High school notes: Jalen Elliott, Zane Lewis on NFL practice squads

Elliott, Lewis on NFL practice squads
Former area standouts Jalen Elliott (L.C. Bird High) and Zane Lewis (Trinity Episcopal) are on NFL practice squads.
Elliott, a safety who played at Notre Dame, is with the Detroit Lions. Elliott was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent in May.
Lewis, a cornerback who played at Air Force, is with the New York Jets. Lewis originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. He was waived in late August, claimed by the Jets and later signed to their practice squad.
Elliott, who’s 6-0, 206 pounds, had 134 tackles and six interceptions during his career at Notre Dame. He was All-Metro as a quarterback (1,736 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions) as a junior and as a defensive back (14 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass break-ups) as a senior.
Lewis was first-team all-state in football as a senior at Trinity and All-Metro in track. He was an honorable mention pick in the Mountain West Conference as a senior at Air Force last season, with 45 tackles and 15 pass breakups (20th nationally). He also had a 99-yard interception return.
VHSL asks to increase attendance limits
Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said he and associate director Tom Dolan have asked the governor’s office to consider raising the limit on attendance at high school venues.
The VHSL executive committee on Thursday finalized a plan for schools to start play in December. Under the state’s Phase Three COVID-19 guidelines for recreational sports, attendance is limited to 250 people per field. The VHSL would like to be considered under entertainment and public amusement guidelines, which allow 1,000 people.
“They were receptive to that idea and told us they would look at that, and late in October, early November we can get back in touch with them and see if there could be any change in that,” Haun said.
In a tweak to the original VHSL plan for state tournament qualifying in cross country, the top two teams from each region and the top three individual finishers will advance.
VCC will start with winter sports
The Virginia Colonial Conference private school league has decided not to flip the athletic seasons and will instead proceed with a condensed three-season model similar to that of the Virginia High School League, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot athletic director James Poore said.
The VCC, which includes BSH in Powhatan County, will conduct the winter sports season (boys and girls basketball and swimming) from Nov. 18 to Jan. 30, the fall season (football, cheer and volleyball) from Feb. 8 to March 27 and the spring season (baseball, softball, co-ed soccer and tennis) from March 29 to May 22. First regular-season game play dates are slated for Dec. 8 for winter, Feb. 16 for fall sports and April 13 for spring.
The teams are currently looking at conference-only play.
The other option that was considered was flipping spring sports to the fall and fall sports to the spring.
Tim Pearrell, Nick Vandeloecht (Powhatan Today)