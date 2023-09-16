High school football Week 4 roundup: Deep Run's Mullinax earns first win. Godwin shocks Hanover with comeback. Thomas Dale, Trinity, Highland Springs, Henrico, Colonial Heights, Thomas Jefferson, L.C. Bird, Hopewell, Atlee roll to victories. Dinwiddie falls to Maury.

Friday's local games

Mills Godwin 24, Hanover 21

No. 3 Manchester 28, Midlothian 19

No. 4 Thomas Dale 27, Glen Allen 7

Deep Run 7, Meadowbrook 6: In his third season at the helm, Wildcats coach Joe Mullinax secured his first win on the field of play after senior quarterback Trey Gauch found sophomore receiver Cullen Burch for a game-winning, 38-yard touchdown pass with just 44 seconds on the clock.

Deep Run (1-3) fell behind early after Monarchs back Donovan Jefferson ran 47 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. But the Wildcats defense stifled Meadowbrook (2-2) from there behind junior Carson Strieffler, who finished with eight tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a sack.

Deep Run forced four MBK turnovers, including a game-sealing interception by Burch. Drew Vantre's extra point was the difference.

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 6: All-Metro wideout Davion Brown hauled in 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, running back Trey Grant rushed 10 times for 118 yards and a TD, and their Titans improved to 2-1 with a dominant road win over the Knights.

Trinity QB and 804 Varsity player of the week Taegan Logan completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 223 yards and three TDs. Brennan Ridley caught five passes for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Logan added a TD on the ground. Defensive backs Zahir Rainer and Deuce Edwards had an interception apiece.

Henrico 57, J.R. Tucker 0: Lavell Winston threw for 356 yards and six touchdowns, and added another score on the ground to lead the Warriors (1-2) to a home win over the Tigers (0-3).

Darren Williams rushed for 169 yards and added three tackles on the defensive side for Henrico. Omari Cox had nine tackles and forced three fumbles, and Aamir Reilly had seven tackles as Warriors first-year coach Deshawn Holmes earned his first win.

No. 1 Highland Springs 65, Norcom 0: Eric Byrd carried eight times for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and Khristian Martin, Jaymon Lewis, Anthony Hansom Jr., Marryon Harvey and Evan Ford added a touchdown carry apiece as the Springers (3-1) poured it on in a blowout home win over the Greyhounds of Portsmouth.

Vosean Street had a 20-yard interception returned for a touchdown, and the Springers added a third-quarter safety.

No. 10 Hopewell 42, Churchland 0: Kesean Henderson rushed eight times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 33-yard pass and returned an interception 55 yards for a TD to help Blue Devils coach Ricky Irby secure his 100th win in his 12th season.

Junior back Cam Hunt rushed right times for 77 yards and two TDs for visiting Hopewell (3-0). Blue Devils kicker Jeremiah Mackin was six-for-six on PATs, and the Hopewell defense pitched its second shutout of the season as Irby earned a Gatorade bath in honor of the milestone victory.

- Special correspondent Stefan Calos contributed to this report

No. 10 L.C. Bird 41, Clover Hill 0: Rashaad Lewis carried nine times for 191 yards and three touchdowns, Sir Paul-Cheeks rushed five times for 89 yards and two TDs, and their Skyhawks moved to 3-1 with a road win over the Cavaliers (0-3).

Tyrek Collins caught a 37-yard touchdown from Will Hendrickson, who finished 3 of 4 for 89 yards.

Matoaca 40, Massaponax 27: Ryley Justus completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 353 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a high-flying home win over the Panthers.

Receivers Dillon Newton-Short and Bryce Yates posted identical state lines of seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Montino Williams caught a 21-yard TD pass, and Keon Clanton carried 15 times for 50 yards and a score. Though the visitors found an offensive rhythm in the second half, Matoaca built a 13-0 first-quarter lead and never trailed.

Zach Bowers hit 4 of 5 extra points for Matoaca. Defensively, end and top recruit Caleb Williams led the charge with 7 1/2 tackles, and Gray Thacker added five tackles.

Atlee 49, Spotsylvania 24: JJ Lewis carried 23 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns, Brooks Hollins completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 85 yards and a TD, and their Raiders (2-2) earned a road win over the Knights.

Jack Lee completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 33 yards and a TD for Atlee. Matthew Martin and Henry Hall had a touchdown reception apiece. Jack Ham returned an interception 38 yards to the end zone. Charlie Fox rushed twice for 17 yards and a TD. Lewis averaged 10 1/2 yards per carry.

Colonial Heights 34, Southampton 3: Q'Mar McLeod and Za'Marion Mason ran for two touchdowns apiece, and LaShawn Spencer returned an interception 46 yards to the house to lead the Colonials (3-0) to a road win over the Indians.

Colonial Heights has outscored opponents 114-3 to start the season. McLeod scored on runs of 6 and 15 yards to put the visitors up 14-0 early on, and Mason's 52-yard TD came shortly before halftime for 20-3.

Mason found paydirt on the ground again, this time from 48 yards out, early in the third, then connected with McLeod for the 2-point pass. Spencer's pick-6 sealed the deal in the fourth quarter.

Mason carried eight times for 197 yards, McLeod 15 for 52. Defensively, Steven Ackerman led the way with nine tackles, five solo and four for losses, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Greensville County 0: Ty-Keycee Parker rushed 20 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, Myles Anderson caught two passes, both TDs, for 103 yards, and their Vikings rolled to their victory in as many tries with a road win over the Eagles.

