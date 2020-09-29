Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson to play for East team in All-American Bowl

Hopewell High running back TreVeyon Henderson is scheduled to play for the East squad in the 2021 All-American Bowl. He will receive his jersey during a virtual presentation on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

The All-American Bowl, featuring the nation’s top high school players, is scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. NBC Sports will televise it.

Henderson is the top-ranked running back in the country by ESPN.com and its No. 9 overall prospect. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior has committed to Ohio State and plans to enroll there in January, forgoing the Virginia High School League’s season, which is scheduled to begin playing games in late February.

Henderson scored 53 touchdowns -- the second most in VHSL history -- last season. He ran for 2,424 yards and averaged 213 all-purpose yards and was named the All-Metro player of the year by The Times-Dispatch.

Henderson also was invited to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game but will not play in that game, Hopewell coach Ricky Irby said.