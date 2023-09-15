Just before the Douglas Freeman Mavericks left their team room to take on Collegiate Thursday night, George Bland, their fifth-year head coach, assured them that the Cougars would be no pushover and challenged them to weather the storm that was surely coming their way.

The Cougars, he knew, had a strong-armed quarterback in Jack Callaghan, a raft of talented, athletic receivers, and a deep well of grit and energy developed during off-season and pre-season training and a 2-0 start.

The Mavericks had proven themselves through trial-by-fire as well, opening with three wins and earning the No. 8 ranking in the Times-Dispatch Top 10.

But they were playing without four injured senior starters (Cole Chizuk, Charles Saunders, Max Vest and Danny Medina) and would have to rely on depth and step-up performances all around to avoid an upset in the first-ever matchup of the West End neighbors whose campuses are located but 3 miles apart.

Bland needn’t have worried.

When the final horn sounded, the crowd disbursed, and the boisterous student sections finally hit the mute button, the Mavericks headed to their customary post-game spot in the west end zone of William E. Long Stadium to celebrate a well-earned 28-6 victory in the 700th game in the history of the program that began in 1954.

“In the pre-game talk, I quoted Dan Campbell from the Lions when he talked about the Metallica song ‘No Leaf Clover,’” Bland said, referencing, then paraphrasing, the Detroit head coach’s exhortation to his squad on the HBO series “Hard Knocks.”

“You see that light at the end of the tunnel, and you think you’ve won, but don’t fall for that. It’s actually a freight train coming, and you’d better be prepared.”

Prepared, the Mavericks were.

On their second drive, senior quarterback Jadyn Reece took them 35 yards in four plays, the last a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kevin China followed by Kyle Bitsko’s point-after at 4:43 of the first quarter.

“The game plan was to run the rock, take time off the clock, and get in the end zone,” said Reece, a 5-11, 190-pound lefthander who accounted for 109 yards rushing and 58 passing.

“Without our line, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Twice in the second quarter, Freeman’s defense stopped the Cougars in the red zone.

The first time, Nikhil DePalma drilled a 27-yard field goal.

The second time, after Ryan Bland’s 5-yard TD run put the Mavericks up 13-3 at 2:03 of the second quarter, DePalma kicked a 26-yard, dead-solid-perfect field goal as the first half ended.

“They (the Cougars) have some incredibly talented athletes, and they’re incredibly tough on the edge,” Bland said. “Our coaches did an incredible job of preparing our guys to bend but not break and stay positive.”

Freeman’s Caleb Fischer returned the second-half kickoff 15 yards to the 29, and on the first play Reece sprinted 71 yards off the right side for the touchdown. Fisher’s 2-point run gave the Mavericks a 21-6 lead, and they fended off the Cougars the rest of the way.

“It was a run-option play that went between the tackle and the guard,” Reece said of his quick-strike TD. “They pulled. I fell behind them. Saw a hole. Saw green. Took off.”

Early in the fourth period, the Cougars were on the move yet again, but Freeman’s Cooper Speidell recovered a fumble on the Freeman 18 to abort another promising drive.

Seven plays and 82 yards later, China scored from 12 yards out off the left side, and Bitsko’s point-after gave the home team its margin of victory with 5:01 remaining.

“A couple of big plays in the running game broke it open for us, which was real nice,” Bland said. “I tip my cap to Collegiate. They came back with their ears pinned back ready to take it to us, but our guys stayed at it and were able to execute at some critical times.”

Freeman (4-0) amassed 317 total yards (259 rushing, 58 passing) on 43 plays. The Cougars (2-1) ran 63 plays for 242 yards: 149 passing and 93 rushing.

“Coach Bland and (defensive) Coach (Art) Blanchard (expect) us to be dogs,” said Jefferson Meade, a 6-0, 215-pound junior middle linebacker in the Mavericks’ 4-3 base defense. “No matter what, they (the Cougars) can have a play or two, but they (the coaches) expect us to come back, all game long. We wanted to win. We wanted it bad.”

Collegiate 0 6 0 0 – 6

Douglas Freeman 7 6 8 7 – 28

DF – China 22 pass from Reece (Bitsko kick)

Col – FG DePalma 27

DF – Bland 5 run (kick failed)

Col – FG DePalma 26

DF – Reece 71 run (Fischer run)

DF – China 12 run (Bitsko kick)

RUSHING

Col –Davis 8 carries, 48 yards, Street 3-18, Anderson 2-15, Callaghan 6-12.

DF – Reece 7-109, Bland 14-96, China 10-54.

PASSING

Col – Callaghan 26 completions, 44 attempts, 1 interception, 149 yards

DF – Reece 4-11-1-58. Nunnally 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING

Col – Street 5 receptions, 35 yards, Pace 4-33, Booker 3-26, Davis 8-21, Anderson 3-14, Dunn 2-13, O’Keefe 1-7.

DF – Richter 1-24, China 1-22, Lohmann 2-12.