoff 34 yards to the Cougars’ 45, he connected with Brandon Anderson for 5 yards to midfield, then dropped a short pass to L.J. Booker on the right side and watched the fleet, 6-2, 180-pound senior wide receiver spot a gap in the defense and outsprint the pursuit to the end zone.

“That’s a play we ran multiple times in pre-season,” Booker said. “Brandon came from the slot and had a great block on the corner. The outside linemen and the guard and the tackle came out. Everything opened up. I just saw green grass and ran.”

The Cougars’ second touchdown was a 43-yard Callaghan-to-Davis connection on a second-and-13 situation at 6:37 of the first quarter and ended a six-play, 53-yard drive.

Their third, Callaghan-to-Peyton Dunn at 6:38 of the second period, covered 12 yards and ended a seven-play, 54-yard drive.

Their fourth, Callaghan-to-Booker 20 seconds before halftime, also covered 12 yards and was the culmination of a 10-play, 58-yard drive. Nikhil DePalma’s point-after sent the Cougars into the break ahead 28-0.

“We played really good defense,” McConaghy said, “and Jack threw the ball extremely well. He knows our offense in and out. We told our receivers that if they showed up and made plays like we knew they could, we had a chance to be very successful.”

The Cougars stopped the Bulldogs three-and-out to begin the second half and forced a punt, then used just three quick plays to travel 40 yards, the last 23 of which came on a Callaghan-to-Ben Street touchdown pass.

After another Goochland three-and-out, Callaghan passed 32 yards to Anderson, seven to Dunn, and the final 14 to Street for the Cougars’ final touchdown at 5:33 of the third quarter.

“Everybody today showed that they’re really bought in,” Booker said. “Especially the second team coming down in the fourth quarter making a huge stop on the goal line (in the closing minutes). Warner Lewis getting the pick, keeping the goose egg on the board. That’s what we’re all about: buying in, giving 100 percent every time.”

While Collegiate’s offense scored early and often, its defense, a base 4-3 look, limited Goochland to 59 yards, most of which came on the late drive thwarted by Lewis’s interception in the end zone and subsequent 20-yard return.

“The biggest word is execution,” said Jack Ferry, the Cougars’ middle linebacker. “Everybody was on their assignments. Everybody stepped up and made plays. We had a ton of second-team help. We repped in practice all week. We knew what we had to do. Everybody was in the right spot at the right time.”

Collegiate 14 14 13 0 – 41

Goochland 0 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING

Col – Booker 50 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Col – Davis 43 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Col – Dunn 12 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Col – Booker 12 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

Col – Street 23 pass from Callaghan (kick failed)

Col – Street 14 pass from Callaghan (DePalma kick)

RUSHING

Col – Davis 1 carry, 5 yards, Street 1-3, Sulanke 7-1, Callaghan 2-minus 10, Quigley 1=minus 13.

G – Young 15-76, Craddock 1-1, Hite 7-0, Warren 1-minus 4, Team 1-minus 16.

PASSING

Col – Callaghan 23 completions, 26 attempts, 0 interceptions, 342 yards. Quigley 1-2-0-8.

G – Hite 5-9-1-2.

RECEIVING

Col – Davis 4 receptions, 89 yards, Anderson 6-76, Booker 3-66, Street 4-57, Dunn 4-28, Pace 1-17, O’Keefe 1-9, Quinby 1-8.