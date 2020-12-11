 Skip to main content
Highland Springs running back Jordan Jackson commits to Saint Francis
20190921_SPO_HSFB_04

Highland Springs’ Jordan Jackson rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries in the Springers’ home rout of North Stafford.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Highland Springs senior running back Jordan Jackson committed to Saint Francis, an FCS school in the Northeast Conference.

Springers coach Loren Johnson said Jackson, who’s 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, also had interest from other FCS programs.

The signing period for football begins Wednesday. Among other Springers, defensive back Damond Harmon and defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam have committed to Oklahoma, and quarterback Jamareeh Jones has committed to Boston College.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

