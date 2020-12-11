Highland Springs running back Jordan Jackson commits to Saint Francis

Highland Springs senior running back Jordan Jackson committed to Saint Francis, an FCS school in the Northeast Conference.
Springers coach Loren Johnson said Jackson, who’s 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, also had interest from other FCS programs.
The signing period for football begins Wednesday. Among other Springers, defensive back Damond Harmon and defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam have committed to Oklahoma, and quarterback Jamareeh Jones has committed to Boston College.
