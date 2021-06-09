Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson leads the 2021 A-List in a year derailed by pandemic

Most Richmond-area high schoolers didn't have a fall season, so seniors had no chance to earn an offer before signing day. There was no room for a guy like K'Von Wallace, who didn't get a high-level offer until after his senior season in 2015.

The pandemic "really hurt the mid-major-type guy that had a chance to go up a notch,” one recruiter said.

With so few offers to go around, some high school seniors chose to walk on at Virginia and Virginia Tech. Others will attend prep school at Fork Union in hopes of getting an offer next year.

There’s one extra wrinkle to this year’s recruiting class. The NCAA has approved a rule that allows athletes to transfer between colleges one time without penalty. So a player who doesn’t get a Division I offer is no longer locked out for four years. If he performs well at a lower level, he might transfer up to a big-name school. Division II schools are already using this as part of their recruiting pitch, Irby said.

Next year’s signing classes will be small, too, one coach said. Because 2020 didn't count against college athletes' eligibility, their clock paused for a year. Colleges will return to the normal number of scholarships, 85, next year, but they'll have a backlog of players with extra eligibility remaining and less room for new players.