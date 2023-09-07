Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in week three of the 2023 high school football season, featuring a clash of two of the area's most storied programs, upstart Mills Godwin traveling to high-scoring Atlee, Deep Run looking to get in the win column at home against Prince George, Glen Allen looking to continue its hot start in Ashland, and Manchester hosting Powhatan as the Lancers seek to earn their first victory of the young season.

No. 7 Varina (1-1) at Hermitage (1-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Chester E. Fritz Stadium is sure to be rocking for this showdown of storied local programs, a series which dates to 1965 that the Blue Devils lead by the slimmest of margins, 18-17 after last season's 13-0 Varina victory at James E. Dawkins Stadium. Blue Devils junior quarterback Linwood Johnson and sophomore receiver DaMari Carter have displayed a strong connection early on this season, look for them to link up in the passing game often. Another super-talented sophomore, JaySean Richardson, headlines a stout Varina defense from his tackle spot. This will be a top-tier war in the trenches, as both sides boast one of the area's stronger units up front. Senior guard Evan Nixon features on the Varina O-line, which will be tasked with keeping Herm senior D-end and talisman Uriah Harris away from Johnson. The Panthers have their own standout sophomores in receiver / defensive back Andre Clarke Jr. and quarterback Ben Yeanay. And junior running back Earlonte Winston is a big-play threat with breakaway speed. Hermitage last beat Varina in spring 2021, 9-0. The Panthers beat Henrico 19-14 last week, while the Blue Devils fell to Freedom (Woodbridge) 35-27.

Zach Joachim's pick: Varina 27-10

Melanie Martinez's pick: Hermitage 21-16

Mike Szvetitz's pick: Varina 30-12

Mills Godwin (2-0) at Atlee (1-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Under first-year coach Earl Kinney, the Eagles are 2-0 for the first time since 2007 after earning a tough road win over Patrick Henry last week, 14-13 in overtime on Carson Smith's blocked point-after attempt. Godwin QB Daniel Viener rushed for two TDs last week, he's the fulcrum of an Eagles attack that also features senior receiver Hank Piersol. The Godwin defense is led by end Tristan Ginn, who had a team-high 10 tackles last week. The Raiders defeated Deep Run in a high-scoring affair, 42-35 last week. Running back JJ Lewis carried 35 times for 264 yards and two TDs last week, he'll spearhead a strong Atlee running game behind senior guard and UMass recruit Brock Taylor. Defensively, Jack Ham paced the Raiders last week with eight tackles and a pass breakup. This series dates to 1991, and Atlee leads 8-7 after winning 34-31 at Raider Field last season.

Zach: Godwin 35-20

Melanie: Godwin 28-10

Mike: Atlee 16-13

Prince George (0-2) at Deep Run (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: Is this the week for Joe Mullinax's Wildcats? Deep Run came close to notching its first win under the third-year coach last week, as senior quarterback, captain and JMU baseball recruit Trey Gauch threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns in the one-score loss to Atlee. These programs have met just once before, a 49-6 Wildcats win in 2019. Senior TE / LB Santino Freeman and receivers / DBs AJ Gatling and Reggie Bell headline for the Royals. These programs have combined to go 4-36 over the last two seasons.

Zach: Deep Run 28-27

Melanie: Prince George 21-14

Mike: Deep Run 17-14

Glen Allen (2-0) at Patrick Henry (0-2; Ashland), Friday, 7 p.m.: Dallas Chavis carried 14 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, Kamden Tiller had a key interception and Gavin Widener contributed four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as their Jaguars earned a strong road win at Massaponax last week, 10-7. PH is 0-2 for the first time since 2014 after a tough week one test at Louisa and last week's last-second defeat to Godwin. Ashland is always one of the area's tougher environments to grab a victory on the road, so this should show us if the Jaguars are a true contender, and if PH's rough start is a blip on the radar for a traditionally consistent program. Glen Allen won 37-25 at home last year, but the Patriots lead the all-time series, which began in 2015, 4-2. Look for PH to try and get Avery Curtis going in the ground game behind a strong O-line, while junior Devin Roose and senior Jeremiah Grant are the primary targets in the passing game.

Zach: Patrick Henry 21-20

Melanie: Glen Allen 35-18

Mike: Glen Allen 28-24

Powhatan (1-0) at No. 4 Manchester (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Lancers turned heads in their season-opening 41-35 loss at Highland Springs by giving the vaunted Springers everything they could handle. Manchester should be among the contenders for Region 6A and statewide supremacy this year behind poised sophomore quarterback Landen Abernethy, rugged running backs Devin Bryant and Corey Holland, All-Metro and All-State lineman Kenny Walz, defensive back Jaden Plantin, linebacker Alazha Lewis and D-end Makai Byerson. They form the core of one of Metro Richmond's most talented rosters, which will be looking to get in the win column against a well-coached, disciplined Indians outfit that's not to be taken lightly. Powhatan will look to establish back Grayson Palmore on the ground, he had a pair of TD carries in last week's 43-23 win over Mechanicsville. QB Matt Layman has options in the passing game in receivers Jayshaun Morris, Matt Henderson and Omaree Morris. Manchester leads the all-time series, which dates to 1980, 7-1.

Zach: Manchester 42-14

Melanie: Manchester 49-10

Mike: Manchester 35-10

This week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Henrico at Matoaca, 7

Varina at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 7

Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 4

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Collegiate, 4

Flint Hill (Oakton) at St. Christopher's, 6:30

Highland Springs at Maury, 7

Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker, 7

Prince George at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Cosby at Midlothian, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville, 7

Richmond City at James River, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

Hanover at King William, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Colonial Heights at Nottoway, 7

Lake Taylor at Hopewell, 7

Petersburg at Southampton, 7

John Marshall at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fork Union Military at Trinity Episcopal, 2

