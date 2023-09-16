Manchester's Kyree Richardson finished the evening just how he started it -- in the end zone.

The senior receiver and University of Richmond recruit began Friday night's Dominion District showdown against previously unbeaten Midlothian at F. W. Poates Stadium by taking an 80-yard pass from Lancers QB Landen Abernethy untouched to paydirt on the visitors' first play from scrimmage.

And after the Trojans forced three first-half turnovers to build a 13-7 lead and put the Lancers on the ropes, after the vocal red-white-and-blue-clad Midlo student section gave the home team all the support it could ask for, Richardson took a pretty reverse 18 yards to the house to cap a 28-19, come-from-behind victory for No. 3-ranked Manchester (2-1).

"Me and Landen, we worked all summer, we have that connection," Richardson said of the chemistry with his sophomore signal caller which led to the opening score down the left sideline.

"I seen the corner come down, so I automatically ran the go. He threw the ball and I ran into the end zone."

Though Manchester jumped ahead, the first half belonged to Midlothian (3-1) in front of at least 2,700 fans, beneath cloudless skies and amid crisp temperatures heralding autumn.

A couple Lancers fumbles which led to field goals of 38 and 43 yards from Midlo kicker Harris Mischke bookended a 67-yard pick-6 by Trojans senior DB Andrew Wilkins as the home team bounced into the locker room with a 13-7 lead inside a buoyant stadium.

Richardson, who finished with three catches for 123 yards, said the Lancers coaching staff told players at halftime to cut the hero ball and trust their teammates.

"You don't have to do everything, you have teammates, you have 10 other guys on the field, so we all jelled as one and took off from there," Richardson said.

Take off Manchester did, on the strength of hard-nosed back Devin Bryant, an imposing O-line led by All-Metro tackle Kenny Walz, and a stingy defense spearheaded by All-Metro linebacker Alazha Lewis and D-ends Makai Byerson (West Virginia recruit) and Jervell Barksdale.

"Defense stepped up a lot, I'm proud of our secondary, proud of our linebackers, proud of our D-line," Richardson said.

Bryant capped an eight-play, 53-yard, second-half-opening drive with a 1-yard plunge to the end zone to put the Lancers back in the driver's seat up 14-13.

That score was made possible only after Abernethy escaped pressure to find Bryant on a key screen pass earlier in the drive. The back eluded a host of defenders to gain 19 yards and convert a fourth-and-6 from the Midlo 26 for a first-and-goal at the 7.

Lewis, Byerson, Barksdale and Co. forced a three-and-out on the Trojans' first drive of the half. Then Bryant punctuated a seven-play, 69-yard drive with a 10-yard score and, all of a sudden, the visitors were in control up 21-13.

Richardson's rushing score made it 28-13 with 3:43 left in the fourth before Midlo QB Chase Chambers ran for a 4-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go.

Richardson said he told his coaches a few plays prior to the game-sealing TD that the reverse was there for the taking.

"They set it up, called it, I got the handoff, saw a lane, and that was all she wrote," Richardson said with a chuckle and bashful smile.

Manchester gained 355 yards (140 rushing, 215 passing) on 50 plays and held Midlo to 169 yards (81 rushing, 88 passing) on 48 plays, with a good chunk of the Trojans production coming on the last-gasp 2-minute drill that ended in Chambers' score.

Senior DB and receiver Knox Berry recovered a fumble and contributed in the rushing and receiving games for Midlo. Lewis and Barksdale had a sack apiece for Manchester, and junior linebacker Lamont Conner picked off a Chambers pass. Bryant rushed 20 times for 87 yards.

The Trojans clearly had a good understanding of the Lancers play-calling signals, and that helped them jump ahead in the first half. Manchester coach Tom Hall admitted as much after the game while tipping his cap to Midlothian and first-year coach Phil Gross for a hard-fought Dominion District clash in a matchup that rarely disappoints.

"Midlothian did an awesome job preparing for us, we always get their A-game, especially here," Hall said.

"The great thing is, it's a learning experience. And that's kind of been the motto of the week. During the week, we had some adversity in practice ... But all week, we had talked about, the older we get, we always glorify the Lord for our challenges.

"You want to bring glory for any challenges that come your way, because that reveals your character. Tonight kind of put the exclamation point on that lesson. ... We kind of settled the kids in and said, 'Thank your God for whatever adversity you have, because it's going to make us stronger.'

"They found a way to win, came out and played a completely different second half."

Manchester 7 0 14 7 - 28

Midlothian 3 10 0 6 - 19

SCORING

Man - Richardson 80 pass from Abernethy (Hernandez kick)

Mid - Mischke 38 FG

Mid - Wilkins 67 INT return (Mischke kick)

Mid - Mischke 43 FG

Man - Bryant 1 run (Hernandez kick)

Man - Bryant 10 run (Hernandez kick)

Man - Richardson 18 run (Hernandez kick)

Mid - Chambers 4 run (run failed)

RUSHING

Man: Bryant 20-87, Holiday-Marceus 8-28, Abernethy 4-7, Richardson 1-18; Mid: Chapman 11-22, Sowers 9-23, Berry 3-23, Gross 1-0, Chambers 4-13.

PASSING

Man: Abernethy 8-17-215-1-1; Mid: Chambers 13-20-88-0-1.

RECEIVING

Man: Richardson 3-123, Green 2-20, Bryant 1-19, Spencer 1-7, Phillips 1-36; Mid: Sowers 5-28, Kleski 4-36, Berry 1-14, Chapman 2-1, Lawton 1-9.

