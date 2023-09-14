Previewing Week 4 🏈 of the 2023 high school football season

Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season, featuring a rare VISAA vs. VHSL clash, unbeaten Glen Allen visiting Ethan Minter and Co., a rematch at Poates Stadium of last season's game of the year, Patrick Henry seeking to right the ship against visiting Hermitage, and a showdown of unbeatens in Hanover.

Games of the week

Collegiate (2-0) at No. 8 Douglas Freeman (3-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Cougars and Mavericks have never before met on the football field, as VISAA vs. VHSL clashes are hard to come by. The Mavs did host St. Christopher's last year in a game the Saints came from behind to win 20-14 in overtime. Collegiate QB Jack Callaghan threw six touchdown passes in a 41-0 win over Goochland a couple weeks ago, he'll look to continue his high-flying start to the year and connect with receiving options L.J. Booker, Xay Davis, Peyton Dunn and Ben Street. Freeman will look to control things in the trenches behind senior D-end and Naval Academy recruit Max Vest. The Mavs rushed for 350 yards in last week's win over Mechanicsville while holding a strong Mustangs ground game to just 73 yards. Back Ryan Bland rushed 10 times for 212 yards in that contest. DSF defensive back Jake Lohmann headlines a ball-hawking secondary, that unit's battle with Callaghan and his weapons will be the X-factor here. If Collegiate can protect Callaghan and produce enough big plays through the air, the Cougars will have a shot to pull off the upset. But if Vest and Co. can tee off in the pass rush, and the Mavs can control the clock on the ground, it could be a long night for the visitors.

Zach Joachim's pick: Freeman 28-21

Melanie Martinez's pick: Collegiate 20-14

Mike Szvetitz's pick: Freeman 21-17

Glen Allen (3-0) at No. 4 Thomas Dale (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Are the upstart Jags ready to lock horns with the 804's elite? Last week's win at Patrick Henry gave Glen Allen its first 3-0 start in program history. Running back Dallas Chavis has spearheaded GA's attack, and DB Kamden Tiller leads a defensive unit that has excelled at limiting chunk plays, as the Jags have surrendered just 26 points through three games. Now comes a new level of test in the form of the Knights, who sport an explosive attack headlined by senior dual-threat QB and UVa recruit Ethan Minter, speedy slotback Nick Tyree and receiver Jacob Seaborne. Dale's defense, which began the season on consecutive shutouts for the eighth time in the history of a program that dates to 1910, has plenty of playmakers, too, led by two-way All-Metro lineman Aiden Jones and versatile safety Shamari Earls. Glen Allen began playing football in 2011, and these programs have never before met on the gridiron. Coming off a bye week, the Knights have a head start in preparation for this one. The Jags defense will be the X-factor. If the visitors can frustrate Minter, keep the scoring low and procure a takeaway or two, they'll have a shot to pull the upset. But if Dale's offense finds a rhythm, Glen Allen will have a tough time keeping pace.

Zach: Dale 28-10

Melanie: Glen Allen 28-20

Mike: Dale 14-13

No. 3 Manchester (1-1) at Midlothian (3-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: It's prove-it time for the unbeaten Trojans, led by first-year coach Phil Gross, as Midlo welcomes one of the 804's best to the always electric Poates Stadium for a marquee Dominion District showdown. This is a rematch of last season's game of the year, a 31-30 double-overtime victory by the Lancers at home. Manchester defensive end Makai Byerson, a West Virginia recruit, had the game-winning pass breakup on a 2-point try last season. Keeping him away from Midlo QB Chase Chambers will be priority No. 1 for the home team. Chambers will look to feed top wideout Drew Kleski and back DK Chapman often. Manchester sophomore QB Landen Abernethy is one of the area's strongest pocket passers. He's got ample options through the air, led by senior wideout Kyree Richardson, and a two-headed backfield monster in Corey Holland and Devin Bryant that runs behind one of the area's top lines, led by senior tackle Kenny Walz. Running back and defensive back Knox Berry is a catalyst on both sides of the ball for Midlo, which has allowed just 26 points through three games. This series began in 1970, and has been played every year since. The Lancers lead 35-17-1.

Zach: Manchester 27-17

Melanie: Midlothian 24-17

Mike: Manchester 32-14

Hermitage (1-1) at Patrick Henry (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Panthers and Patriots first locked horns in 1970, and Hermitage leads the all-time series 26-19-1. PH is off to an uncharacteristically down start for one of the area's more consistent programs, and Hermitage is a tough opponent against which to right the ship. The visitors will try and get their speedy playmakers -- QB Ben Yeanay, back Earlonte Winston and receiver Andre Clarke Jr. -- in space while their rugged line controls the pace up front led by senior end and talisman Uriah Harris. For the home team, QB Grayson Johnson is a strong rusher. He'll look to establish the run behind a big line that's typically the Patriots' bread and butter. Senior receiver Jeremiah Grant is Johnson's top option in the passing game. The last time these programs met on September 10, 2021, homestanding Hermitage won 27-26.

Zach: Hermitage 21-9

Melanie: Hermitage 17-14

Mike: Hermitage 28-10

Mills Godwin (3-0) at Hanover (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Eagles and Hawks first met in 2017, with Hanover holding a 3-2 advantage in the short series. The Hawks won this matchup last year, 41-24 at Godwin. Hanover QB Nolan Crist has started the year strong and will look to link up with receivers Gabe Jenkins, Brandon Harris and 804 Varsity player of the week Malachi Madden while feeding back Peyton Seelman out of the backfield. The Hanover defense has yet to allow a point this year behind junior end Will Webb. Godwin is one of the area's upstarts, 3-0 for the first time since 2000 under first-year coach Earl Kinney. The Eagles will try and get back Roman Parham and QB Daniel Viener going on the ground, while senior wideout Hank Piersol provides the big-play threat through the air. Linebacker Isaiah Brown had three tackles for losses in last week's win over Atlee.

Zach: 21-20

Melanie: Hanover 24-21

Mike: Godwin 17-14

This week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Collegiate at Douglas Freeman, 7

Lake Taylor at St. Christopher's, 7

New Kent at Grafton, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Trinity Episcopal at St. Mary's Ryken, 7

I.C. Norcom at Highland Springs, 7

Deep Run at Meadowbrook, 7

Glen Allen at Thomas Dale, 7

Cosby at Monacan, 7

Manchester at Midlothian, 7

Massaponax at Matoaca, 7

Hermitage at Patrick Henry , 7

J.R. Tucker at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Hanover, 7

L.C. Bird at Clover Hill, 7

James River at Powhatan, 7

Atlee at Spotsylvania, 7

Maury at Dinwiddie, 7

Richmond City at Huguenot, 7

Colonial Heights at Southampton, 7

Hopewell at Churchland, 7

Goochland at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Greensville, 7

John Marshall at West Point, 7

Caroline at King William, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Benedictine at Flint Hill (Oakton), 1