Richmond-area high school football record book

Records include schools in the geographic area covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and are based on VHSL record books and local archives. Send updates to ekolenich@timesdispatch.com.
– TEAM RECORDS –
Longest winning streak
40 – Highland Springs, 2017-2019
35 – Hopewell, 1948-1952
33 – L.C. Bird, 2012-2014
25 – Goochland, 2006-2007
Points scored in a game
114 – Petersburg, 1916
90 – King William, 2016
82 – L.C. Bird, 2014
Points scored in a season
819 – Manchester, 2018
Largest margin of victory
114 – Petersburg, 1916
82 – L.C. Bird, 2014
Largest comeback win
28 – Deep Run vs. Matoaca, 2006
Total yards in a game
637 – L.C. Bird, 2013
623 – Thomas Jefferson, 2017
Passing yards in a game
502 – Petersburg, 2010
Rushing yards in a game
609 – Thomas Jefferson, 2017
510 – L.C. Bird, 2013
501 – Goochland, 2013
Most first downs in a game
28 – L.C. Bird, 2012
– COACHING RECORDS –
Most wins in a career
280 – Jim Woodson, Powhatan
274 – Roger Brookes, King William and Henrico
228 – Ray Long Jr., Patrick Henry
213 – Vic Williams, Goochland and Thomas Dale
203 – David Bedwell, Henrico, L.C. Bird and Hermitage
– TOTAL YARDAGE –
Total yards in a career
10,817 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
9,263 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013
9,215 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended 2018
8,678 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009
8,648 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001
8,077 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006
6,923 – Andre Coble, Meadowbrook, ended in 2009
6,755 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003
6,658 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010
6,299 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, ended in 2010
Total yards in a season
4,152 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006
4,117 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
3,720 – Stone Snyder, Monacan, 2018
3,583 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
3,128 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2014
3,101 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, 2018
3,096 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, 2009
3,041 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018
2,991 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003
2,965 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999
2,903 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008
Total yards in a game
501 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010
– TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS –
Touchdowns accounted for (scored and thrown) in a career
135 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
119 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018
110 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013
105 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006
103 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009
97 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended 2016
93 – Sam Rogers, Hanover, ended in 2012
91 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000
83 – Andre Coble, Meadowbrook, ended in 2009
80 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, ended in 2004
79 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010
Touchdowns accounted for (scored and thrown) in a season
56 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
55 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005
54 – TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell 2019
52 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, 2018
50 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006
47 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999
45 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018
45 – Stone Snyder, Monacan, 2018
45 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
45 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013
Touchdowns scored in a season
53 – TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell, 2019
45 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013
41 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011
38 – Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, 2016
37 – Demond Claiborne, King William, 2019
32 – Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie, 2019
28 – Bo Kite, Deep Run, 2019
27 – Nathan Evans, Lee-Davis, 2015
26 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird 2010
25 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017
Touchdowns scored in a game
8 – Malik Van Brussel, J.R. Tucker, 2013
8 – Jalen Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, 2017
7 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2003
7 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2004
7 – Jermaine Davis, John Marshall, 2007
