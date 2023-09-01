High school 🏈 week two roundup: Benedictine serves notice on jam-packed Thursday

High school football week two roundup: Cadets thump Bruins. Eagles shock Patriots in OT. Knights, Vikings, Mavericks, Hawks, Colonials, Indians, Generals, Blue Devils all win big.

Thursday's local games

No. 5 Thomas Dale 17, No. 7 Lloyd Bird 0

Thomas Jefferson 32, Meadowbrook 7

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13: Facing a monumental road test to open their season at the reigning VHSL Region 6A champion Bruins, the Cadets (1-0) put the 804 on notice with a resounding win in Chesapeake.

Mills Godwin 14, Patrick Henry 13 (OT): The Eagles (2-0) earned a hard-fought win over the Patriots (0-2) in a tough road environment on a blocked extra-point attempt in overtime.

Freedom 35, No. 6 Varina 27: Naseer Smith's touchdown catch with 31 seconds to play capped a furious Blue Devils comeback, but Varina (1-1) fell just short of a huge victory against visiting Freedom (2-0; Woodbridge), the reigning Class 6 state champions.

Were it not for a couple goal-line interceptions by Eagles DB and receiver EJ Reid, Varina might have come all the way back from a 27-0, second-quarter hole. Blue Devils QB Linwood Johnson carried in from 2 yards out a few minutes before halftime to get the home team on the board at James E. Dawkins Stadium.

A pick-6 by Elijah Brown trimmed the deficit to 27-14 in the third period. Reid caught his second TD of the night to put Freedom up 35-14 with 11:54 left to play.

Then the Blue Devils made things interesting in the fourth when a DaMari Carter pick-6 made it 35-21 with 7:21 left to go But Smith's TD catch came with too little time on the clock for Varina to complete the comeback.

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 36, James River 6: Butter Stephenson melted away would-be tacklers with seven carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Jadyn Reece threw TD passes to Jake Lohmann and Jack Richter, and the Mavericks (2-0) defeated the visiting Rapids.

James River (0-2) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after a 3-yard TD run. But it was all Mavericks from there, as Kyle Bitsko nailed a 22-yard field goal to halve the deficit in the first period.

Lohmann, who finished with four grabs for 54 yards, caught a 16-yard TD from Reece in the second quarter to give Freeman its first lead. Reece finished 11-of-18 for 110 yards.

A 23-yard pick-6 put the home team up 16-6 in the third period. And Reece connected with Richter in the fourth before Stephenson's TD runs of 33 and 18 yards put the outcome to rest.

Warhill 21, No. 10 Matoaca 7: Dillon Newton-Short caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ryley Justus, but the homestanding Warriors (0-1) fell to a strong Lions outfit.

Matoaca accumulated 168 yards through the air and 68 on the ground, but turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, one fumble) while Warhill exhibited a balanced attack with 132 rushing yards and 126 passing.

The Lions went up 14-0 in the second quarter when Ron Foskett caught a 29-yard TD from Ashton Gardner, then Gardner plunged into the end zone from 4 yards out. Gardner added a 34-yard TD connection with Taylen Eady in the third quarter.

Trevion Mills carried 17 times for 94 yards for the Warriors. Justus completed 13 of 33 attempts for 168 yards. Newton-Short hauled in four catches for 55 yards, and Bryce Yates had three receptions for 65 yards. Defensive end and highly-rated recruit Caleb Williams led the way with 8 1/2 tackles.

Midlothian 27, Prince George 13: Quarterback Chase Chambers completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 179 yards and touchdowns to Drew Kleski and Dominic Lawton as their Trojans (2-0) earned a road win over the Royals (0-2).

DK Chapman Jr. spearheaded the Trojans attack on the ground, he finished with 109 yards and a TD on 22 totes. Brandon Ross was all over the field defensively for Midlo, he had six solo tackles including two for losses and a sack, plus eight assists.

Midlo jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown connection from Chambers to Kleski, who finished with three catches for 52 yards. Chapman scored from 4 yards out, and Harris Mischke kicked a 33-yard field goal to put the visitors up 16-7 at intermission.

Lawton hauled in a 40-yard TD from Chambers in the third period, and Mischke added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth. Bryce Sowers was another focal point for the Trojans offensively, he caught four passes for 41 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards.

Powhatan 43, Mechanicsville 23: Grayson Palmore carried nine times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, Matt Layman completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 199 yards and TDs to Jayshaun Morris and Omaree Morris, and the Indians (1-0) earned a road win over the Mustangs (1-1).

A Mechanicsville snap over the punter's head and fumble deep in its own territory helped set up Palmore's first-quarter rushing scores from 1 and 5 yards out to give Powhatan an early 13-0 cushion.

Nelson Morales kicked a 23-yard field goal to get the home team on the board at the end of the opening period. But Omaree Morris ran a punt 55 yards back four a touchdown, and Connor Bates nailed a 37-yard field goal to push the Indians ahead 23-3 by halftime.

Layman found Jayshaun Morris and Omaree Morris for and 14-yard TDs, respectively, in the third quarter. Mechanicsville scored on a 25-yard pass play from Caeden Walters to Ryland Hardy.

