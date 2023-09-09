All Dallas Chavis could see was green grass after he caught the pass from his quarterback Nana Utsey, and once he saw no one was close to him, he ran right into the Glen Allen football history book.
"I didn't see anybody, that's when I knew I was gone," the running back said. "I just ran and it happened."
Thanks to Chavis's fourth-quarter touchdown, the visiting Jaguars (3-0) were able to secure a 14-6 win against Patrick Henry (0-3) on Friday and remain undefeated, a three-game start that had never before been achieved by a program that began playing in 2011.
"I'm happy for these kids," coach Perry Jones said. "They come out everyday and work as hard as they can and they give me everything they got."
The Jaguars were able to prevent the Patriots from scoring touchdowns despite the home team having multiple opportunities in the red zone. Instead, the Jags defensive line helped hold the Patriots to just a couple field goals.
"Defense was amazing because they keep playing well," Chavis said. "They keep saving our offense, so I'm happy with it for right now."
PH kicker Bridge Crabbe was able to get the Patriots on the board first, 5 minutes into the first quarter, and they continued to attack and hold Glen Allen on their side of the field for the majority of the first half.
With 2:43 left in the second quarter, the Jaguars forced a mistake from Patriots senior quarterback Grayson Johnson.
Kamden Tiller was in the perfect space and intercepted a pass by Johnson to record a 19-yard pick-6.
"It was just making an adjustment, you know, early in the game, they were giving him short routes," the junior said. "We work on a lot in practice, just breaking on short runs and stuff like that so when we actually do it in the games, it's a great feeling."
Much like the first quarter, the Patriots made it into the red zone in the second half, but were unable to convert a touchdown.
With 6:05 left in the third quarter, Crabbe's second field goal of the night shortened the GA lead to 7-6 difference.
But the visitors extended their advantage with 8:02 left in the game when Utsey found Chavis in a pocket of space. Chavis caught the ball and ran 72 yards into the end zone to secure the win.
"We made eye contact and from there it was all me up the sideline, perfect green grass," Chavis said.
The Patriots again knocked on the door after working their way to the Jags 24, but they were unable to break through Glen Allen's defensive line.
"We understood offense was a little rocky, so for us it was like being the big brother," Tiller said. "Just coming out, being positive, and executing the best we can on the stuff we worked on in practice."
Glen Allen will put its unbeaten record to the test next week in an exciting road matchup with No. 3 Thomas Dale (2-0).