7 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
7 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2016
7 – Fuller Hoepner, Cosby, 2009
7 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012
7 – Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie, 2019
– PASSING RECORDS –
Passing yards in a career
9,152 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
8,648 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001
8,605 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013
7,409 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009
7,304 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016
7,148 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018
6,755 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003
6,291 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006
5,945 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended 2010
5,768 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 1999
Passing yards in a season
3,499 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
3,287 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005
3,017 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999
3,007 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
3,004 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006
2,991 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003
2,915 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018
2,905 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015
2,845 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013
2,809 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006
Passing yards in a game
502 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010
484 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
461 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015
460 – Jaylen Tyler, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
448 – Dustin Woody, Monacan, 2010
442 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018
426 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs 2014
420 – Chris Robinson, Thomas Jefferson, 2000
415 – Matt Thompson, St. Christopher’s, 2006
418 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015
407 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008
406 – Chris Hall, Dinwiddie, 2009
Passing touchdowns in a career
112 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
87 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, ended in 2013
85 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018
79 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009
74 – Patrick Dosh, Benedictine, ended in 2001
73 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000
73 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006
71 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010
69 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003
62 – Matt Hurdle, Highland Springs, ended in 2007
58 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, ended in 2005
Passing touchdowns in a season
48 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
43 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, 1999
40 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005
35 – Brendon Clark, Manchester 2018
34 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
33 – Adam Morgan Dinwiddie, 2007
33 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006
33 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006
33 – Eli Odom, Hermitage, 2015
30 – D'Vonte Waller, Highland Springs, 2018
30 – Craig Akins, Matoaca, 1993
30 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, 2005
30 – Lewis Redman, King William, 2010
30 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008
Passing touchdowns in a game
6 – Josh Bailey, Clover Hill, 2008
6 – Jermaine Davis, John Marshall, 2007
6 – Noah Dowdy, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 2016
6 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2008 and 2009
6 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
6 – Justin Ford, Matoaca, 2016
6 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018
5 – Reid Chenault, Goochland, 2013
5 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015
5 – Fuller Hoepner, Cosby, 2009
5 – Kyle Daniluk, Midlothian, 2016
5 – Justin Bristow, Mills Godwin, 2004
Longest TD pass
99 – Anthony Carson, Monacan, 2012
99 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2009
99 – Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry, 2017
Completions in a career
679 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
519 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, ended in 2009
502 – Brendon Clark, Manchester, ended in 2018
420 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, ended in 2003
394 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016
390 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, ended in 2006
369 – Lewis Redman, King William, ended in 2010
