No. 7 L.C. Bird (1-0) at No. 5 Thomas Dale (1-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.: A storied rivalry routinely highlighted by the Great American Rivalry series as one of the country’s premier high school football matchups, The Battle of Chester was first played in 1980, when Bird and Dale tied 0-0, and the programs have locked horns every year since. Bird leads the all-time series 27-23-1, but Dale has won the past four meetings, with the Skyhawks’ last victory coming in 2018, 36-20. Bird will try and control the game on the ground as backs Rashaad Lewis and Sir-Paul Cheeks work behind an imposing line. The Knights will look for senior dual-threat signal caller and Virginia recruit Ethan Minter to direct the show, he’ll try to feed receiver Jacob Seaborn and slotback Nick Tyree early and often. Defensively, look for Bird end Moosh Ramadan to cause havoc in the backfield, and Dale four-star athlete Shamari Earls to fly all over the field in a rover role. If the Skyhawks can make this a slugfest, they’ll be in it with a chance to win. But the Knights have the more explosive attack, so Bird’s efforts to limit big plays should be the X-factor here, and the Skyhawks can’t afford to commit turnovers. Dale won at Bird last year, 32-21.

Zach Joachim’s pick: Dale 34-20

Melanie Martinez-Lopez’s pick: Bird 27-24

No. 3 Manchester at No. 1 Highland Springs (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: One of the premier matchups of Metro Richmond’s modern high school football scene, the Lancers and Springers first met in 1946 and have faced off 24 times since. Highland Springs holds a commanding 18-4-2 lead in the all-time series, and the Lancers have not beaten the Springers since a 13-6 win in Chesterfield in 1964. Highland Springs won at Manchester 48-7 a year ago, and the Springers are coming off an impressive 20-14 win at Miramar (Florida) to open their state-title defense, while this will be the 2022 Region 6A runners-up Lancers’ season-opener. Reigning co-All-Metro player of the year, Springers QB and Maryland recruit Khristian Martin spreads the ball around to myriad weapons. He’ll look to feed speedsters Jakyre Henley, Noah Jenkins and George Lovelace early and often. Look for sophomore back Eric Byrd to provide a big-play threat out of the backfield after his 100-yeard, two-TD performance at Miramar. Linebacker Brennan Johnson and DB Tomondrey Braxton headline the Springers stout defense. Protecting junior QB Landen Abernethy will be vital for Manchester, he’s an accurate pocket passer with the ability to pick defenses apart when afforded time to go through his progressions. Manchester should look to establish rugged senior back Devin Bryant on the ground early in order to bring Springers defenders down into the box so Abernethy can go to work. The X-factor here is Lancers senior All-Metro D-end and West Virginia recruit Makai Byerson. If he can spend enough time around Martin and get the Springers off script, he could give the visitors a chance. But if Martin has time to operate, Victor W. Kreiter Stadium could get loud early and stay bumping throughout.

Zach: Highland Springs 34-21

Melanie: Manchester 35-34

Meadowbrook (1-0) at Thomas Jefferson, Thursday, 4 p.m.: The Monarchs are looking to start the Billy Rudd era off with a bang, as the Meadowbrook alum and state champion in his own playing days began his head coaching tenure with a 32-13 win over Clover Hill in week one. Running back Donovan Jefferson was electric in that game, finishing with 18 carries for 204 yards and three TDs, the visitors will look to establish him early in a difficult road environment. The Vikings had their opener at Huguenot last week canceled due to threats of violence surrounding the game. So this is the beginning of the Eric Harris era at Teejay after the VUU alum was in the offseason elevated to head coach from offensive coordinator. TJ returns 1,000-yard rusher Dashawn Stovall and will look to establish him behind a huge line spearheaded by 300-pound tackles Timarion Nobles and Zavier Artis. These programs have met just twice before in the last two seasons with the Vikings winning 20-6 in 2021 and 21-6 last year.

Zach: Teejay 28-20

Melanie: Teejay 21-14

Mills Godwin (1-0) at Patrick Henry (0-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Eagles and Patriots first met in 1981 and have played 32 times since with PH holding a 21-11 advantage in the series. Godwin opened new head coach and longtime local assistant Earl Kinney’s tenure with a 45-7 win over Goochland at home last week behind three rushing and one passing TD from QB Daniel Viener. PH lost at Louisa 35-14 in a tough road environment last week despite TD carries from Grayson Johnson and Jeremiah Grant. Ashland has long been one of the 804’s toughest road challenges.

Zach: Godwin 27-21

Melanie: PH 35-21

Monacan (0-1) at Hanover, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Chiefs and Hawks first clashed in 2007 and have played nine times since with Hanover holding a 6-3 advantage in the series. Look for Hanover to establish senior backs Peyton Seelman and Jalen Copeland on the ground, while Monacan looks to get senior QB Turner Johnson on the same page as big-play receivers Jayden Stadler and Sean McCord.

Zach: Monacan 24-23

Melanie: Hanover 21-7