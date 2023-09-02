George Lovelace isn't sure just how many tackles he broke.

The play is all a blur in the memory of the bashful Highland Springs senior wideout.

But standing outside a buoyant Springers locker room at a still-bubbling Victor W. Kreiter Stadium after an instant classic of a 41-35 win over visiting Manchester on Friday night, Lovelace grinned and shook his head while recounting what he does remember of his game-winning, 69-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with about a minute remaining in a tie ballgame.

"I wasn't even thinking in the moment," said Lovelace, who finished with three catches for a game-high 102 yards.

"I was already mad that my team wasn't doing too good. I just knew I couldn't get tackled. I knew I needed to score. That's all that was going through my mind. Just get in the end zone."

Though week two is early to declare a game of the year for the 2023 season, it'll be hard to top the spectacle put on by the No. 1-ranked Springers (2-0) and No. 3 Lancers (0-1).

Miscue after miscue on both sides seemed to bookend big play after big play, as Highland Springs built a 35-21 fourth-quarter lead before fending off a furious late comeback by a very game Manchester outfit.

"Not a clean game on either side of the ball," said Springers coach Loren Johnson.

"So I wasn't satisfied with that. That's kudos to (Manchester), they played hard and prepared well. We have some things we have to work on.

"This is not the type of game I like. I need our team to play cleaner."

Johnson, and his counterpart, Lancers coach Tom Hall, were both frustrated with the opportunities afforded to their opposition via fumbles, missed tackles, miscommunications, bad snaps and special teams gaffes.

But for the neutral observer, the highly-anticipated showdown of two of Metro Richmond's preeminent programs proved a gold mine of drama.

"Proud of the kids, they played their guts out," Hall said.

"Kudos to Highland Springs, they found a way to win. We'll see them again. We're going to learn from it.

"It was a great football game, great atmosphere tonight."

Black-and-gold-clad Springers supporters roared back and forth with navy-and-orange-clad Lancers faithful to form a raucous environment of at least 5,000 fans.

And underpinning the mistakes was a mutually elite level of high school football, highlighted by two dynamic passers in Springers senior quarterback Khristian Martin and Lancers sophomore signal caller Landen Abernethy.

Martin found senior DB and receiver Tomondrey Braxton for an 11-yard touchdown over the middle to open the scoring on the game's third drive.

Then Abernethy answered on the ensuing drive with a pretty deep ball on a play-action fake, finding junior receiver Donovan Artis for a 57-yard score down the right sideline.

The poised passers traded TDs again shortly after, as Martin connected with Braxton for a 43-yard score on a lofted deep ball down the right sideline, and Abernethy found senior wideout Kyree Richardson for a 25-yard score, also down the right sideline.

Martin's third TD pass, a 31-yard connection over the middle with senior receiver Christian Forrest, gave the home team a 20-14 lead heading into halftime.

But Manchester seized its first lead early in the second half on a muffed punt recovered in the end zone for 21-20.

The deficit caused by a misstep seemed to shock Highland Springs into a renewed focus, as senior speedster Jakyre Henley carried in from 15 yards out on an option pitch from Martin to cap the ensuing eight-play, 78-yard drive.

Then the Lancers dug themselves a hole with a snap over their punter's head, recovered in the end zone by Highland Springs to make the score 35-21 with 3:49 left in the third period.

But Manchester wasn't going down without a fight. Running back Corey Holland burst through a hole in the middle of the defense for a 34-yard rushing TD with 5:52 remaining in the game.

That made it 35-27, and the Lancers knotted things up at 35 apiece with 3:05 still to go when Holland carried in from 4 yards out after an aborted Springers snap handed Manchester the ball on the Highland Springs 10-yard line, and Devin Bryant carried in for the pivotal 2-point conversion.

Another Springers fumble gave Manchester a golden opportunity to go ahead late. But the Highland Springs defense stood tall, forcing a three-and-out to set up Lovelace's heroics in the game's final minute.

Martin, the reigning co-All-Metro player of the year, completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Abernethy was 15-of-21 for 147 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Springers All-Metro linebacker Brennan Johnson and Lancers All-Metro linebacker Alazha Lewis were all over the field defensively.

Manchester defensive end and West Virginia recruit Makai Byerson blew up his fair share of plays, and Highland Springs senior DB Jaymon Lewis had a key interception.

Braxton caught four passes for 70 yards and two TDs. Henley carried four times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 30 yards. Springers sophomore back Eric Byrd continued his standout start to the year with 11 totes for 93 yards.

Holland carried 14 times for 77 yards and a pair of scores. Artis hauled in five receptions for a team-high 84 yards. And Bryant carried 21 times for 80 yards.

Hall's "we'll see them again" note could prove prophetic. With the Springers move up to Class 6 for this season, they now share Region 6A with the Lancers.

So if Richmond-area high school football fans have any luck, Friday night's high-octane drama will prove a preview of a marquee playoff rematch come November.

Manchester 7 7 7 14 - 35

Highland Springs 14 6 15 6 - 41

SCORING

HS - Braxton 11 pass from Martin (Dent kick)

Man - Artis 57 pass from Abernethy (Hernandez kick)

HS - Braxton 43 pass from Martin (Anderson kick)

Man - Richardson 25 pass from Abernethy (Hernandez kick)

HS - Forrest 31 pass from Martin (kick failed)

Man - Muffed punt recovered in end zone (Hernandez kick)

HS - Henley 15 run (Henley pass from Martin)

HS - Aborted snap recovered in end zone (Anderson kick)

Man - Holland 34 run (kick failed)

Man - Holland 4 run (Bryant run)

HS - Lovelace 69 pass from Martin (kick failed)

RUSHING

Man: Bryant 21-80, Holland 14-77, Richardson 1-3, Abernethy 2-4; HS: Jenkins 3-16, Byrd 11-93, Martin 3-12, Henley 4-55, Williams 3-7.

PASSING

Man: Abernethy 15-21-147-2-1; HS: Martin 18-31-282-4-0.

RECEIVING

Man: Artis 5-84, Phillips 3-18, Richardson 3-28, Plantin 1-7, Bryant 2-13, Holland 1-(-)3; HS: Henley 6-30, Braxton 4-70, Lovelace 3-102, Jenkins 3-33, Forrest 1-31, Finney 1-16.

PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship