High school football Week 3 roundup: Trojans, Cadets, Saints, Mavericks, Jaguars, Hawks, Colonials, Blue Devils, Cougars remain unbeaten. Monarchs edge Tigers, Royals rout Wildcats. Springers fall in state-title rematch. Lancers top Indians in shootout. Skyhawks stymie Chiefs.

Friday's local games

Meadowbrook 19, J.R. Tucker 14

Rudd's renewal of Meadowbrook taking shape with win over Tucker “My goal is to be as positive as possible. Our guys need to see the light at the end of the tunnel. For these guys to have this feeling…that’s why we coach."

Prince George 41, Deep Run 14

Prince George's rout of Deep Run goes beyond the field Head coach Scott Girolmo didn't say anything to his team on the bus on the the way to Deep Run.

Glen Allen 14, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 6

No. 6 Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13: Cadets quarterback Cody Shelton threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, tight end and top recruit Luca Puccinelli caught a pair of TDs, and Benedictine moved to 2-0 with a resounding victory in its home opener against the Tigers.

Shelton completed 7 of 15 attempts for 70 yards while rushing 10 times for 109 yards. Benedictine rushed 33 times for 243 yards and a score collectively, with 11 first downs on the ground.

Shelton connected with Puccinelli twice on TDs of 5 and 15 yards, and added a 13-yard touchdown to senior receiver and VCU baseball recruit Riley Roarty as the home team built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and coasted from there.

Junior back Ryker Cook carried in from 4 yards out in the second period, and Shelton found junior receiver Roddrey McWilliams for a 9-yard score to make it 35-0 Cadets at halftime. Shelton added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Puccinelli had team highs in receptions (three) and yards (35). Kicker Cole Draucker hit all five of his extra points and had two touchbacks on kickoffs. Cook rushed 16 times for 95 yards.

St. Christopher's 27, Flint Hill (Oakton) 13: Bryce Neely caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns from Kahlil Nash, McGuire Boyd led the way defensively with seven tackles, and Jacob Zollar contributed in all three phases as their Saints moved to 2-0 with a home-opening win over the Huskies under the new lights at Knowles Field.

Nash finished 11 of 20 for 147 yards and two TDs. Zollar returned two punts for a combined 80 yards, had three receptions for 47 yards and three pass breakups plus a forced fumble defensively.

Jack Slokker's 27-yard field goal put the home team up in the first quarter before Flint Hill scored early in the second to go up 7-3. An 18-yard Nash-to-Neely touchdown connection put the Saints back up 10-7, but the Huskies answered a few minutes before halftime to take a 13-10 lead into the break.

St. Chris took control in the third quarter, as Michael Farley's 9-yard touchdown dash gave the home team the lead back, then a 20-yard Slokker field goal made it 20-13 headed into the final period, when Nash found Neely for a 33-yard TD to seal the deal.

Farley carried 19 times for 43 yards, Nash 13 for 29. Walker Turley and Gavin Johnson had a sack apiece to lead a Saints defense that clamped down in the second half. Johnson and Sonny Bridges added a fumble recovery apiece, and Addison Gosline was in on six tackles (four solo) and forced a fumble.

Maury (Norfolk) 23, No. 1 Highland Springs 14: In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state title game, the visiting Springers (2-1) suffered their first loss since the 2021 postseason as the Commodores jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead then fended off a late HS comeback attempt with the help of some pivotal Springers turnovers.

Midlothian 16, Cosby 0: Drew Kleski caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Chambers, Knox Berry carried four times for 60 yards and a TD, and Harris Mischke nailed a 23-yard field goal as their Trojans (3-0) remained unbeaten with a shutout home win over the Titans (0-2).

Midlo ran 60 plays for 188 yards (64 passing, 124 rushing), Cosby 53 for 108 (25 passing, 83 rushing). Kleski caught two passes for 35 yards. Chambers finished 5 of 14 for 64 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Berry was a catalyst on both sides of the ball, adding nine tackles, six solo and one for a loss. Trojans junior defensive end Jamar Leeper Jr. spent plenty of time in the Cosby backfield, finishing with a game-high three sacks.

The Chambers-to-Kleski TD was all the scoring in the first half, as Midlo went into halftime up 7-0, then added Mischke's field goal in the third quarter and Berry's dash to the end zone in the fourth.

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 33, Mechanicsville 13: The Mavericks (3-0) controlled the Mustangs (1-2) in the trenches, as Freeman rushed for 350 yards while holding Mechanicsville to 73 yards on the ground to earn a decisive road win and remain unbeaten.