325 – Nick Tyler, John Marshall, ended in 2006
319 – Craig Akins, Matoaca, ended in 1993
316 – Aaron Alexander, Henrico, ended in 2000
312 – Omar Kizzie, Huguenot, ended in 2005
Completions in a season
237 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006
232 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
212 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
205 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2005
196 – Lee Bujakowski, Hopewell, 2003
185 – Russell Wilson, Collegiate, 2006
172 – John Damgard, St. Christopher’s, 2016
170 -- Eli Odom, Hermitage, 2015
168 – Adam Morgan Dinwiddie, 2007
161 – Drew Ferguson, Atlee, 2010
158 – Syour Fludd, Monacan, 2016
Completions in a game
33 – Rasharrd Harris, Atlee, 2015
32 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010
31 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006
31 – Jake McGee, Collegiate, 2009
30 – Blake Bowen, Trinity Episcopal, 2015
30 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2006
29 – Patrick Bates, Midlothian, 1997
29 – Terry Lufsey, Colonial Heights, 2016
29 – Kevin Greene, Petersburg, 2009
28 – Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie, 2008
28 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013
Passing attempts in a game
68 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2013
56 – Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage, 2007
54 – Wilton Speight, Collegiate, 2012
54 – Blake Bowen, Trinity, 2015
53 – Kevin Green, Petersburg, 2010
51 – Terry Lufsey, Colonial Heights, 2016
50 – Taylor Eggers, Trinity Episcopal, 2018
49 – Jaylen Tyler, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
– RUSHING RECORDS –
Rushing yards in a career
5,532 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, ended in 2019
5,320 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, ended in 2004
5,169 – Nick Fleming, Thomas Dale, ended in 2003
5,098 – Maurice Newbill, King William, ended in 1997
4,846 – Kevin Morgan, Dinwiddie, ended in 1983
4,822 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011
4,684 – Travis Lee, New Kent, ended in 2004
4,578 – D.J. Coles, Goochland, ended in 2007
4,538 – George Jones, New Kent, ended in 2002
4,447 – Patrick Mills, Matoaca, ended in 2006
4,438 – Kavell Conner, Manchester, ended in 2004
Rushing yards in a season
3,128 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2014
2,935 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012
2,785 – Adam Burke, Lee-Davis, 1995
2,550 – Todd Shelton, Louisa, 2006
2,509 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011
2,424 – TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell 2019
2,342 – Victor “Macho” Harris, 2004
2,321 – Rontray Houchens, Louisa, 2004
2,301 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2010
2,280 -- Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, 2016
2,210 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2003
Rushing yards in a game
467 – Keyonte Thompson, J.R. Tucker, 2017
426 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012
423 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013
418 – Victor “Macho” Harris, Highland Springs, 2004
407 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2016
406 – Tabyus Taylor, Hopewell, 2013
380 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen 2017
371 – Marcus Temple, King William 2006
362 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012
360 – Nate Roscoe, Hermitage, 2013
Rushing touchdowns in a career
70 – D.J. Coles, Goochland, ended in 2007
65 – Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, ended in 2016
62 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, ended in 2019
61 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011
52 – Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird, ended in 1992
48 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, ended in 2006
48 – Derrick Green Hermitage, ended in 2012
46 – Juwan Carter, Highland Springs, ended in 2016
46 – Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale, ended in 2019
44 – Julian Bowers, Clover Hill, ended in 2005
44 – Jason Snelling, L.C. Bird, ended in 2001
Rushing touchdowns in a season
45 – TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell, 2019
38 – Shedrick McCall, L.C. Bird, 2016
33 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011
27 – Demond Claiborne, King William, 2019
26 – Nathan Evans, Lee-Davis, 2015
25 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017
24 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird 2010
24 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013
23 – Nate Roscoe, Hermitage, 2013
23 – Julian Bowers, Clover Hill, 2005
Rushing touchdowns in a game
8 – Malik Van Brussel, J.R. Tucker, 2013
8 – Jalen Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, 2017
7 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2016
