High school notes: Benedictine joins the list of schools postponing football

Douglas Freeman infielder/pitcher Macho Santiago, a rising junior, committed to VCU during the weekend. His teammate, rising senior right-handed pitcher Will Lynch, committed to Samford in Birmingham, Ala., earlier this summer.

As a freshman in 2019, Santiago hit leadoff, played second base and third base, and pitched some. The 6-foot, 200-pound left-handed hitter batted .442 with 17 RBIs. His sophomore season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeman coach Ray Moore said he expects Santiago to be a corner infielder or corner outfielder in college.

“He’s fast, he’s quick, he’s big, he’s strong and he has developed physically at a young age pretty well,” Moore said.

“Great talent. Very intelligent player. Instinctive. Knows where he’s supposed to be. He’s played a lot of baseball and understands the game. He’s an awesome kid to coach. He gets good grades. He does everything you want him to do.”

Moore said Santiago had other offers but said VCU was a good fit.

“His family will be able to see him,” Moore said. “I think he wanted to be relatively close to home. When they made an offer, it was something that he was interested in.”