Ryan Bland was explosive in leading the Mavericks rushing attack, he carried 10 times for 212 yards. Kevin China rushed 17 times for 59 yards and a score. Butter Stephenson added five totes for 30 yards and a TD, while Jadyn Reece carried five times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Freeman held the Mechanicsville offense at bay with ample help from interceptions, as Henry Kirkeby, Liam Crawford, Colton Jacoby and Jake Lohmann picked off a pass apiece.

Kyle Bitsko kicked a 29-yard field goal, China had a 5-yard rushing score and Lohmann caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wells Nunnally as the visitors built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and controlled things from there.

Mechanicsville freshman linebacker Eli Maxie and running back Max Bidou were the bright spots for the Mustangs.

Bidou carried four times for 17 yards and a third-quarter touchdown, and caught three passes for 58 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown from Caeden Walters. Maxie finished with a team-high 12 tackles and an interception.

Hanover 38, King William 0: Quarterback Nolan Crist completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 264 yards and touchdown passes to Gabe Jenkins, Brandon Harris and 804 Varsity player of the week Malachi Madden, Peyton Seelman rushed 14 times for 84 yards and a TD, and Will Webb was in on six tackles to lead the way defensively as their Hawks posted their second consecutive shutout to start the year 2-0 with a road win over the Cavaliers.

TJ Wingfield added seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Madden caught a team-high three passes for 107 yards. Seelman, Jay Hoehl and Conner Shreffler had a sack apiece.

Colonial Heights 40, Nottoway 0: Behind quarterback Za'Marion Mason, who accounted for two rushing and two passing touchdowns in a road win over the Cougars, the Colonials have outscored opponents 80-0 to start their season 2-0 and with consecutive shutouts for the first time since 1988.

Mason completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 109 yards and touchdowns of 11 and 31 yards to Na'Jarn Bostic, who finished with three catches for 51 yards. Mason added 10 carries for 56 yards and two TDs. Q'Mar McLeod rushed 11 times for 83 yards and a score, and LaShawn Spencer had two receptions for 43 yards.

Defensively, Steven Ackerman and Isaiah Taylor led the way for CH. Ackerman was in on six tackles including a sack, had a pair of pass breakups and recovered a fumble, while Taylor was in on five tackles, three solo and one for a loss. Brandon Scheivert Jr. blocked a punt, and Pearlie Logan III pressured the opposing quarterback three times.

No. 10 Hopewell 42, Lake Taylor (Norfolk) 25: The Blue Devils (2-0) pulled away late after building a 21-19 third-quarter lead to win a marquee Class 3 clash over the visiting Titans.

Two of Class 3's top programs, Hopewell and Lake Taylor have combined for five state championships over the past decade.

Running back Kesean Henderson rushed 12 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns while spearheading Hopewell's defense at linebacker.

Blue Devils QB Mic'Kahari Tatum passed for 140 yards, rushed for 77 and a touchdown, and caught a pass for 40 yards. Running back Cam Hunt scored two touchdowns on the ground, and helped anchor the defense at linebacker alongside Henderson.

The Blue Devils' secondary managed to neutralize Lake Taylor's 6-foot-7 wideout Elijah Washington, a Syracuse commit. Hopewell kicker Jeremiah Mackin was 6 for 6 on extra points, and consistently pinned Lake Taylor deep in its territory on kickoffs.

Collegiate 31, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 20: Quarterback Jack Callaghan's 68-yard rushing touchdown and Warner Lewis' interception sealed the deal in the fourth quarter as the Cougars moved to 2-0 to begin the Collin McConaghy coaching era with a home win over the Saints.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Amelia County 0 (ssp.): The visiting Vikings were leading 6-0 with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter, and had just recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set their offense up with a first-and-10 at the Raiders' 18-yard line, when the game was postponed due to lightning in the area. Teejay coach Eric Harris said the contest will recommence Monday at 7 p.m.

Orange County at Goochland: Suspended due to weather with 3:03 remaining in the third third quarter, Orange County leads 14-0, play resumes Monday at 6 p.m.