7 – Morris Jackson, Atlee, 2012
7 – Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie, 2019
6 – Wesley Dugger, Mills Godwin, 2015
6 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017
Several tied at 5
Longest run for TD
99 – Greg Edmonds, L.C. Bird, 1980
99 – K'Von Wallace, Highland Springs, 2015
98 – Isiah Paige, Varina, 2016
96 – Jason Ross, Patrick Henry, 1991
94 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000
90 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000
88 – Bruce McMullen, Varina, 2001
84 – Tyler Warren, Atlee, 2019
82 – Stephen Cason, James River, 2000
80 – A.J. Zollar, Atlee, 2015
80 – Andre Cobbs, James River, 2000
Carries in a career
867 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, ended in 2019
685 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, ended in 2011
637 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, ended in 2006
633 – Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird, ended in 1992
Carries in a season
293 – Devin Flowers, Glen Allen, 2017
283 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2010
276 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird 2011
Carries in a game
45 – Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird, 2013
45 – Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird, 2012
44 – Dominic Taylor, L.C. Bird, 2005
43 – Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird, 2011
42 – Rashad Lewis, L.C. Bird, 2003
– RECEIVING RECORDS –
Receiving Yards in a career
2,719 – David Hearington, Hopewell, ended in 2003
2,605 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006
2,502 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
2,363 – Greg Dortch, Highland Springs, ended in 2015
2,361 – David Terrell, Huguenot, ended in 1997
2,254 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007
2,125 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, ended in 2005
2,027 – Kytwan Heath, John Marshall, ended in 1996
1,960 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979
1,927 – Bruce Branch, Huguenot, ended in 1996
1,893 – Remus James, Petersburg, ended in 1989
Receiving yards in a season
1,369 - Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
1,364 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
1,356 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2003
1,345 – Hayden Mitchell, St. Christopher’s, 2016
1,250 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, 2005
1,237 – Ja'Had Carter, Henrico, 2017
1,172 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, 1999
1,133 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 2006
1,106 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997
Receiving yards in a game
300 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
269 – Alex Oliver, Atlee, 2019
259 – Nigel McGowan, Lee-Davis, 2005
252 – Doug Brackett, Lee-Davis, 1971
248 – Michael Crute, Varina, 1991
246 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2004
236 – Gary Johnson, Armstrong, 1995
236 – Chris Smith, Clover Hill, 2008
229 – Jake Brown, Trinity Episcopal, 2015
228 - Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
222 – Jessie Ford, George Wythe, 1996
221 – Danyell Easley, John Marshall, 1993
Receiving touchdowns in a career
37 – Terrell Brown, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
35 – David Terrell, Huguenot, ended in 1997
28 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, ended in 1999
26 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979
26 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007
25 – Brian Whirley, Colonial Heights, ended in 1996
25 – Tyree Evans, George Wythe, ended in 2003
25 – Griff Yancey, Hermitage, ended in 2005
24 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006
23 – Rasheed Worsham, L.C. Bird, ended in 2013
23 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, ended in 1999
Receiving touchdowns in a season
18 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, 1978
18 – Anthony Hansom, Henrico, 1999
18 – Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
16 – Billy McMullen, Henrico, 1996
16 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997
16 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, 1999
15 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
15 – David Hearington, Hopewell, 2003
14 – Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry, 1996
14 – Ray Grenske, Powhatan, 2006
14 – Mason Simpson, Mills Godwin, 2007
14 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 2007
14 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, 2008
14 – Hayden Mitchell, St. Christopher’s, 2016
Receiving touchdowns in a game
5 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
5 – Alex Oliver, Atlee, 2019
4 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
4 – Chris Smith, Clover Hill, 2008
4 – Darrell Shrock, Appomattox, 1978
4 – Michael Crute, Varina, 1991