Teejay QB Rashaud Cherry was wildly efficient, completing 5 of 9 pass attempts for 222 yards and four touchdowns before getting pulled midway through the second quarter. Dashawn Stovall carried six times for 95 yards and a score. Defensively, Isaiah King led the charge with 7 1/2 tackles, three for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Maury 46, No. 2 Dinwiddie 29

Monacan 21, Cosby 18

Powhatan 42, James River 25

Armstrong 38, Goochland 8

West Point 29, John Marshall 6

Saturday's local games

Benedictine at Flint Hill (Oakton), 1

Richmond City at Huguenot, 1

Thursday's local games

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 28, Collegiate 6

St. Christopher's 34, Lake Taylor 7

Caroline 36, King William 24: In the annual battle of the Cavaliers, visiting Caroline (2-1) used a big fourth quarter keyed by Vladimir Joacin's 69-yard touchdown run to defeat homestanding King William (1-3).

Myles Holmes completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 127 yards and three touchdowns to lead Caroline offensively, and Joacin finished with 11 totes for 137 yards.

For King William, James Stewart carried 26 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmari Dupree-Wade added a rushing score. KW took its first lead at 24-21 early in the fourth quarter before Holmes and Joacin keyed the comeback.

Blake Morris was the leading receiver for Holmes, he finished with seven grabs for 100 yards and a TD and returned a punt 74 yards to the end zone. Malik Johnson and Ty'Eir Williams were also on the end of receiving scores.

Hermitage 7, Patrick Henry 6

Grafton 52, New Kent 10

Friday's scores from around the state

Alleghany 49, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 10

Auburn 31, Eastern Montgomery 16

Bath County 48, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 0

Bishop Ireton 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 18

Blacksburg 38, Rockbridge County 20

Blue Ridge School 49, Fishburne Military 12

Booker T. Washington 26, Lakeland 6

Brunswick 26, Nottoway 14

Bruton 43, Northumberland 41

Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna 20

Chilhowie 25, Eastside 22

Christiansburg 42, Cave Spring 33

Clarke County 40, Warren County 7

Connexions Community Leadership, Md. 48, Manassas Park 16

Dan River 56, Martinsville 27

Deep Creek 21, Grassfield 7

E.C. Glass 76, Liberty-Bedford 0

East Rockingham 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 33

Essex 51, Franklin 6

Forest Park 29, Gwynn Park, Md. 0

Gate City 20, Marion 7

George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21

Glenvar 49, Hidden Valley 13

Gloucester 33, Denbigh 13

Granby 46, Norview 0

Grayson County 24, Floyd County 20

Grundy 27, Patrick Henry 25

Honaker 42, Holston 27

Hurley 40, River View, W.Va. 27

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage (Lynchburg) 7

K&Q Central 36, Page County 35

Kenston Forest 20, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

Kettle Run 56, James Wood 20

King's Fork High School 48, Great Bridge 7

Lancaster 6, Middlesex 0

Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6

Lee High 56, Pineville, Ky. 28

Letcher County Central, Ky. 48, Central - Wise 6

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst County 10

Liberty-Bealeton 57, Culpeper 7

Madison County 53, William Monroe 22

Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21

Millbrook 55, Skyline 21

Nansemond River 42, Oscar Smith 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Portsmouth Christian 7

Narrows 29, Giles 28

Nelson County 49, Cumberland 6

North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

Northampton 41, Windsor 22

Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6

Orange County 38, Harrisonburg 0

Parry McCluer 45, Mountain View 16

Patrick County 17, Chatham 14

Patrick Henry 27, William Fleming 19

Princeton, W.Va. 49, Pulaski County 40

Radford 56, Galax 19

Ridgeview 16, Virginia High 0

Rustburg 38, Brookville 20

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0

Salem 62, Northside 14

Sherando 38, Fauquier 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Norfolk Christian School 0

Smithfield 37, Jamestown 7

Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 6

St. Michael Catholic 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 0

Staunton 49, James River 6

Staunton River 36, Tunstall 0

Strasburg 45, Moorefield, W.Va. 10

Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7

Surry County 42, Charles City County High School 0

Sussex Central 54, Colonial Beach 8

Tabb 43, York 0

Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12

Union 27, Graham 14

Warhill 57, Poquoson 7

Warwick 35, Menchville 0

Western Branch 35, Hickory 0

William Byrd 31, Bassett 0

William Campbell 46, Randolph-Henry 0

Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7

Woodstock Central 37, Amelia County 0

Appomattox vs. Lord Botetourt, ccd.

Mathews vs. Rappahannock, ccd.

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Meadowbrook at Petersburg, 7

John Marshall at J.R. Tucker, 7

Richmond City at L.C. Bird, 7

Henrico at Varina, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Benedictine at North Cross (Roanoke), 4

Fork Union Military at Collegiate, 4

St. Christopher's at Norfolk Academy, 6:30

Riverbend at Highland Springs, 7

Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7

Deep Run at Douglas Freeman, 7

Clover Hill at Cosby, 7

James River at Manchester, 7

Matoaca at Colonial Heights, 7

Mills Godwin at Hermitage, 7

Hanover at Atlee, 7

Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville, 7

Hopewell at Dinwiddie, 7

Powhatan at Huguenot, 7

New Kent at Warhill, 7

Manassas Park at Armstrong, 7

Monticello at Goochland, 7

King William at Strasburg, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Trinity Episcopal at Episcopal, 2

PHOTOS: Manchester vs. Midlothian 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo