Life Christian's Christopher Iverson commits to The Citadel for football

Life Christian defensive tackle Christopher Iverson announced on Twitter he has committed to The Citadel in the Southern Conference.

Eagles coach Charles Scott said Iverson, who's 6-foot, 280 pounds, is a leader for his program and a high-character individual willing to make sacrifices for his teammates. Last season, Life Christian was short on the offensive line and although Iverson and his coaching staff knew his future was on the defensive line, Iverson stepped in to play on the other side.

“Kids gravitate to him. When he plays well, they play well. One of those guys that just helps the entire team,” Scott said.

Though Iverson excels primarily as a run-stopper, Scott said he “has a lot in his toolbox” and can also rush the passer when called upon.

Scott said The Citadel stood out to Iverson because its coaching staff kept constant communication with him, particularly amid the pandemic, which Scott said has made the recruiting process an ordeal for players in the Class of 2021. The Citadel in 2019 went 6-6, including an overtime win at Georgia Tech.

“He’s very high on their board. He’s just looking long term, it’s a four-year decision, the degree, the opportunities he’ll get by going there, you can’t really put a price tag on that,” Scott said.

“Just a great, great kid. I’m just happy he has the opportunity to play on the Division I level.”