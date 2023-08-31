804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evenings, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meet Douglas Freeman's Cole Chizuk

By the numbers: In the first game of his senior season, Chizuk on Thursday night showed out on the football field and began the season by helping lead the Mavericks to a 45-0 win over Atlee. The wide receiver connected with quarterback Jadyn Reeve on seven catches for 164 yards and score four touchdowns in the first half. One of the touchdowns was a pick six, with the return coming from 47 yards.

On his first game of the season as a senior: "It was really exciting seeing the crowd. I grew up with a lot of friends, all the way since elementary school, so we were all really excited. It was our last first home game. It was just amazing — it was a really good feeling."

On last's performance against Atlee: "I feel like I did really good, but it was more of a team effort. The O line did their job, the D line did their job, quarterbacks, running backs. So it wasn't just me that did well — it was the whole entire 11 of us on the field at once did a good job."

High school football: Chizuk's career night propels Freeman past Atlee Long after his football career at Douglas Freeman has ended, it’s a good bet that Cole Chizuk will look back on his performance in the Mavericks’ 45-0 victory over Atlee Thursday night at William E. Long Stadium as a defining and transcendent moment in his life.

Favorite play from last game: "My last touchdown, the fourth one, the post route. I went over the sidelines and told coach (George) Bland that it would be open and I told our quarterback "If I'm open, throw it there," ran up to him the play before and then I went to the right and this time I did a little double move on the post route and got open. Jaybo (Reece) threw a good ball and it was a touchdown. Yeah, it was nice."

On connections with QB: "I usually just try to find green grass. Me and Jaybo, me and Wells (Nunnally) both have been working all off season this year. During 90, 100 degree weather just throwing, just working on routes, working on chemistry, and it showed out in the field which was really good. We have a lot more to come a lot more to do."

Biggest Mentors: "My mom Stacy Swider, my dad Brian Chizuk, my brother Nolan Chizuk, who's on JV. Coach Harris, the coach at Teejay (Thomas Jefferson); I've done a lot of training with him. Billy McMullen, my receiver coach, works at Trinity and so does Timone Brown. The coaching staff here, coach Bland and coach Engles — all really great guys and have helped me through a lot."

On how the team is looking this year: "I think we're going to be very special this year, we just got to keep focusing on finishing each game. That's our main goal this year — is to stay healthy and finish each game."

On offensive and defensive line: "We're pretty young for O line and D line. Some returners are coming back, but I think we're going to be really good on both sides and once they start to get down and get what their doing that will be real good on both sides."

School most excited to play against: "The next one of course, but if I had to pick my favorite game this year, it would be against Godwin. They're rivals against us. Two years ago, we played them at Godwin and we lost that game, so I've never won a game at Godwin yet. So I'm hoping we come out on top that game."

On fan atmosphere: "Running out of the tunnel at the start of the game, looking at the crowd, all of them screaming — it was a really good atmosphere. More and more people are going to keep showing up if we keep winning games, it's going to be a bigger and bigger crowd and it's going to be nice to watch."

Other Sports: "I run track, I play basketball and I play baseball."

Favorite food: "Probably pizza. It's easy to get, easy to eat, dip it in some blue cheese."

Superstition: "I always wear this one shirt — it says 'rebels' on the front of it. We're not allowed to wear it anymore, but I still do."

Favorite pregame music: "I listen to a lot of rap, but sometimes before games I just like to rap myself, just put on a beat and start rapping myself. I also listen to country sometimes just to soothe everything out before a game."

804 Varsity player of the week voting for Week 10

Cole Chizuk, Douglas Freeman: 1452

Donovan Jefferson, Meadowbrook: 1136

Daniel Viener, Godwin: 1087

Andre Clarke Jr., Hermitage: 558

Drew Kleski, Midlothian: 540

Eric Byrd, Highland Springs: 319

Rashaad Lewis, L.C. Bird: 221

Yousef Murshed, Mechanicsville: 184

Jacob Seaborn, Thomas Dale: 172

Dallas Chavis, Glen Allen: 161

Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: 25

