HANOVER'S WR/DB MALACHI MADDEN

By the numbers: During week two, the versatile senior made his presence felt on offense and defense as he helped the Hawks to a 26-0 win over Monacan. Madden recorded two catches for 28 yards and two touchdowns on the attack. On the other side of the ball, he had four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception to help secure the shutout.

On the shutout against Monacan: “It's pretty good. We worked as a team, we had a few bad plays but still came out with the victory. We worked ourselves so we were prepared for everything they did."

What was going through his mind during the game: "What was going through my mind was I have to make this play every time."

Pregame must-haves: “Listening to music and staying hydrated."

Favorite athlete: "Deion Sanders."

On important people in his life: "I wanna thank my mom for helping me get to where I am."

Teammates that stoodout: “Peyton Seelmann, Nolan Crist throwing me the ball, and Lane Zyglocke catching the pick."

On what he's excited for this season: "I'm most excited for playing with the guys that are around and we're going to win the state championship."

Favorite touchdown celebration: “My favorite celebration is when Zach (Holmes) picks me up."

On fan atmosphere: “The atmosphere made me play better. Loud crowds and hearing people cheer, I feel like that makes me play better."

Other sports: “I run track."

Favorite sport between track and football: "I would say football because I feel like I'm better at it and I achieve more."

On how the team looks this season: "I think we're going to be great this season and we're going to play together as a team, win together as a team and we're going to great this season."

Favorite food: “Chicken Alfredo."

Superstition: "I like to wear the same socks every game."

Favorite pregame music: “I like to listen to rap music."

Must have artist on his playlist: "NBA YoungBoy."

Coach Sam Rogers on Madden: "Malachi is a guy that other people may be surprised about, but he is not a surprise to anyone in our program. He's one of our hardest workers and he's also one of our most gifted players... He's a special player and a special person. He doesn't say much but just comes to work every day and makes this team better. So, really proud of."

PLAYER OF THE WEEK VOTING

Malachi Madden, Hanover: 9,330

Jack Callaghan, Collegiate: 2,347

Carson Smith, Mills Godwin: 801

Za’Marion Mason, Colonial Heights: 324

Jacob Zollar, St. Christopher's: 139

Ryland Hardy, Mechanicsville: 82

DK Chapman, Midlothian: 52

George Lovelace, Highland Springs: 34

Note: 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evenings, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Coaches should send nominations and stats to Zach Joachim at ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com or Melanie Martinez MMartinez@timesdispatch.com by 2 p.m. Saturdays.

See video highlights from Richmond-area high school football action Highland Springs WR George Lovelace after scoring game-winning touchdown in 41-35 win over Manchester George Lovelace 69-yard game-winning receiving touchdown from Khristian Martin in Highland Springs 41-35 win over Manchester Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson after 41-35 win over Manchester Devin Bryant game-tying 2-point conversion for Manchester in 41-35 loss to Highland Springs Corey Holland touchdown run for Manchester in 41-35 loss to Highland Springs Khristian Martin touchdown pass to Christian Forrest in Highland Springs 41-35 win over Manchester Jakyre Henley touchdown run for Highland Springs in 41-35 win over Manchester Khristian Martin TD pass to Tomondrey Braxton in Highland Springs' 41-35 win over Manchester

-- Melanie Martinez-Lopez