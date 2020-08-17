High school notes: Benedictine joins the list of schools postponing football

Benedictine joins postponement list
Benedictine is the latest local school to postpone its fall football season. The Cadets hope to play football in the spring, as do most public and private high schools in Virginia.
Benedictine will try to sponsor cross country and boys soccer this fall said, Fran Pochily, who is the athletics director for Benedictine and Saint Gertrude. The brother-and-sister schools will be housed under one roof beginning this fall on Benedictine’s Goochland campus.
Saint Gertrude plans to host cross country and tennis this fall, as have other schools in the League of Independent Schools. Saint Gertrude also plans to play field hockey and volleyball this season.
The start dates for boys soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball will be pushed back in the fall to allow more time for planning, Pochily said.
The Virginia High School League, which governs public schools in the state, plans to play three condensed seasons between December and June. Many private schools in Virginia intend to follow a similar path.
Only one school in the Richmond area has announced an intention to play football this fall, Life Christian Academy.
Freeman’s Santiago picks VCU for baseball
Douglas Freeman infielder/pitcher Macho Santiago, a rising junior, committed to VCU during the weekend. His teammate, rising senior right-handed pitcher Will Lynch, committed to Samford in Birmingham, Ala., earlier this summer.
As a freshman in 2019, Santiago hit leadoff, played second base and third base, and pitched some. The 6-foot, 200-pound left-handed hitter batted .442 with 17 RBIs. His sophomore season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Freeman coach Ray Moore said he expects Santiago to be a corner infielder or corner outfielder in college.
“He’s fast, he’s quick, he’s big, he’s strong and he has developed physically at a young age pretty well,” Moore said.
“Great talent. Very intelligent player. Instinctive. Knows where he’s supposed to be. He’s played a lot of baseball and understands the game. He’s an awesome kid to coach. He gets good grades. He does everything you want him to do.”
Moore said Santiago had other offers but said VCU was a good fit.
“His family will be able to see him,” Moore said. “I think he wanted to be relatively close to home. When they made an offer, it was something that he was interested in.”
Lynch is the brother of pitcher Daniel Lynch, who played at Freeman and UVA and was picked in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Kansas City Royals.
“He would have had a breakout year this [past] year if we had had a season,” Moore said. “He was our No. 2 starter as a sophomore in 2019 but didn’t have spectacular numbers. We could see the potential and knew it was coming.”
— Eric Kolenich and Tim Pearrell