No. 4 Manchester 54, Powhatan 28

No. 9 L.C. Bird 20, Monacan 6

Armstrong 54, John Marshall 0

Lafayette 46, New Kent 7

Richmond City at James River (no score reported)

Saturday's local games

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 11 a.m. (ppd from Thursday)

Fork Union Military at Trinity Episcopal, 2

Monday's local games

Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7 (ppd. from Thursday)

Petersburg at Southampton, 7 (ppd. from Friday)

Thursday's weather postponements

Henrico at Matoaca, ppd. (no makeup announced)

Varina at Hermitage, ppd. (no makeup announced)

Friday's scores from around the state

Abingdon 17, Gate City 14

Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8

Altavista 42, Cumberland 14

Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 13

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Bath County 47, Richwood, W.Va. 6

Battlefield 39, Gar-Field 14

Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14

Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6

Brooke Point 36, Independence 14

Bruton 35, West Point 6

Buckingham County 33, William Campbell 6

C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn 8

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 30, North Cross 27

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10

Churchland 28, Booker T. Washington 6

Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7

Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14

E.C. Glass 27, GW-Danville 14

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

Eastside 14, River View, W.Va. 6

Fairfax 40, Centreville 14

Fauquier 55, Culpeper 35

First Colonial 36, Princess Anne 26

Frank Cox 14, Bayside 9

Fredericksburg Christian 19, St. Annes-Belfield 10

Gainesville 34, Woodbridge 20

Galax 21, Carroll County 13

George Marshall 34, Justice High School 0

Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3

Grafton 21, Poquoson 16

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Green Run 56, Kellam 0

Gretna 49, Tunstall 0

Hampton 54, Gloucester 13

Hayfield 50, Annandale 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 20, Appomattox 6

Heritage 21, Denbigh 0

Herndon 63, Osbourn Park 0

Holston 13, John Battle 12, OT

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32

Hurley 39, Van, W.Va. 14

Indian River 33, Hickory 0

James Madison 26, James Robinson 10

James River 41, Parry McCluer 15

Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0

John Champe 52, Loudoun Valley 20

Kempsville 28, Ocean Lakes 20

King George 37, Riverbend 13

Lake Braddock 9, Westfield 7

Lawrence Academy, N.C. 45, Greenbrier Christian 2

Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6

Liberty-Bealeton 46, James Monroe 6

Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20

Maret, D.C. 51, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 17

Marion 40, Lebanon 20

Massaponax 33, Louisa 14

Mountain View 22, TJ-Alexandria 8

Nansemond River 53, Deep Creek 14

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

Norcom 40, Norview 13

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic 6

Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27

Northumberland 35, Charles City County High School 0

Oscar Smith 48, Great Bridge 6

Patrick Henry 49, Albemarle 6

Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7

Phelps, Ky. 20, Bland County 6

Phoebus 34, Woodside 0

Radford 43, Virginia High 3

Rappahannock 41, Westmoreland County 22

Ridgeview 44, Central - Wise 7

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13

Roanoke Catholic 52, Fishburne Military 24

Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13

Salem 33, William Fleming 14

Science Hill, Tenn. 27, Union 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35, Randolph-Henry 21

Snow Hill, Md. 26, Nandua 23

South County 14, West Springfield 9

South Lakes 65, Falls Church 0

Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13

Spotsylvania 34, Caroline 28

Stafford 38, Colgan 19

Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 0

Surry County 28, Northampton 26

Sussex Central 52, K&Q Central 16

Tallwood 28, Landstown 26

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27

Warhill 48, York 0

Washington-Liberty 49, John R. Lewis 7

Windsor 34, Middlesex 23

Woodstock Central 14, Staunton 6

Yorktown 34, Wakefield 9

Alexandria City vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Briar Woods vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Freedom vs. Dematha, Md., ccd.

Freedom vs. Patriot, ppd. to Sep 9th.

James Wood vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 9th.

King's Fork vs. Western Branch, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Langley vs. Edison, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Lightridge vs. Sherando, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Loudoun County vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Potomac Falls vs. Heritage, ppd.

Rock Ridge vs. Strasburg, ppd.

Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Tazewell vs. Richlands, ppd. to Sep 11th.

W.T. Woodson vs. Oakton, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Woodgrove vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Collegiate at Douglas Freeman, 7

Lake Taylor at St. Christopher's, 7

New Kent at Grafton, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Trinity Episcopal at St. Mary's Ryken, 7

I.C. Norcom at Highland Springs, 7

Deep Run at Meadowbrook, 7

Glen Allen at Thomas Dale, 7

Cosby at Monacan, 7

Manchester at Midlothian, 7

Massaponax at Matoaca, 7

Hermitage at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

J.R. Tucker at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Hanover, 7

L.C. Bird at Clover Hill, 7

James River at Powhatan, 7

Atlee at Spotsylvania, 7

Maury at Dinwiddie, 7

Richmond City at Huguenot, 7

Colonial Heights at Southampton, 7

Hopewell at Churchland, 7

Goochland at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Greensville, 7

John Marshall at West Point, 7

Caroline at King William, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Benedictine at Flint Hill (Oakton), 1

