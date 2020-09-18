High school notes: Jalen Elliott, Zane Lewis on NFL practice squads

Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said he and associate director Tom Dolan have asked the governor’s office to consider raising the limit on attendance at high school venues.

The VHSL executive committee on Thursday finalized a plan for schools to start play in December. Under the state’s Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines for recreational sports, attendance is limited to 250 people per field. The VHSL would like to be considered under entertainment and public amusement guidelines, which allow 1,000 people.

“They were receptive to that idea and told us they would look at that, and late in October, early November we can get back in touch with them and see if there could be any change in that,” Haun said.

In a tweak to the original VHSL plan for state tournament qualifying in cross country, the top two teams from each region and the top three individual finishers will advance.

VCC will start with winter sports