4 - Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
4 – David Terrell, Huguenot, 1997
4 – Princell Brockenbrough, Henrico, 1999
4 – Griff Yancey, Hermitage, 2004
4 – Ben Smith, Matoaca, 2009
4 – Keith Johnson, Petersburg, 2009
4 – Terrence Whitfield, Matoaca, 2015
Receptions in a career
179 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, ended in 2008
157 – David Hearington, Hopewell, ended in 2003
132 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, ended in 2007
126 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, ended in 2005
124 – Kris Burd, Matoaca, ended in 2006
116 – Jonathan Duhart, Manchester ended in 2013
116 – Kytwan Heath, John Marshall, ended in 1996
115 – Remus James, Petersburg, ended in 1989
112 – Ramal Johnson, J.R. Tucker, ended in 1997
108 – Darrell Schrock, Appomattox, ended in 1979
Receptions in a season
76 – David Hearington, Hopewell, 2003
76 - Jaylen Jones, Thomas Jefferson, 2019
71 – L.C. Baker, Armstrong, 2003
70 – Zach Mendez, Collegiate, 2005
69 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
69 – Ayinde Budd, Collegiate, 2017
67 – Matt Snyder, Deep Run, 2006
65 – Jerrell White, Dinwiddie, 2006
65 – Richard Corrada, Meadowbrook, 1966
64 – Daquan Coles, Dinwddie, 2006
64 – Drew Smith, Mills Godwin, 2003
Receptions in a game
16 – Darius Simpson, Thomas Jefferson, 2010
14 – Matt Snyder, Deep Run, 2006
14 – Mikel Merritte, John Marshall, 2018
13 – Jamie Wilkerson, Powhatan, 2000
13 – Ayinde Budd, Collegiate, 2017
13 – Conner Dusenbury, James River, 2018
12 – Tink Boyd, Trinity Episcopal, 2017
12 – Doug Brackett, Lee-Davis, 1971
12 – Jerome Taylor, Thomas Jefferson, 2000
12 – Ryan Harris, Powhatan, 2001
12 – Nigel McGowan, Lee-Davis, 2005
12 – Michael Quash, Douglas Freeman, 2007
12 – Daquan Coles, Dinwiddie, 159
12 – Monty Smalley, Douglas Freeman, 2008
12 – Alex Oliver, Atlee, 2019
Longest TD reception
99 – Greg McMillan, Monacan, 2012
99 – David Thalhimer, Collegiate, 2009
99 – Terrance Oxendine, Patrick Henry 2017
– DEFENSIVE AND SPECIAL TEAMS RECORDS –
Most sacks in a game
6 – D'Anta Johnson, Dinwiddie, 2019
5 – Cornell Lucess, Dinwiddie 2019
4.5 – Steve Beasley, Dinwiddie, 2000
Most interceptions in a season
13 – Ronnie Monroe, Hopewell, 2015
12 – Mark Ingram, Manchester, 1980
10 – Jaden Miller, Hermitage, 2014
10 – Dallas Carter-Taylor, Hermitage, 2014
9 – Lee Peaseley, Collegiate, 2009
Most interceptions in a game
5 – Ron Carter, Huguenot, 1988
4 – Barry Hill, Varina, 2019
4 – Mark Ingram, Manchester, 1980
4 – Justin Bristow, Mills Godwin, 2003
Most interceptions in a game – Team
6 – Henrico, 1999
5 – Monacan, 1990
Longest interception return for TD
107 – Buck Johnson, Clover Hill, 2000
105 – Kevin Atkins, Henrico, 1999
105 – Chamont Thompson, L.C. Bird, 2002
102 – Juanye Pitt, Dinwiddie, 2016
102 – Keyan Grant, Midlothian, 2013
101 – Jaden Miller, Hermitage, 2014
100 – Dallas Carter-Taylor, Hermitage, 2014
100 – Shaquez Cosby, Highland Springs, 2018
Longest fumble return for TD
90 – LeQuan Lawrence, Meadowbrook, 2008
Most career field goals
32 – Colby Cooke, Goochland ended in 2011
18 – Jayden Alsheskie, Highland Springs, active
15 – Ethan Ratke, Atlee, ended in 2015
Most field goals in a season
17 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011
Longest field goal
52 – Blair Pritchard, Atlee, 2000
51 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011
51 – Trae Burgess, Colonial Heights
50 – Jhonathon Maldonado, Highland Springs, 1999
48 – Stephen Denuel, Cosby, 2008
48 – Dustin Toth, Manchester, 2008
47 – Lee Wimbish, Collegiate, 1979
47 – Jake Johnston, Collegiate, 2016
47 – Jacob Hayward, Goochland, 2018
47 – John Dustin, Hanover, 2018
47 – Aaron Vardell, Midlothian, 2018
Most field goals in a game
4 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011
4 – John Dustin, Hanover, 2015
3 – Adam Tiller, Hopewell, 1999
3 – Stephen Denuel, Cosby, 2008
3 – Matt Sharpe, L.C. Bird, 1999
Most PATs in a game
10 – Justin Davis, Dinwiddie, 2018
9 – Todd Anspach, Dinwiddie, 2017
9 – Todd Anspach, Dinwiddie, 2016
8 – Matt Palmen, Hanover, 2010
8 – Bryson Henry, Cosby, 2014
8 – Reed Westra, L.C. Bird, 2014
8 – Colby Cooke, Goochland, 2011
8 – Egan Alsheskie, Henrico, 2016
8 – Jayden Alsheskie, Highland Springs, 2018
Longest kickoff return for TD
99 – EJ Deborus, Patrick Henry, 1997
99 – Kraig Bridy, Monacan, 1999
99 – Javon LaPierre, L.C. Bird, 2016
99 – Chris Tyree, Thomas Dale, 2018
99 – Tremayne Talbert, Highland Springs, 2018
99 – Dominic Dutton, Glen Allen, 2019
99 – Elijah McLeod, Monacan, 2019
98 – Cordell Mattox, Goochland, 2016
98 – Joey Doherty, Midlothian, 2015
Longest punt return for TD
99 – Tremayne Talbert, Highland Springs, 2018
97 – Demond Claiborne, King William, 2019
Longest blocked punt for TD
25 – Michael Johnson, Hermitage, 2007
Longest punt
78 – Charles Nunnally, Manchester, 1959
73 – Brett Zebrosky, L.C. Bird, 1990