Hardy and Walters hooked up for two more passing touchdowns of 29 and 20 yards in the fourth, but the visitors were out of range at that juncture. Powhatan rushed 27 times for 121 yards, Mechanicsville 52 for 224.

Matt Henderson caught four passes for 89 yards to lead Powhatan. Hardy was the bright spot for Mechanicsville, catching eight passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Eli Maxie led the Mustangs defensively with 6 tackles and a pass breakup.

Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0: Quarterback Za'Marion Mason ran roughshod for the Colonials (1-0) to the tune of 184 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Colonial Heights to a home win over the Trojans.

LaShawn Spencer added a 64-yard punt return TD for the Colonials, who converted all five of their 2-point tries on two passing connections from Mason to Kenyez Mungro, a run from Mungro and two runs by Q'Mar McLeod.

Colonial Heights put up 8 points in the first quarter before pulling away in the second with 24 points over less than 7 minutes of play to go up 32-0 by halftime. Mason added 34 air yards on 4-of-12 passing.

Defensively for CH, Camaury Holmes was in on five tackles and had an interception. Steven Ackerman was in on a team-high 10 tackles, including two for losses. Joey Colletti was in one six stops, two for losses.

Hanover 26, Monacan 0: Quarterback Nolan Crist completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and the Hawks (1-0) had three interceptions in a shoutout victory over the visiting Chiefs (0-2).

Crist was efficient as Hanover did most of its damage through the air. Jose Guadalupe led the Hawks in receiving with four grabs for 109 yards, and Malachi Madden caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 28 yards.

The defensive effort was collective, as Madden, Peyton Seelman and Lane Zyglocke had an interception apiece. Madden was in on four tackles and added three pass breakups. Zyglocke was in on five tackles. Zach Tyler was in on a team-high six tackles, including four solo, two for losses and a sack. Seelman added a TFL and two sacks while rushing six times for 26 yards.

No. 2 Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8: Reigning All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton carried 9 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns while completing 6 of 9 pass attempts for 98 yards and another TD to lead the Generals (2-1) to a road rout of the Wolverines.

Dalton had TD carries of 39, 2 and 10 yards, and found receiver Mickiel Johnson for a 49-yard TD connection, all before halftime. Zalen Wiggins added a 30-yard rushing score to put the visitors in command up 35-0 at the break.

Wiggins added a 5-yard rushing score, Raphael Tucker got loose for touchdown runs of 70 and 5 yards and Jackson Van Meter kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second half. Dinwiddie accumulated 419 yards, 309 on the ground and 110 through the air.

Tucker finished with 10 carries for 100 yards, and Johnson hauled in four receptions for 85 yards. On the defensive side, Johnson and Zion Boisseau had an interception apiece. All-Metro linebacker Se'Von McDowell had four solo tackles and a sack.

Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0: Running back Kesean Henderson had rushing touchdowns of 40 and 17 yards, Michael Tatum found John Johnson for a passing TD and Donovan Cooper returned a fumble for a TD to help the Blue Devils (1-0) go up 44-0 by halftime, and Hopewell cruised from there in a home win over the Phoenix.

No. 9 Hermitage 19, Henrico 14

Friday's local games

Collegiate at Goochland, 7

St. Christopher's at Lafayette, 7

No. 3 Manchester at No. 1 Highland Springs, 7

Atlee at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7

Armstrong at Petersburg, 7

King William at Clark County, 7

Saturday's local games

Richmond City at John Marshall, 1

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7:30

Thursday's scores from around the state

Amelia County 18, Franklin 0

Battlefield 56, Potomac 14

Bayside 43, Tallwood 26

Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14

Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Broadway 21, Strasburg 20

Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7

Bruton 27, Nandua 26

C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 0

Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21

Colgan 26, Osbourn 0

Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13

Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0

Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 41, Oakton 0

George Marshall 51, Falls Church 6

Gloucester 17, York 14

Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17

Hickory 20, Manor High School 0

James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7

John Champe 24, Lightridge 22

John R. Lewis 50, McLean 9

Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

King George 42, Hampton 13

Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14

Langley 21, Herndon 0

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

Potomac Falls 21, Freedom 7

Riverside 35, Heritage 28, 2OT

Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22

Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT

South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0

Stafford 41, Chancellor 0

Sussex Central 38, Lancaster 16

Tuscarora 42, Independence 13

Washington-Liberty 49, Annandale 20

West Point 26, Rappahannock 21

West Potomac 35, Centreville 32

Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0

Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14

Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6

Yorktown 37, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7

Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Henrico at Matoaca, 7

Varina at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 7

Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 4

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Collegiate, 4

Flint Hill (Oakton) at St. Christopher's, 6:30

Highland Springs at Maury, 7

Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker, 7

Prince George at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Cosby at Midlothian, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville, 7

Richmond City at James River, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

Hanover at King William, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Colonial Heights at Nottoway, 7

Lake Taylor at Hopewell, 7

Petersburg at Southampton, 7

John Marshall at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fork Union Military at Trinity Episcopal, 2