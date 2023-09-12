After a couple postponements and an early bye week, Charles Scott's Huguenot Falcons finally had liftoff in a 75-6 season-opening home win over Clover Hill (0-2) on Monday night behind a Richmond-area record seven passing touchdowns from quarterback Jason Wright.

Wright, who transferred from Manchester in the offseason, completed 11 of 14 pass attempts for 266 yards and seven TDs while adding six carries for 60 yards and another two house calls on the ground.

The previous Richmond-area record for passing touchdowns in a game was six, a mark shared by nine players and most recently reached by Trinity Episcopal's Taegan Logan on Saturday. The Falcons' 75 points is also a school record for a program that began competition in 1960.

Iveon Lewis was Wright's primary target, he hauled in five catches for 135 yards and four TDs. Derrick Carter caught two balls for 65 yards and a TD, and Pierre Edmonds had three receptions for 54 yards and a TD.

Michael Dabney Jr. carried seven times for 80 yards, and Markel Dabney rushed four times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Huguenot's scheduled season-opener against Thomas Jefferson a couple weeks ago was called off due to threats of violence on social media. The Falcons then had a bye before last Thursday's scheduled game against Clover Hill was moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

So it took a few weeks of the season for perhaps Metro Richmond's most eagerly anticipated team to open its 2023 slate.

Scott, the former coach at Life Christian, has revamped the Falcons roster ahead of a new era for a Huguenot program was once among the area's elite for parts of the 80s and 90s before a recent string of lean years.

Scott and those around the program have said they hope a revitalization of Falcons football can uplift a community still healing from June's graduation shooting outside the Altria Theater.