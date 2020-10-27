L.C. Bird defensive end Kris Trinidad commits to ODU

L.C. Bird senior defensive end Kris Trinidad on Sunday announced his commitment to play college football at Old Dominion University for first-year head coach Ricky Rahne.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Trinidad also plays basketball for the Skyhawks but chose to pursue a future in football.

"Kris is old school. He's a yes-sir and no-sir type of kid," Bird football coach Troy Taylor said. Trinidad has a GPA higher than 3.6, and he's an AP and honors student.

"Kris is long and athletic. ODU did a great job of recruiting him. I am very impressed with Coach Rahne and their staff," Taylor said.

Rahne was the offensive coordinator at Penn State for two years before taking over for former Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder in Norfolk. Old Dominion's defensive line coach is Andrew Jackson, a former James Madison assistant.

